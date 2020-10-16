Best CBD Vape Pen: Our Top Picks for 2020

In the search for stress relief, alternative treatments for pain, and an immunity boost, people often hear and read about CBD as one of the best natural supplements. Today CBD is an essential part of the wellness routine of many individuals battling with sleep deprivation, anxiety, stress, or even chronic pain.

Cannabidiol or CBD comes in many forms and can be consumed orally, applied on the skin through various topicals, or inhaled.

Vaping products are considered to be the most convenient way of consuming CBD and even the most efficient. All CBD users have the opportunity to choose from numerous vaping products starting from CBD vape pens, cartridges, to vape kits. CBD vape pens come in any form, flavor, and design, they won’t get you high and will give you plenty of health benefits.

In this guide, you can find out everything there is to know about CBD vapes, how to use them, where to buy the best CBD vape pen, and what are the benefits of vaping CBD.

What is a CBD Vape Pen

If you are not familiar with this term, the CBD vape pen is an electronic device usually in the form of a stick that is filled with a CBD blend in an e-liquid and used to inhale CBD. Most vape pens consist of a disposable battery, mouthpiece, an atomizer, and a metal or glass container filled with vape juice.

These CBD vape pens are disposable which means that once its content is used up the device can no longer be used and it needs to be disposed of. Some manufacturers sell refillable CBD vape pens which can be refilled with e-liquid or vape juice, also known as vape oil.

In addition, to improve the CBD experience most CBD brands sell CBD vape pens with various flavors. What’s even better, this device allows you to take your daily dose of CBD wherever you are. Due to its sleek design, you can take your CBD vape pen anywhere you go, keep it in your bag or purse, just like any other e-cigarette, and get your relief in any stressful situations.

Why Vape CBD

CBD has the highest bioavailability when it’s being inhaled. In other words, through vaping, you can feel its effects much faster than through consuming CBD in any other form. When inhaled, the CBD enters the bloodstream quickly through the lungs and is easily absorbed.

As a comparison, CBD edibles and creams have a lower bioavailability due to the fact that when you consume CBD-infused food or take CBD gummies or pills, they have to be digested first. People have different metabolic rates, therefore some may process the food even slower. Thus feeling the effects of CBD even later.

Moreover, vaping CBD is a piece of cake – there is no need for specific instructions on how to use a CBD vape pen. Through the mouthpiece of each CBD vape pen, the vape juice is being inhaled, so all it takes are a few puffs to get your CBD dosage.

Lastly, as we already mentioned, CBD vape pens are very convenient to use. There is no need for any measuring of the dosage, as it’s the case with CBD oil tinctures, you can take the vape pen anywhere with you and get your dose at any time.

What are the Benefits of Using CBD

For a reason, CBD is the number one product for many people that suffer from insomnia, anxiety, stress, or chronic pain. There is plenty of anecdotal evidence pointing out the wonders that CBD does in treating various ailments.

This extract is the subject of interest for many researchers who are examining the effects of CBD on many health conditions. A recent study conducted on adult patients with anxiety shows that CBD can greatly help in decreasing stress and anxiety, and is beneficial in treating anxiety-related disorders.

In general, CBD may be effective in treating the following health conditions:

Anxiety

Depression

Sleep deprivation

Seizures

Chronic pain relief

Stress relief

Neurological disorders

Still, it has to be pointed out that CBD is not yet approved by the FDA as a medication in treating these diseases or conditions. Studies do not prove the prevention or cure of these diseases with the use of CBD.

10 Best CBD Vape Pens for Sale

The high demand for CBD products has resulted in a great number of different CBD brands selling these types of products. This situation makes it hard for potential customers to choose the right product and in particular the high-quality product.

Finding the best CBD vape pen on the market can be a very difficult task, so this list of our top 10 favorite CBD brands may help you find the right product for you. We’ve listed our top picks and highlighted their key features that would give you a clearer picture of the company and the quality of products.

BEST CBD VAPE PEN FOR QUICK RELIEF

Key Features

Pre-filled with 300 mg CBD

Battery and vape cartridge included

Made from organic hemp grown in Colorado

With botanical terpenes

33 different flavors

Price: $34.99

Specializing in the manufacturing and selling of vaping products only, VapeNTerps is a Colorado-based brand that is on the top of our list of the best CBD brands where you can buy a high-quality CBD vape pen.

What’s amazing about the cbd vape pen by VapeNTerps is the variety of flavors. They offer 33 different strains for anyone to be able to find their favorite out of GG4, gelato, Green Crack, Goji OG, Banana Kush and many more. If you choose to buy this device you will also get a battery and vape cartridge so you can recharge it and use it again.

Every CBD vape pen is pre-filled with 300mg CBD blended with botanical terpenes. It contains no PG, VG, or Vitamin E acetate which is considered to be harmful when vaped. VapeNTerps takes no chances in the quality of their products and it sends them all to third-party labs for testing. Simply put, if you are looking for a CBD vape pen for sale – VapeNTerps is the brand you need.

Key Features

Regular and Premium CBD Vape Pen

Pre-filled with battery and cartridge included

300mg broad-spectrum CBD

No THC, PG, VG, MCT Oil, or Vitamin E

Organic Colorado-grown hemp

Nine different flavors

Price: $27.99 – $34.99

The second best CBD brand on our list is another Colorado-based brand that has recently improved their CBD vape pens. The improved premium formula by Try The CBD contains broad-spectrum CBD extract including all the best cannabinoids CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC, and CBDV. Moreover, there are no added PG, VG, MCT oil, coconut oil, or Vitamin E acetate. This makes it one of the safest CBD vape pens available on the market.

Try The CBD vape pen is rechargeable with a unique, slim, and discreet shape pre-filled with 200mg and 300mg CBD. This product is non-psychoactive as it doesn’t contain any THC. Choose from nine different flavors of the CBD vape pen by Try The CBD and find the potency you need.

In addition, all products by Try The CBD are tested for safety and purity through a third-party lab and the lab results are available on their official website.

Key Features

Pre-filled with 300mg CBD

Battery and Vape Cartridge Included

100% FREE of PG, VG, and MCT Oil

Made from Colorado-grown organic hemp

Six different flavors

Price: $31.49

HealthworxCBD is a brand that has found its place on the market due to the quality of products and transparency. Any product that you’d be interested in buying from their store is tested by a third-party lab and is made from high-quality organic CBD extract.

The CBD vape pen available in their online store is pre-filled with 300mg of CBD and TEC Temper, without any PG, VG, THC, or MCT oil. This makes it safe to use and it also comes in six different flavors. The HealthworxCBD vape pen also comes with a battery and vape cartridge and it’s ready to use.

The numerous positive reviews on their website only confirm the high reputation of the CBD brand and speak volumes about the quality of their products.

Key Features

50mg CBD per pen

Organic broad-spectrum CBD

Travel-friendly and disposable

Third-party lab tested

Eleven different flavors

Price: $19.99

CBDfx offers a CBD vape pen that doesn’t need to be charged before use. It’s being activated by drawing or inhaling it and it has a discreet and convenient shape which makes it ideal for traveling.

Each vape pen contains 30mg of CBD and it may be good for beginners. However, for regular users the CBDfx vape pen is too weak as opposed to other options. There are eleven different flavors of CBD vape pen available and it does contain Vegetable Glycerin and Propylene Glycol.

CBDfx uses broad-spectrum CBD extracted from organic hemp grown in the USA. All products are tested by a third-party lab to verify their safety and purity.

CBDistillery

Key Features

200mg CBD CCELL Disposable Vape Pen

Non-GMO hemp grown in the USA

No PG, VG, MCT, and vitamin E acetate

Third-party lab tested

Five Different flavors

Price: $20.00

CBDistillery is a popular brand in the CBD world and its products are well-known and used by many CBD enthusiasts. The CBD vape pen is one of their newest products and it contains 200mg of CBD without any PG, VG, MCT and vitamin E acetate.

The CCELL disposable vape pen by CBDistillery is formulated using CBD and TEC temper with natural botanical terpenes. It’s available in five different flavors such as Lemonade, Lavander, Vanilla, or Pine.

In addition, CBDistillery uses only organic hemp source made in Colorado and uses a third-party lab to test all their products. All lab results are available on the official website of CBDistillery next to every product.

Farmacy Bliss

Key Features

500mg full-spectrum hemp CBD oil

Hemp made in the USA

Free of additives, pesticides, heavy metals, solvents

USB charger included

Blueberry flavor terpene

Price: $39.99

Farmacy Bliss is a relatively new CBD brand founded in 2017 which ranks this high on our list due to the high-quality products available in their store. The CBD vape pen by Farmacy Bliss has blueberry flavor and contains 500mg full-spectrum CBD which makes it one of the more potent vape pens on the market.

This product comes with a USB charger and rechargeable battery and it has Ceramic tip and advanced ceramic coil. Farmacy Bliss adds full-spectrum CBD extracted from organically-grown hemp free of additives, pesticides, heavy metals, and solvents.

All products have certificates of analysis from third-party lab testing for safety. Each vape pen by this brand is good for around 250 puffs.

Social CBD

Key Features

125mg and 250mg of CBD per pen

Three varieties – focus, relax and revive

Hemp made in the USA

Third-party lab tested

Six different flavors

Price: $24.99 – $39.99

The CBD vape pens by Social CBD come in three varieties depending on their purpose. You can choose from vape pens for focus with the purpose of increasing the mental clarity with the help of peppermint or spearmint flavor, pens for relaxing with lavender and cinnamon flavor, and to revive with grapefruit and lemon taste.

There are also two potencies available, one with 125mg of CBD and one with 250mg of CBD per pen. The Social CBD vape pen contains a CBD blend enriched with essential oils and MCT coconut oil.

Most importantly this pen is non-psychoactive as it doesn’t contain no THC and its certificate of analysis shows that it’s safe to use. All products by Social CBD are tested by a third-party lab.

Foria Flow

Key Features

450 mg of CBD per 1 mL cartridge

Made from organic hemp in Colorado

Broad-spectrum CBD

Reusable/Refillable

One flavor

Price: $78.00

The CBD vape pen by Foria Flow is another potent vape pen which contains 450mg CBD per 1ml cartridge. Also, this is a re-usable, refillable CBD vape pen that has only one natural flavor. It contains broad-spectrum CBD blend enhanced with organic cacao, vanilla, peppermint, ginger and other natural ingredients.

Foria Flow vape pen is sold ready to use – comes with a USB charger and is THC-free. It contains CBD extracted from organic hemp grown in Colorado and is tested by a third-party lab.

ASH CBD

Key Features

CBD isolate with VG and PG

250 mg of CBD per pen

Hemp made in the USA

Third-party lab tested

Two different flavors

Price: $27.99

Next on our list is the CBD vape pen by ASH – American Standard Hemp CBD brand. This vape pen contains 250mg of CBD which is extracted from organic hemp that is grown in the USA. It also contains VG, PG, and a combination of terpenes and it’s available in two flavors – mint and natural flavor.

The same as all other reputable brands, ASH CBD verifies the quality of their products through the certificate of analysis made from third-party labs.

Joy Organics

Key Features

500mg CBD per 5ml e-liquid

Broad-spectrum hemp CBD oil

Made from organic hemp in Colorado

Third-party lab tested

One flavor

Price: $99.00

Joy Organics’ CBD vape pen is one of the more potent vape pens prefilled with 500mg CBD. It is a rechargeable device that has a draw-activated firing mechanism. This pen contains broad-spectrum CBD extract without any THC in it which makes it non-psychoactive.

All products including the CBD vape pen by Joy Organics are tested for safety and quality by a third-party lab. This brand uses only organically-grown hemp from Colorado free of any heavy-metal, solvents, or pesticides.

How to Recognize a High-Quality CBD Vape Pen

Choosing the best CBD vape pen can be a challenging task if you don’t have the necessary information and guidelines on how to make your choice. Before you buy any CBD product it is recommended to do a background check on the CBD brands that offer vape pens and find out how they operate. There are a few things you need to look out for in your search and those are:

What type of ingredients are being used? – Avoid CBD vape pens that contain Vegetable Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, MCT oil, or Vitamin E acetate – these food additives may be harmful when heated and this is what happens to them when you use CBD vape pens.

Where is the hemp sourced? – It is of prime importance to choose CBD products from brands that use only organically-grown hemp to extract cannabinoids.

Are the CBD products tested? – Every reputable CBD brand uses a third-party lab to test its products and publishes the certificates of analysis on its official website.

Does it contain THC? – Make sure to buy CBD vape pens that contain CBD isolates or broad-spectrum CBD extracts that are free of THC. There is a good chance that you may experience psychoactive effects if you choose a CBD vape pen with any other CBD extracts that may contain THC.

Alternatively, read our list again and pick your favorite from these ten CBD brands as they all meet the criteria for selling high-quality CBD vape pens.

Is CBD Vape Pen Safe

To date there aren’t any concrete findings that prove whether CBD is effective in treating various ailments, as well as whether it’s safe to use. Still, generally speaking, CBD is considered safe to use based on users’ experience.

In February 2020, there was a report from the CDC about several cases of lung injuries in people who vape. According to this report, the cause for these cases was the presence of Vitamin E acetate in the vaping products. In other words, CBD vape products which don’t contain this substance are considered safe.

In conclusion, it is recommended to use CBD vape pens that are free of THC, nicotine, Vitamin E acetate, or other harmful ingredients.

Possible Side Effects from Vaping CBD

Even though CBD is considered safe to use in general, there are some possible side effects that you should expect. These side effects are mild and are similar with any CBD products. Therefore, when you use CBD vape pens it is possible to feel drowsiness and this happens mainly if you take higher doses of CBD.

Apart from that, you may experience an increased appetite, euphoria, or red eyes. All in all, these side effects are less pronounced compared to the possible side effects of various medications or prescription drugs.

Final Thoughts

Ultimately, CBD vape pen is a preferred CBD product for many people struggling with different health conditions. Most of them report only positive experiences from its use. Also, choosing the best CBD vape pen is now easier with all that date available online and the numerous CBD brands present on the market.

Even so, it is strongly recommended that you first consult with your doctor before you start using any CBD products, or if you are shifting from one to the other. The doctor is most likely familiar with your medical history and your health condition and can help you decide whether CBD vape pen is good for you.