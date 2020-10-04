Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers Are Selling Their Hancock Park Home

By
Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers are listing their Hancock Park home for sale. Scroll through to see inside.
Courtesy The Bienstock Group
A two-story entry leads into the home.
Courtesy The Bienstock Group
There are original moldings and arches throughout.
Courtesy The Bienstock Group
There are vaulted ceilings and a fireplace in the living room.
Courtesy The Bienstock Group
Hammer and Chambers, who are now divorcing, bought the home less than two years ago.
Courtesy The Bienstock Group
The home is now on the market for $5.8 million.
Courtesy The Bienstock Group
The kitchen is fitted with marble countertops and a center island.
Courtesy The Bienstock Group
The formal dining room features original wood paneling.
Courtesy The Bienstock Group
The house spans 6,275 square feet.
Courtesy The Bienstock Group
The family room is surrounded by glass doors.
Courtesy The Bienstock Group
The home is composed of seven bedrooms.
Courtesy The Bienstock Group
The owner's suite is on the second floor of the house.
Courtesy The Bienstock Group
It has a huge walk-in closet.
Courtesy The Bienstock Group
And its own private sauna.
Courtesy The Bienstock Group
The home sits on 0.26 acres.
Courtesy The Bienstock Group
The pool is surrounded by a stone deck.
Courtesy The Bienstock Group
There are plenty of al fresco dining and lounging nooks.
Courtesy The Bienstock Group
There's a cabana outside.
Courtesy The Bienstock Group
Actor Armie Hammer and television personality-slash-bakery owner Elizabeth Chambers, who are now in the midst of divorcing after 10 years of marriage, are ready to sell their former Hancock Park home. The erstwhile couple purchased the English Tudor-style abode for $4.72 million less than two years ago, in January 2019, but they’re already looking to offload the property.

The three-story house is now on the market for $5.8 million, which would net them a considerable profit for their short tenure at the home.

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers are ready to separate from their shared home. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Hammer and Chambers did complete a few renovations on the seven-bedroom, six-bathroom residence, per Variety, including painting the interiors in neutral hues and sanding the hardwood floors.

An airy two-story entry leads into the 6,275-square-foot abode. There are original architectural details including arches, moldings, hardwood floors and stained glass windows throughout, per the listing held by The Bienstock Group broker Sheri Bienstock.

The double-height living room has beamed ceilings and contains a green marble-encased fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with white cabinetry, a center island and a breakfast room; there’s also a wood-paneled formal dining room, as well as a family room with glass doors.

There’s a fireplace in the sprawling owner’s suite, as well as a bathroom with a spa and separate wood sauna.

Outside, there’s a pool and spa with a waterfall, in addition to al fresco dining spaces.

It’s not too surprising that Hammer and Chambers are ready to say farewell to the home now that they’re divorcing, though it’s not clear where either of them is moving next. Chambers has been primarily residing in the Cayman Islands with her and Hammer’s two children for months, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, while Hammer recently told British GQ, that he’s refurbishing an “old abandoned motel” outside of Los Angeles with a friend, and that’s where he’s currently living.

