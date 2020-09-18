TikTok and WeChat Officially Banned by Trump Administration

Time’s up for TikTok in the United States.

Days after ByteDance, the Chinese developer of the smash-hit micro-video app’s agreement to sell it to software mega-giant Oracle failed to satisfy President Donald Trump, the Commerce Department on Friday morning announced that downloads of TikTok will be banned in the United States by Sunday. Another popular Chinese-owned app, WeChat, is also being curtailed. WeChat is controlled by the tech giant Tencent and has over 1 billion monthly users.

In a release, the Commerce Department wrote that it was announcing “prohibitions on transactions relating to mobile applications (apps) WeChat and TikTok to safeguard the national security of the United States.”

Accusing the two apps and their owners of being tools of the Chinese government and allowing spying on U.S. citizens, despite safeguards in place, the Commerce Department’s announcement includes bans on any mobile app store making TikTok or WeChat available as of September 20th. Using WeChat to transfer funds will also be banned by September 20th.

By mid-November, any support of TikTok and WeChat will be banned.

Efforts to save TikTok are ongoing. Word leaked on Thursday that ByteDance is considering offering an IPO for the standalone app, should the Department of Justice approve of the plan.

The entire release from the Commerce Department is below: