Citi Names First Female CEO of American Megabank as Michael Corbat Retires

The double-glazed, ultra-reinforced glass ceiling on Wall Street has finally been shattered.

On Thursday morning, Citigroup CEO Michael Corbat, who has run the megabank since 2012, announced that he would be retiring in February 2021. In the same announcement, the bank’s board revealed that it would name Jane Fraser, the company’s president and the CEO of its Global Consumer Banking wing, will take the helm as the CEO of the entire organization.

Citigroup reported strong earnings in the second quarter despite the massive pandemic that has now infected 28 million people worldwide and killed nearly 200,000 Americans over the last seven months.

The release from the company is below: