They listed it for sale in October 2018, around the same time they finalized their divorce.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris finally sold their former Hollywood Hills home. Scroll through to see inside.















It’s been nearly two years since Anna Faris and Chris Pratt finalized their divorce, but until recently, the exes still owned one of their marital homes. The former couple has now parted ways with the four-bedroom, four-bathroom Los Angeles residence, as they accepted a $4.75 million deal for the property.

Faris and Pratt originally listed the house for sale in October 2018, with a nearly $5 million price tag attached. They did have to slightly lower their expectations in the end, but it’s still a profit from the $3.3 million the pair paid for the Mediterranean-style estate in the Hollywood Hills back in 2013.

SEE ALSO: Demi Lovato Is Moving to a $7 Million Modern Farmhouse in Studio City

Pratt and Faris remodeled the entire 4,710-square-foot home during their ownership, per the Los Angeles Times.

A foyer with wood beamed vaulted ceilings leads into the house. There’s a formal living room with a large fireplace, as well as a formal dining room.

The recently updated kitchen is fitted with stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry, a center island, marble countertops and bar seating, plus a breakfast nook.

The owner’s suite is located on the second level, and features a sitting area, fireplace, two custom walk-in closets and a bathroom with a steam room and built-in jetted tub.

Outside, there’s a saltwater pool and spa, a lighted tennis court and a pavilion that was in use as a “professional gym,” per the listing shared by The Agency brokers Natasha Barrett and Billy Rose. Various al fresco entertaining and dining areas are set up in the backyard, with an outdoor fireplace and built-in barbecue.

The exes, who share a son, Jack, have both moved to new West Coast homes in the time since they separated. Faris, who is now engaged to cinematographer Michael Barrett, paid $4.9 million for an eco-friendly house in Pacific Palisades in February 2018, while Pratt, who recently welcomed a daughter with his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, owns a $15.6 million mansion right by Faris. The former couple’s close proximity to each other (they now live just two miles apart) is no coincidence, as their divorce agreement reportedly stipulates that they must live within five miles of one another until their son graduates sixth grade.