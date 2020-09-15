Home Set: Pre-Fall Style and Beauty We Love Right Now

Margaux Mule in Black Suede
Freshen up your shoe collection with these autumnal mules. We just can't resist a good bow. $195, Margaux.
Mott and Bow High-Rise Jane Jeans
If you haven't been able to locate a good pair of high-rise skinny jeans in a deep blue hue for fall, look no further. These have so much stretch for such a good fit, and the waist hits at a very flattering angle. $108, Mott and Bow.
Assouline Vital Voices: 100 Women Using Their Power to Empower
Assouline's glossy new tome couldn't come at a better time. The book celebrates 100 female leaders from around the world, and includes first-person narratives written by each woman. Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Hillary Clinton, Meghan Markle and Bozoma Saint John are just a few of the women featured, in case you needed any convincing that this is your next coffee table must-have. $60, Assouline.
Chanel Coco Mademoiselle L'eau Privée
Chanel's beloved Coco Mademoiselle scent received a little makeover this year; the latest formulation is still floral, but with more of a nighttime vibe courtesy of the notes of musk, jasmine and rose petal. $125, Chanel.
Anothersole Vicki Shoes
These delicate black shoes might be the most elevated "sneakers" yet. We especially love the pebbled leather and scalloped edges. $145, Anothersole.
Dr.Jart+ Ceramidin Body Lotion
Don't let the cooling temps contribute to dry skin. We like that this hydrating formulation is ultra lightweight, and that the 5-Cera Complex and 5 Hyaluronic Acid Complex help boost collagen. $25, Dr. Jart.
Belcorva Black Mesh Leggings
Any leggings that can secretly moonlight as pants , and this pair gets bonus points for the four pockets, plus the sheer panel detailing. $43, Belcorva.
Kosas The Big Clean Mascara
It's not easy finding clean beauty brands that make a quality mascara, but Kosas is here to fix that. Your lashes will look so dark and full, without any clumping. $26, Kosas.
Fekkai CBD Calming Supreme Oil Scalp + Body 300 mg
This CBD-infused oil works for both your scalp and your skin, to help calm dryness and irritation. $52, Fekkai.
Sunlight Muse Joni One-Piece
Nope, we're not finished with swimsuit season just yet. Haitian-born designer Raika Jiha's sustainable Miami-based brand uses all upcycled plastic, and the collection is so chic and flattering. $170, Sunlight Muse.
The Fold London Allerton Dress
This merino knit dress is such a simple yet pulled together look, and the brand happens to count Michelle Obama and Kate Middleton as fans. $365, The Fold London.
Welcome to Home Set, a new recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From a stylish upcycled swimsuit and a clean beauty mascara to the perfect bow-accented shoes and Assouline’s new book that’s all about female empowerment, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.