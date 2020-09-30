Home Set: Chic and Cozy Autumnal Must-Haves

Welcome to Home Set. Scroll through to see our favorite wellness, style, beauty and home items and accessories right now.
Masks By Jill + Ally Smoke Tie-Dye Fashion Face Mask

Masks are by far the most important accessory right now, and it's imperative you make sure to wear one. Jill Zarin and Ally Shapiro hand-dye all of their three-ply masks, and use the softest materials. The masks might be the comfiest ones we've tried yet, and even better, for every mask purchased, the mother-daughter duo donates a mask to a frontline worker. $25, Jill Zarin Home.

Amavii London Sunglasses

We love the idea of updating your sunglasses for fall, like with this subtle aviator style with a tortoise-shell accent. $195, Amavii.

Pai Skincare Rosehip Bioregenerative Facial Oil

There's a reason everyone loves rosehip beauty products so much, as the natural ingredient helps fight dullness and blemishes, all while giving you the glowiest look. This regenerative facial oil is super gentle, and will also aid in smoothing out fine lines. Oh, and it smells incredible. $44, Pai Skincare.

Pura Smart Device

Diffusers are a great alternative to burning candles, but if you're looking for a high-tech solution, try this Pura device. The smart home diffuser lets you customize the scent (you can purchase fragrances from brands like Nest and Apotheke) all from your smartphone, and without all that liquid mess. $44, Pura.

The Organic Pharmacy Antioxidant Cleansing Jelly

As temperatures start to cool as the seasons change, you might notice your skin is a little drier and tighter. Using a more moisturizing, thicker cleanser is best at this time of year, so you can hydrate even as you wash your face. We like that this particular cleansing jelly is infused with antioxidants like Vitamin E as well as healing oils like rosehip and jojoba. $75, The Organic Pharmacy.

BFFs and Babes Dustdye Rose Tie-dye Sweatshirt

Yep, more tie-dye! This Etsy shop lets you entirely customize your order, so you can get a unique embroidered detail that will stand apart from the rest of the multi-colored sweatshirts you're seeing out there. Also, it's so, so comfy. $54, Etsy.

Lancome Absolue Overnight Repairing Bi-Ampoule Serum

This gentle anti-aging serum truly does work overnight. It's super hydrating, and reduces those pesky fine lines and wrinkles while simultaneously evening out the texture of your skin. $150, Lancome.

Masongrey Black Star Jumper

There's nothing like some really good loungewear, especially when it's a chic piece that seamlessly transitions from sleepwear to the perfect outfit for a breezy day out. Also, the stars are just so magical, and you can't go wrong with a good onesie. $89, Masongrey.

YSL Beauty Satin Crush Mono Eyeshadow

We love a simple make-up routine, and this single-shade eyeshadow is perfect for a classic, everyday look. $30, YSL Beauty.

