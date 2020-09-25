Pangaia Partnered With the United Nations on a Limited-Edition Sustainable Collection

Sustainable lifestyle collective Pangaia is debuting a brand-new limited-edition capsule collection in partnership with the United Nations. The ethical and eco-friendly brand worked with the U.N. to create the collection, to support the fifth anniversary of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The 17 Sustainable Development Goals were adopted by all members of the United Nations in 2015; they address global issues including climate change, poverty and inequality, in the hopes of creating a better world by 2030.

The collection is composed of recycled cotton hoodie sweatshirts ($150) and organic cotton t-shirts ($55), which will be available in off-white and grey marl colorways. Both the sweatshirt and the t-shirt feature the same graphics, with all 17 of the SDGs written out on the back in bright colors.

Pangaia focuses on how to help save the environment, by creating sustainable and ethical products. According to the brand, their company’s attitude towards sustainability has always been influenced by the Sustainable Development Goals, especially on Reduced Inequalities (goal 10), Responsible Consumption and Production (12), Climate Action (13), Life below Water (14), and Life on Land (15).

Pangaia uses chemical-free organic cotton, without any toxic colors, fragrances or bleach, nor harmful pesticides and fertilizers. Their products are all created with recycled materials, and the brand uses environmentally-friendly dyes and a recycled-water system. Plus, for every product you buy from Pangaia, the brand plants one Mangrove tree, so you can really feel good about your purchase.