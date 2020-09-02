Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Just Signed a Major Multiyear Netflix Deal

It’s been six months since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially stepped down from their royal roles and transitioned into their new life, and now they’ve made a huge career move. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have founded a currently unnamed production company and signed a massive multiyear deal with Netflix, reports the New York Times.

As part of the Netflix deal, Prince Harry and Meghan will be producing tons of content for the streaming giant, including documentaries, docuseries, feature movies, scripted television shows and children’s programming.

SEE ALSO: Prince George Joined Prince William and Kate on a Royal Grouse Hunt at Balmoral

“Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us,” the couple said in a statement given to the New York Times. They also acknowledged the huge reach of Netflix (which has 193 worldwide subscribers), and that it will “help us share impactful content that unlocks action.”

Prince Harry and Meghan, who moved to a Montecito mansion in July after spending several months in Los Angeles, reportedly had talks with Disney, Apple and NBCUniversal before deciding to sign the deal with Netflix.

“We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere,” Netflix co-CEO and COO Ted Sarandos said.

It’s not clear how much Prince Harry and Meghan are being paid for the deal; per the Times, Netflix declined to comment on the amount.

The Sussexes are also putting a big focus on diverse hires for both on-camera and behind-the-scenes roles, per Harper’s Bazaar.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are already in development on an animated children’s series that focuses on inspiring women. Prince Harry also recently made an appearance in the Netflix doc Rising Phoenix, on the Paralympic Games.

While Prince Harry and Meghan may appear on-camera for some of the documentary programming or perhaps complete voiceover work, don’t expect the erstwhile Suits actress to make any kind of an acting comeback—she has no plans to return to the acting world.