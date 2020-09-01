Home Set: Style and Beauty Favorites for the Final Days of Summer

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Mascara

British beauty maven Charlotte Tilbury's latest product really built up a whole lot of buzz. So much so, in fact, that there was a 45,000 person waitlist for this mascara. But if you're looking for a dramatic, lifting mascara, this is your new go-to. It's a two-step process, and it all comes down to the new wand. First, coat your lashes with the flat side of the brush, then use the other side of the brush to comb through. It's so, so good. $29, Charlotte Tilbury.