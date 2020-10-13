Apple Unveils 5G iPhone 12: What You Need to Know About Each Model

Apple unveiled four new iPhones on Tuesday.

Apple finally revealed the iPhone 12, along with other smartphone updates, at the “Hi! Speed” event Tuesday.

Because of the pandemic’s disruption to its global supply chain, Apple had to break its annual fall product launch into two parts this year. Last month, the company unveiled a new line of Apple Watch and iPad products.

At Tuesday’s event, Apple introduced four iPhones, starting at between $699 and $1,099. All of the new phones are capable of connecting to Verizon’s Ultra Wideband 5G network. At one point, Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg took the stage and talked about the various benefits of 5G, including high speed, low latency and security.

Appearance-wise, all four iPhones have a major design revamp featuring sharp edges that are reminiscent of the iconic iPhone 4 and metal frames like the new iPad Pro. The new iPhones also feature OLED Super Retina XDR display technology, a stronger display made of ceramic material developed by Corning. Apple says this new material has four times better drop performance than glass.

All new iPhones are powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, which boasts a six-core CPU and four-core GPU. It’s the same processor inside the new iPad Air.

Here are the highlights of each iPhone model:

iPhone 12 (Starting at $799)

iPhone 12 has a 6.1 inch screen and a dual-lens camera—a 12-megapixel f/1.6 main lens (the fastest aperture in any iPhone yet ) and a 12MP ultrawide lens—with improved night mode. Night mode is also enable in the front camera, making it handy for taking selfies at night.

iPhone 12 comes in five colors: black, white, blue, green and red. Preorder begins this Friday, October 16. Shipping starts on October 23.

iPhone 12 mini (Starts at $699)

The iPhone 12 mini has all the functionalities of the iPhone 12 but comes at a smaller size and a wallet-friendlier price. It’s the first “mini” smartphone Apple has ever made. And, at 5.4 inches, it is the smallest phone Apple has released since the 4.7-inch iPhone SE. Apple also claims it’s the smallest and lightest 5G phone in the world.

Like iPhone 12, the mini comes in five color options: black, white, blue, green and red. Preorder begins on November 6 with shipping starting on November 13.

iPhone 12 Pro (Starts at $999)

Here comes the real star of the show. This year’s iPhone 12 Pro has a 6.5-inch display, larger than last year’s 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro.

Like last year’s flagship phone, the iPhone 12 Pro has a triple-lens (12-megapixel wide, telephoto, and ultrawide) back camera with more advanced photography capabilities than iPhone 12. It also features a LiDAR sensor that supports additional AR effects and helps autofocus in low-light environments six times faster than a regular lens.

iPhone 12 Pro comes in four colors: silver, graphite, gold, and blue. The gold finish has “magnetron coating process.”

Like iPhone 12, preorder starts on Friday, October 16, with shipping starting a week later on October 23.

iPhone 12 Pro Max (Starts at $1099)

Finally, Apple’s top-notch offering this year, iPhone 12 Pro Max, has an even bigger screen and better cameras.

At 6.7 inches, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the largest smartphone Apple has ever made. Like the Pro, the Pro Max has a triple-lens back camera. But the telephoto lens has a longer focal length of a 65mm that can optically zoom in up to 2.5 times. (The Pro has a 52mm focal telephoto lens.) The wide sensor is also 47 percent larger, further improving low-light performance.

Preorder begins on November 6 with shipping starting on November 13.