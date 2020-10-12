Away Is Donating Proceeds From Its Master and Dynamic Collab to Coronavirus Relief

By
Away and Master and Dynamic are launching an exclusive limited edition collection. Scroll through to see the six-piece collab.
Courtesy Away x Master and Dynamic
100 percent of the net proceeds go to MusiCares.
There's a special version of Away's Aluminum Edition suitcase.
Courtesy Away x Master and Dynamic
With tan leather accent details.
Courtesy Away x Master and Dynamic
Advertisement
The custom interiors are inspired by sound waves.
Courtesy Away x Master and Dynamic
The Everywhere Bag.
Courtesy Away x Master and Dynamic
It's an ideal carry-all.
Courtesy Away x Master and Dynamic
Advertisement
As well as a tan leather Daypack.
Courtesy Away x Master and Dynamic
A convenient pocket for headphones, of course.
Courtesy Away x Master and Dynamic
There's also a limited edition version of Master & Dynamic's headphones.
Courtesy Away x Master and Dynamic
Advertisement
And earphones.
Courtesy Away x Master and Dynamic
Slideshow | List
- / 11

Stylish luggage brand Away is launching a new collaboration, and not only is it very chic, but it’s also for a good cause.

Away is partnering up with luxury audio and headphone company Master & Dynamic on an exclusive limited edition collection, and it’s all about celebrating the connection between sound and travel. And on the most practical of levels, a good pair of headphones is as crucial for a long flight (or just a brief subway ride, TBH) as a quality suitcase.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

The collection ranges in price from from $275 to $545. Courtesy Away x Master and Dynamic

It’s more important than ever to shop with purpose, and Away is donating 100 percent of the net proceeds from the six-piece collection to MusiCares, a nonprofit organization that’s helping out with coronavirus relief.

All of the bags in the collection feature a new custom interior lining with an abstract pattern inspired by sound waves. There’s an updated version of Away’s Aluminum Edition Carry-On ($525) and Bigger Carry-On ($545) suitcases, with tan leather accents on the handles and zipper, as well tan leather versions of the Daypack ($275) and Everywhere Bag ($325), both of which now have special non-scratch interior pockets that are just happen to be perfectly sized to fit a pair of Master & Dynamic headphones.

The headphones come with a coordinating case. Courtesy Away x Master and Dynamic

Speaking of, the final two pieces in the collab happen to be a pair of headphones in brown leather, with a matching case, for $499, and a set of the earphones that come in a tan-accented case, for $249.

Considering the current state of travel amid the coronavirus pandemic, you might think now isn’t the most opportune time so purchase a new set of luggage. Still, we *will* travel again in the future, and now’s the time to explore via road trips and staycations. Just saying, a good overnight bag is ideal for such excursions, or just as a day tote.

Scroll through to get a sneak peek at the limited edition collab, which launches online October 13.

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Fashion, Travel, slideshow, Coronavirus, Travel, luxury travel, lifestyle, Away, Away Luggage

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page
[^<>()[]
[^<>()[]
[[0-9]
[[0-9]
[0-9]
[0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z]
[a-zA-Z]
[name=email-address]
[name=email-address]
[^<>()[]
[^<>()[]
[[0-9]
[[0-9]
[0-9]
[0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z]
[a-zA-Z]
[name=email-address]
[name=email-address]
[^<>()[]
[^<>()[]
[[0-9]
[[0-9]
[0-9]
[0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z]
[a-zA-Z]
[name=email-address]
[name=email-address]
[^<>()[]
[^<>()[]
[[0-9]
[[0-9]
[0-9]
[0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z]
[a-zA-Z]
[name=email-address]
[name=email-address]