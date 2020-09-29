Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are Moving to a New $17.5 Million Beverly Hills Home

It didn’t take long for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend to find their new dream house. The couple, who quickly found a buyer for their Beverly Hills mansion after listing the home for $23.95 million in August, have already finalized their purchase of an even larger abode in the same upscale Los Angeles neighborhood.
Teigen and Legend paid $17.5 million for a brand-new, custom-built home elsewhere in Beverly Hills.
Their modern new six-bedroom, nine-bathroom residence spans 10,700 square feet, and has 24-foot ceilings, sliding-glass doors and picture windows throughout.
The kitchen is equipped with Miele appliances, an oversized center island and a polished marble wall, with breakfast bar seating that faces a glassy wall that opens up to the backyard.
A floor-to-ceiling double-sided Ortal fireplace divided the formal dining room from a family room, per the listing held by Compass broker Sally Forster Jones.
There’s a bar and lounge with mahogany accents, as well as a 500-square-foot media room with a projection screen and a temperature-controlled wine cellar with room for 300 bottles of vino.
The palatial owner’s suite is located upstairs, at the end of a causal 30-foot interior bridge. It’s fitted with a fireplace, suede panel walls and 12-foot-wide white oak plank floors, as well as pocket doors that lead to a private balcony. There are two walk-in closets, as well as two bathrooms, both of which contain vanities and built-in soaking tubs.
Outside, there’s a 100-foot saltwater infinity pool with a Baja shelf, a sunken fire pit, lounging areas and a pool house.
Teigen and Legend decided to move to a new home in Los Angeles because they’re now expecting another child (a boy!); they wanted more space for their growing family, plus Teigen’s mother also lives with them. They’ve been renting a modern 11,438-square-foot home (also in Beverly Hills, of course) in the meantime, though surely they’ll be moving into their new abode sometime soon.
It’s been a stressful week for the family, as Teigen was hospitalized a few days ago after suffering from severe bleeding throughout her pregnancy. Teigen, who has been on bed rest after her pregnancy was deemed “high-risk,” underwent two blood transfusions, as she shared via Instagram Story yesterday, though she assured her followers that “Baby and I are completely fine.” While she appreciates all the well-wishes from everyone, Teigen did request that her followers refrain from giving unsolicited medical advice, so please keep that in mind with any DMs to the Cravings author.