Home Set: Pre-Fall Style and Beauty We Love Right Now

By
Welcome to Home Set. Scroll through to see our favorite wellness, style, beauty and home items and accessories right now.
Julia Cherruault for Observer

Margaux Mule in Black Suede

Freshen up your shoe collection with these autumnal mules. We just can't resist a good bow. $195, Margaux.

Courtesy Margaux

Mott and Bow High-Rise Jane Jeans

If you haven't been able to locate a good pair of high-rise skinny jeans in a deep blue hue for fall, look no further. These have so much stretch for such a good fit, and the waist hits at a very flattering angle. $108, Mott and Bow.

Courtesy Mott & Bow

Assouline Vital Voices: 100 Women Using Their Power to Empower

Assouline's glossy new tome couldn't come at a better time. The book celebrates 100 female leaders from around the world, and includes first-person narratives written by each woman. Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Hillary Clinton, Meghan Markle and Bozoma Saint John are just a few of the women featured, in case you needed any convincing that this is your next coffee table must-have. $60, Assouline.

Courtesy Assouline
Chanel Coco Mademoiselle L'eau Privée

Chanel's beloved Coco Mademoiselle scent received a little makeover this year; the latest formulation is still floral, but with more of a nighttime vibe courtesy of the notes of musk, jasmine and rose petal. $125, Chanel.

Courtesy Chanel

Anothersole Vicki Shoes

These delicate black shoes might be the most elevated "sneakers" yet. We especially love the pebbled leather and scalloped edges. $145, Anothersole.

Courtesy Anothersole

Dr.Jart+ Ceramidin Body Lotion

Don't let the cooling temps contribute to dry skin. We like that this hydrating formulation is ultra lightweight, and that the 5-Cera Complex and 5 Hyaluronic Acid Complex help boost collagen. $25, Dr. Jart.

Courtesy Dr. Jart
Belcorva Black Mesh Leggings

Any leggings that can secretly moonlight as pants , and this pair gets bonus points for the four pockets, plus the sheer panel detailing. $43, Belcorva.

Courtesy Belcorva

Kosas The Big Clean Mascara

It's not easy finding clean beauty brands that make a quality mascara, but Kosas is here to fix that. Your lashes will look so dark and full, without any clumping. $26, Kosas.

Courtesy Kosas

Fekkai CBD Calming Supreme Oil Scalp + Body 300 mg

This CBD-infused oil works for both your scalp and your skin, to help calm dryness and irritation. $52, Fekkai.

Courtesy Fekkai
Sunlight Muse Joni One-Piece

Nope, we're not finished with swimsuit season just yet. Haitian-born designer Raika Jiha's sustainable Miami-based brand uses all upcycled plastic, and the collection is so chic and flattering. $170, Sunlight Muse.

Courtesy Sunlight Muse

The Fold London Allerton Dress

This merino knit dress is such a simple yet pulled together look, and the brand happens to count Michelle Obama and Kate Middleton as fans. $365, The Fold London.

Courtesy The Fod
