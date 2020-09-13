Diptyque’s Exclusive City Candles Are Finally Available Online, But Only for One Week

The Beverly Hills votive, with white flower, mint and lemon, is an ode to the ritzy city's dle embodies the city’s palm trees and gardens.

If you're more into the idea of a warm weather Florida getaway, this candle is all about the locale's signature key lime pie, but with magnolia blossoms and citrus

Dreaming of Paris right about now? Light this delicious bougie and transport yourself to Saint-Germaine, with chypre accord and lavender.

The pretty purple-and-white London votive is all about the city's flower markets, with hints of heliotrope, lilac, juniper and hyacinth.

The New York candle is inspired by speakeasies and nightlife, with an aroma of cedar wood, vetiver, patchouli and incense.

Diptyque Paris is releasing its entire exclusive City Candles collection online, but for just one week only. Scroll through for everything you need to know about all nine candles.











Even though you might not be able to pack your bag and board a plane for a jet-set adventure around the world anytime soon, you can still bring a little bit of your favorite city into your home, thanks to Diptyque. The French fragrance house is releasing its coveted City Candles online, but for only one week.

The City Candles are the one Diptyque collection that you can’t order from the website or purchase from your local boutique, as candles are exclusively sold in the city that they’re named after. So unless you’re a constant globetrotter, it’s rather tricky to score all nine city votives, or even just to stock up on your go-to scent.

Diptyque is only offering the City Candles on its website from September 17 to 23, so if there’s a particular aroma you’ve been eyeing, we recommend making adding a few to your cart as soon as possible before they sell out.

Each scent in the collection is inspired by its namesake city; the assortment includes candles for New York, Paris, Berlin, Beverly Hills, London, Miami, Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong. The bougies are all in vessels uniquely designed with details inspired by the aforementioned cities.

The candles cost $72 each, and while they’re definitely on the pricier side, it’s an absolute steal compared to buying a plane ticket to Europe or Asia right now—and with the current state of the coronavirus pandemic, this is also a very safe way of visiting your favorite far-off cities. Scroll through the slideshow above for everything you need to know about the luxe candle fragrances.