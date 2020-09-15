Home Set: Pre-Fall Style and Beauty We Love Right Now

This merino knit dress is such a simple yet pulled together look, and the brand happens to count Michelle Obama and Kate Middleton as fans. $365, The Fold London.

Nope, we're not finished with swimsuit season just yet. Haitian-born designer Raika Jiha's sustainable Miami-based brand uses all upcycled plastic, and the collection is so chic and flattering. $170, Sunlight Muse.

It's not easy finding clean beauty brands that make a quality mascara, but Kosas is here to fix that. Your lashes will look so dark and full, without any clumping. $26, Kosas.

Any leggings that can secretly moonlight as pants , and this pair gets bonus points for the four pockets, plus the sheer panel detailing. $43, Belcorva.

Don't let the cooling temps contribute to dry skin. We like that this hydrating formulation is ultra lightweight, and that the 5-Cera Complex and 5 Hyaluronic Acid Complex help boost collagen. $25, Dr. Jart.

These delicate black shoes might be the most elevated "sneakers" yet. We especially love the pebbled leather and scalloped edges. $145, Anothersole.

Chanel's beloved Coco Mademoiselle scent received a little makeover this year; the latest formulation is still floral, but with more of a nighttime vibe courtesy of the notes of musk, jasmine and rose petal. $125, Chanel.

Assouline's glossy new tome couldn't come at a better time. The book celebrates 100 female leaders from around the world, and includes first-person narratives written by each woman. Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Hillary Clinton, Meghan Markle and Bozoma Saint John are just a few of the women featured, in case you needed any convincing that this is your next coffee table must-have. $60, Assouline.

If you haven't been able to locate a good pair of high-rise skinny jeans in a deep blue hue for fall, look no further. These have so much stretch for such a good fit, and the waist hits at a very flattering angle. $108, Mott and Bow.

Welcome to Home Set, a new recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From a stylish upcycled swimsuit and a clean beauty mascara to the perfect bow-accented shoes and Assouline’s new book that’s all about female empowerment, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.