Peek Inside Kathy Griffin’s Newly Listed $16 Million Bel Air Mansion

One of the two bathrooms in the owner's suite.

Comedian Kathy Griffin is listing her palatial Bel Air estate for sale.















Comedian Kathy Griffin is looking for a buyer in Bel Air. Griffin is listing her palatial eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom Los Angeles mansion for sale, with a nearly $16 million price tag attached.

Griffin paid $10.5 million for the 13,377-square-foot Mediterranean-style home back in July 2016, so she’ll make a big profit if she scores the entire asking price.

The custom home is located in the guard-gated Bel Air Crest community, where Kim Kardashian and Kanye West previously owned a house before decamping back to Hidden Hills.

Griffin previously told People in 2016 that purchasing the house was a “big middle finger to Hollywood and all of Beverly Hills and other snooty neighborhoods where I don’t really belong,” and that it’s her “dream house.” Alas, after just four years of ownership, she’s ready to offload the home.

A foyer with shiny marble floors leads into the home, with a few of Griffin’s Grammy and Emmy Awards on display as you enter the house. There’s also a guestbook, which Griffin told People was a gift from iconic comedian Joan Rivers. Rivers, who passed away in 2014, is the first signature in the book.

The kitchen is fitted with stainless steel appliances, double islands and countertop seating; it’s open to an additional breakfast area. The great room features wood beamed ceilings, pocket doors, a fireplace and a wet bar, per the listing shared by Douglas Elliman brokers Josh and Matt Altman.

The owner’s suite contains a grey marble fireplace and glass doors that lead to a 1,100-square-foot private balcony, which is presently furnished with a big L-shaped couch and extra outdoor seating. There are two custom walk-in closets and double bathrooms, including one with a built-in marble tub, fireplace and glass-enclosed walk-in steam shower.

There’s an office with a fireplace, a formal dining room and a home movie theater, as well as a bar and a truly massive wine cellar with room for over 1,000 bottles.

The backyard is set up with an infinity edge pool, fire pit, pavilion and numerous lounging spaces. There’s also a large covered patio area, for an al fresco dining option.

It doesn’t appear Griffin and her husband, Randy Bick, have scooped up any other homes on the West Coast just yet, but perhaps they simply decided to downsize. While Griffin previously said she loved the home’s “over-the-top” features and “ridiculous rooms,” maybe she’s had a change of heart.