Home Set: Style and Beauty Favorites for the Final Days of Summer

Shani Shemer Rubi Wired Bikini

Summer isn't over yet! Make the most of the next few weeks with as many beach and pool days as possible, preferably while porting a hot pink bikini. This one is ultra comfortable and super flattering. $245, Shani Shemer.

Courtesy Shani Shemer

Echelon Reflect Touchscreen

Gyms are starting to open up around the country, but some of us are going to be sticking with home workouts for the foreseeable future. This sleek mirror-gym is a serious splurge, but seamlessly fits into any small space (hello, fellow tiny studio apartment dwellers!), and you can opt for workouts including cardio, yoga, pilates, boxing and more, all on-demand. $1,640, Echelon.

Courtesy Echelon

NiLuu Olivia Sleep Mask

Sleep masks can be tricky. You want one that won't irritate your skin, actually blocks out the light and also isn't heinous. We're obsessed with these new vegan silk masks, which are also sustainably made. $75, NiLuu.

Courtesy Niluu
Printfresh Short Sleeve Sleep Set in Daughters of Triton

Our love of all things sleepwear will never end, and we're really into this crisp, 100 percent cotton poplin pajama set, which happens to be embroidered with mermaids. $122, Printfresh.

Courtesy Printfresh

Guinot Eye Fresh Cream

We're always looking for eye creams to help ease those seemingly permanent dark shadows. This paraben-free formula works as a good brightening and depuffing solution. $52, LovelySkin.

Courtesy Guinot

Onzie Tie Dye Fleece Sweatpants

Yup, we're still into tie-dye, and we're also feeling the cozier September vibes. You'll live in these buttery soft sweatpants at this time of year. $69, Onzie.

Courtesy Onzie
Peacci Essentials Manicure Kit

There are quite a few of us who are still a bit too nervous to head into a nail salon (it's a personal choice, of course), but luckily, there are a few ways to take care of yourself with an at-home manicure. This kit includes a cuticle pusher, cuticle remover, cuticle oil, base coat, top coat and, of course, nail polish. $47.99, Peacci.

Courtesy Peacci

London Grant Honey Coco Body Custard

If your usual moisturizer just isn't doing the trick, we highly recommend trying out this incredibly hydrating balm, which is infused with rosehip oil, coconut oil and mango butter. $29, London Grant.

Courtesy London Grant

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Mascara

British beauty maven Charlotte Tilbury's latest product really built up a whole lot of buzz. So much so, in fact, that there was a 45,000 person waitlist for this mascara. But if you're looking for a dramatic, lifting mascara, this is your new go-to. It's a two-step process, and it all comes down to the new wand. First, coat your lashes with the flat side of the brush, then use the other side of the brush to comb through. It's so, so good. $29, Charlotte Tilbury.

Courtesy Charlotte Tilbury
Smash + Tess Tuesday Romper

Onesies are no longer exclusively for the under-two set! This might be the cutest and comfiest piece to have in your closet right now. $119, Smash + Tess.

Courtesy Smash + Tess

Local Heroes Grey Bucket Hat

Yup, we're on the bucket hat bandwagon, and we're kind of obsessed with this grey chapeau. $47, Local Heroes.

Courtesy Local Heroes
