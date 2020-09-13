Diptyque’s Exclusive City Candles Are Finally Available Online, But Only for One Week

Even though you might not be able to pack your bag and board a plane for a jet-set adventure around the world anytime soon, you can still bring a little bit of your favorite city into your home, thanks to Diptyque. The French fragrance house is releasing its coveted City Candles online, but for only one week.
The City Candles are the one Diptyque collection that you can’t order from the website or purchase from your local boutique, as candles are exclusively sold in the city that they’re named after. So unless you’re a constant globetrotter, it’s rather tricky to score all nine city votives, or even just to stock up on your go-to scent.
Diptyque is only offering the City Candles on its website from September 17 to 23, so if there’s a particular aroma you’ve been eyeing, we recommend making adding a few to your cart as soon as possible before they sell out.
Each scent in the collection is inspired by its namesake city; the assortment includes candles for New York, Paris, Berlin, Beverly Hills, London, Miami, Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong. The bougies are all in vessels uniquely designed with details inspired by the aforementioned cities.
The candles cost $72 each, and while they’re definitely on the pricier side, it’s an absolute steal compared to buying a plane ticket to Europe or Asia right now—and with the current state of the coronavirus pandemic, this is also a very safe way of visiting your favorite far-off cities. Scroll through the slideshow above for everything you need to know about the luxe candle fragrances.