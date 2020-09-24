The Best Fall Candles to Cozy Up Your Home This Autumn

This is part of A24 Films' six-candle collab with Joya; the Horror votive is inspired by lakeside cabins and shadows, but don't worry, the scent of mandarin, glove lead, cypress, suede and cinnamon bark isn't scary at all. $48, A24.

If you're going for an at-home spa vibe (and let's be honest, who doesn't want that right now?), light up this relaxing votive, for a soothing aroma of green eucalyptus leaf, juniper berry and citrus. $14, Allswell.

This candle feels like it would perfectly belong in a wood-paneled library. The sandalwood, cedar, oud, vanilla and cashmere notes are balanced out by just the right amount of citrusy bergamot. $65, Lafco.

Even if you don't have a fireplace at home, you'll still feel like you're having the coziest hearth-side moment when you light this cedar, clove and leather scent. $34, Linnea's Lights.

If the name wasn't enough to convince you this is fall in a candle, just wait until you experience the aroma of agarwood, leather, sage and blackberry. $45, Fvith.

It's not fall without pumpkin, and we're kind of obsessed with this delicious mix of pumpkin with sea salt, molasses, caramel praline, brown sugar and vanilla cream. $16, DW Home.

This handpoured candle smells of red currant, grapefruit, raspberry, fig and rose petals, with jasmine, rhubarb and vetiver that's complemented by notes of vanilla, musk and oak moss to make it a little more autumnal. $61.10, Arhaus.

We could all use a little zen right now, and this candle is all about wellness and air purification, with a blend of sage, ylang ylang, clove and basil essential oils. $36, House of Linnic.

This candle is a love letter to wandering, which we appreciate more than ever since so many of us are currently unable to explore the world as much as we might like to right now. Give yourself a little bouquet of wanderlust when you light this scent of rum, geranium, rosemary, vanilla, sandalwood and oak moss. $85, Byredo.

Florals aren't just for spring! If you still want a fresh, flowery scent at home no matter the season, try this candle that exudes a floral fragrance of freesia, sage, jasmine, balsam and redwood. $36, Agraria Home.

We found all the best candles to light at home this fall. Scroll through to see our favorite fragrances for the season.















Now that fall is *officially* here, we’re ready to pick some apples, crunch a few leaves, wear the coziest sweaters and maybe even indulge in a just a little bit of pumpkin spice. As temperatures start to drop and we all continue to spend more time inside than in years past, you’re going to want to make your home as comfy and stylish as possible, and also just try to reach peak hygge.

That means you’ll want to light the most delicious of autumnal scents, and no, that doesn’t exclusively mean the aroma of PSLs and apple cider. We’ve found all the best luxe candles to light at home for the fall, for every kind of autumn vibe. Scroll through to see our top candle picks for the season.