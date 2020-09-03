Bill Gates-Backed Electric Car Startup Joins ‘Blank Check’ IPO Craze of 2020

An electric vehicle battery maker backed by Bill Gates and Volkswagen is joining a growing list of startups going public through special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), or reverse mergers, an obscure financing arrangement that’s rattling the IPO market this year.

QuantumScape, a two-year-old company that produces solid-state batteries for electric cars, said on Thursday it has agreed to merge with “blank check” SPAC Kensington Capital Acquisition to list shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker QS in the fourth quarter.

SEE ALSO: NASA Has Found a Fast, Cheap Route to the Moon for Its Next Lunar Mission

Kensington is aiming for a $3.3 billion valuation for the combined company. Under the merger agreement, QuantumScape will receive more than $1 billion in cash and new funding from Volkswagen and Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund.

Solid-state batteries are believed to be a promising alternative to today’s mainstream lithium-ion batteries, like those used by Tesla. They are less flammable, charge quicker and have a higher energy density that enables a longer driving range. The only downside is that solid-state batteries are expensive to produce with existing technology.