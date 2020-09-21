The Hemsworth Brothers Want to Sell Their Malibu Beach Home for $4.9 Million

Chris and Luke Hemsworth are both primarily located in Australia now.

The home is composed of four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The house is on the market for $4.9 million.

The Hemsworth brothers are listing their shared Malibu home for sale. Scroll through to see inside.















Australian actors Chris, Liam and Luke Hemsworth are listing their shared Malibu beach home for sale. The brothers jointly purchased the modern four-bedroom, four-bathroom retreat for $3.45 million in 2016, and now they’re looking to offload the property.

The sleek 4,612-square-foot estate is now on the market for $4.9 million, and if the Hemsworths score the entire ask, they’ll be making a very nice profit, especially since per the listing photos, it doesn’t look like the brothers changes much in the home.

There are high ceilings and polished concrete floors throughout the house, as well as sliding glass doors that open up for an indoor-outdoor aesthetic.

The eat-in kitchen is equipped with stainless steel Wolfe, SubZero and Viking appliances, white cabinetry, quartz countertops and breakfast bar seating, according to the listing held by The Agency broker Eric Haskell.

There’s an open dining area and a living space with a marble-encased fireplace. There’s also an airy den with built-in shelving and a library ladder.

The owner’s suite has a spa bathroom with a steam shower and Calcutta gold finishes, as well as two walk-in closets.

The home also contains a 750-bottle refrigerated wine cellar and a movie room.

There’s a big deck with an al fresco dining area, with a large outdoor fireplace as well as a round fire pit.

Thor actor Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, relocated to Byron Bay in Australia a few years ago, and it’s where they spend most of their time. The eldest Hemsworth, Luke, primarily resides in the family’s native Australia, as well, and it doesn’t appear either Chris nor Luke own any additional properties in California. Liam Hemsworth has also been spending much of his time in Australia over the past several months, though he continues to own a sprawling property elsewhere in Malibu that he purchased back in 2014 with his now-ex, Miley Cyrus.