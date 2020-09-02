Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Upgraded to a $25.8 Million Beverly Park Mansion

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin already own one mansion in Beverly Hills, but the couple, who returned to Los Angeles in May after spending much of coronavirus lockdown at their lakefront home in Ontario, Canada, recently decided to seriously upgrade their home situation on the West Coast.

The Biebers have paid $25.8 million for a sprawling seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom abode in the gated Beverly Park neighborhood.

The ultra-private, 11,145-square-foot home is situated in a guard-gated community. The house has been on and off the market for over two years, and was originally listed for $42 million, per Variety. It was last offered for $27.25 million, so the Biebers managed to score quite the discount.

A two-story entry with black-and-white stone floors leads into the gallery foyer of the home. There’s a living room with a fireplace, a library with built-in wood bookshelves and a formal dining room.

The kitchen is fitted with stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry, a large center island and breakfast bar seating, and is open to a family room.

The massive master suite is located on the second floor, with a separate private sitting room and a bathroom with a freestanding soaking tub that’s adjacent to a glass-enclosed shower.

There’s also a home gym and a movie theater bedecked in royal blue, right down to the plush seating.

Outside on the 2.54-acre property, there’s an outdoor living room with a fireplace and a full al fresco dining room, as well as a barbecue, pizza oven and the crucial koi pond. There’s also an infinity pool and spa, plus plenty of lounging and entertaining spaces. Oh, and a championship tennis court.

The Biebers still own their aforementioned Beverly Hills home, for which they paid $8.5 million last year. The “Yummy” musician did, however, post a slew of photos of the home on his Instagram last fall, informing his many millions of followers that he’s thinking about selling the house and to make him an offer. Justin and Hailey apparently received quite a few inquiries, but didn’t take any of the eager buyers up on their requests. Perhaps now that they’ve upgraded to this new mansion, they’ll reconsider.