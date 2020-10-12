Away Is Donating Proceeds From Its Master and Dynamic Collab to Coronavirus Relief

Away and Master and Dynamic are launching an exclusive limited edition collection. Scroll through to see the six-piece collab.











Stylish luggage brand Away is launching a new collaboration, and not only is it very chic, but it’s also for a good cause.

Away is partnering up with luxury audio and headphone company Master & Dynamic on an exclusive limited edition collection, and it’s all about celebrating the connection between sound and travel. And on the most practical of levels, a good pair of headphones is as crucial for a long flight (or just a brief subway ride, TBH) as a quality suitcase.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

It’s more important than ever to shop with purpose, and Away is donating 100 percent of the net proceeds from the six-piece collection to MusiCares, a nonprofit organization that’s helping out with coronavirus relief.

All of the bags in the collection feature a new custom interior lining with an abstract pattern inspired by sound waves. There’s an updated version of Away’s Aluminum Edition Carry-On ($525) and Bigger Carry-On ($545) suitcases, with tan leather accents on the handles and zipper, as well tan leather versions of the Daypack ($275) and Everywhere Bag ($325), both of which now have special non-scratch interior pockets that are just happen to be perfectly sized to fit a pair of Master & Dynamic headphones.

Speaking of, the final two pieces in the collab happen to be a pair of headphones in brown leather, with a matching case, for $499, and a set of the earphones that come in a tan-accented case, for $249.

Considering the current state of travel amid the coronavirus pandemic, you might think now isn’t the most opportune time so purchase a new set of luggage. Still, we *will* travel again in the future, and now’s the time to explore via road trips and staycations. Just saying, a good overnight bag is ideal for such excursions, or just as a day tote.

Scroll through to get a sneak peek at the limited edition collab, which launches online October 13.