Kate Middleton Received a Special Honor While Roasting Marshmallows

Kate has been involved with the Cub Scouts for years, as she previously volunteered with the Scouts in Anglesey eight years ago.

Kate Middleton was made President of the Scouts Association, and she visited the Cub Scouts to mark her new role. Scroll through for everything you want to know about her outdoorsy day.











Kate Middleton is a major advocate for the importance of children spending time outdoors, so her meeting with the 12th Northolt Scout Group in West London today makes perfect sense.

The Cub Scouts showed the Duchess of Cambridge how they’re now finally able to get back into their groups since the U.K. coronavirus pandemic lockdown, and partake in socially-distanced activities. Kate had a very autumnal, outdoorsy moment, as she sat around the campfire and roasted marshmallows with the Scouts.

Kate, who moved back to Kensington Palace in London at the beginning of September, met with Beaver Scouts, who are between the ages of six and eight, and made paper helicopters that are known as “whirlybirds,” per People, and helped launch them into the air. She also met some of the children who are part of the Care for Care Homes initiative, which helps people who are living in care homes cope with isolation through communication and creating relationships. The Duchess helped the Scouts make greeting cards, which they send to the care home residents.

The trip was to mark a big honor Kate received, as today, the Duchess of Cambridge became the joint President of the Scouts Association, along with the Queen’s cousin, the Duke of Kent. For the occasion, Kate was presented with the Scouts’ Silver Wolf Award.

Kate, who has been a royal patron of the Scouts Association since 2012, said, “For many children and young people, the Scout Association plays a key role as they build relationships and develop the skills they need to succeed in later life.” The Duchess of Cambridge has been involved with the Scouts for quite a while; she volunteered with the Scouts in Anglesey eight years ago, and said she was “struck by the huge impact the organization has on inspiring young people to support their communities and achieve their goals.”

She added, “I am delighted to be joining the Duke of Kent as Joint President of the Association and look forward to working with Scouts across the country as they strive to make a positive difference to our society.”

Kate’s time with the Scouts showed how important and rewarding it is to volunteer, and brought renewed attention to the organization. Scroll through the slideshow above to see all the best pictures from the Duchess of Cambridge’s special engagement today.