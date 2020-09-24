The Best Fall Candles to Cozy Up Your Home This Autumn

We found all the best candles to light at home this fall. Scroll through to see our favorite fragrances for the season.
Agraria Home Balsam

Florals aren't just for spring! If you still want a fresh, flowery scent at home no matter the season, try this candle that exudes a floral fragrance of freesia, sage, jasmine, balsam and redwood. $36, Agraria Home.

Byredo Bohemia

This candle is a love letter to wandering, which we appreciate more than ever since so many of us are currently unable to explore the world as much as we might like to right now. Give yourself a little bouquet of wanderlust when you light this scent of rum, geranium, rosemary, vanilla, sandalwood and oak moss. $85, Byredo.

House of Linnic The Candle 1

We could all use a little zen right now, and this candle is all about wellness and air purification, with a blend of sage, ylang ylang, clove and basil essential oils. $36, House of Linnic.

Arhaus Fig Vetiver

This handpoured candle smells of red currant, grapefruit, raspberry, fig and rose petals, with jasmine, rhubarb and vetiver that's complemented by notes of vanilla, musk and oak moss to make it a little more autumnal. $61.10, Arhaus.

Malin + Goetz Leather

Lighting this fragrance is like curling up in a favorite leather armchair, with a buttery mixture of lotus flower, clove, wood, orchid, violet, cedarwood, amber, cashmere musk and, of course, leather. $55, Malin + Goetz.

DW Home Sea Salted Pumpkin

It's not fall without pumpkin, and we're kind of obsessed with this delicious mix of pumpkin with sea salt, molasses, caramel praline, brown sugar and vanilla cream. $16, DW Home.

Diptyque Paris Vanille

Diptyque's vanilla-y musk candle is a year-round classic, but there's something about the buttery aroma that's extra fitting for autumn. $68, Diptyque Paris.

Fvith October

If the name wasn't enough to convince you this is fall in a candle, just wait until you experience the aroma of agarwood, leather, sage and blackberry. $45, Fvith.

Bastide Miel de Lavande

We can't resist a lovely honey-lavender scent, which is just so calming. $65, Bastide.

Linnea's Lights Embers

Even if you don't have a fireplace at home, you'll still feel like you're having the coziest hearth-side moment when you light this cedar, clove and leather scent. $34, Linnea's Lights.

Lafco Sandalwood

This candle feels like it would perfectly belong in a wood-paneled library. The sandalwood, cedar, oud, vanilla and cashmere notes are balanced out by just the right amount of citrusy bergamot. $65, Lafco.

Dorothy B. & Co. Vanilla and Amber

This warm amber candle features notes of vanilla, sandalwood and musk. $21, Dorothy B. & Co.

Amazon Handmade Sweet Water Decor Hello Fall

The mix of apple, cider, nutmeg, cinnamon and cloves is a peak beginning-of-autumn moment. $20, Amazon.

Allswell Fir and Eucalyptus

If you're going for an at-home spa vibe (and let's be honest, who doesn't want that right now?), light up this relaxing votive, for a soothing aroma of green eucalyptus leaf, juniper berry and citrus. $14, Allswell.

Boy Smells Neopêche

A dreamy, floral-tinged fragrance with pink peppercorn, rose, mandarin, peach, amber and oak moss in a shimmery pink vessel. $39, Boy Smells.

A24 x Joya Horror Genre

This is part of A24 Films' six-candle collab with Joya; the Horror votive is inspired by lakeside cabins and shadows, but don't worry, the scent of mandarin, glove lead, cypress, suede and cinnamon bark isn't scary at all. $48, A24.

Now that fall is *officially* here, we’re ready to pick some apples, crunch a few leaves, wear the coziest sweaters and maybe even indulge in a just a little bit of pumpkin spice. As temperatures start to drop and we all continue to spend more time inside than in years past, you’re going to want to make your home as comfy and stylish as possible, and also just try to reach peak hygge.

That means you’ll want to light the most delicious of autumnal scents, and no, that doesn’t exclusively mean the aroma of PSLs and apple cider. We’ve found all the best luxe candles to light at home for the fall, for every kind of autumn vibe. Scroll through to see our top candle picks for the season.

