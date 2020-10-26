What Is CBG Oil and Where Can You Find the Best CBG Oil For Sale

CBD oil or cannabidiol is not a new product anymore. There are so many people that use CBD oil for various ailments and those who haven’t tried it at least heard about it. However, there is a new hemp-derived product that has caught the attention of all CBD enthusiasts and that’s the CBG oil.

Some call it the premium version of CBD oil, or the new kid on the block in the CBD industry. Whatever its name, it has proven to be useful in many ways and most CBD brands have started selling different products with CBG already.

Keep on reading to find out what CBG oil is, how it is different from CBD, and where you can find the best CBG oil for sale.

CBG vs. CBD

In its essence, CBG is not that different from CBD. Both are cannabinoids and are derived from the hemp plant. The main difference is that Cannabigerol or CBG is known as the mother of all cannabinoids and is considered to be the precursor of CBD and THC. In other words, in the process of maturing of the plant CBG is transformed into CBD and THC. This means that in a mature hemp plant the concentration of CBG is very low.

For that reason, it may be challenging for the CBD companies to obtain CBG hence the smaller number of CBG products available on the market. It has also been discovered that CBG is much more powerful than any other cannabinoid, including CBD. On the other hand, what’s similar between CBG and CBD is the fact that both cannabinoids connect to the receptors of the human’s endocannabinoid system thus providing great benefits to people in keeping the balance of the body. Mainly, CBG regulates many functions of the body such as appetite, sleep, concentration, pain, and memory.

Benefits from Using CBG Oil

Simply put, CBG oil has a similar function as any other CBD products in the process of regulation of bodily functions. And in the same way, there is some anecdotal evidence of the effects of this cannabinoid, but not that much scientific research.

A study conducted in 1992 has determined that CBG has neuroprotective effects and in that sense, it may help protect our brain against the effects of aging.

Other than that, it is believed that CBG oil can be effective in treating colitis according to a study conducted on mice in 2013. This study has shown that it reduces the inflammation associated with colitis and that CBG should be considered for clinical experimentation.

CBG is mainly used as a more potent form of CBD and most users take it to treat glaucoma, bladder dysfunctions, appetite loss, and even for some bacterial infections.

Moreover, there is another study from 2014 which shows that CBG helps in the treatment of colon cancer in mice and it actually slows the growth of the cancerogenic cells. Still, more human studies are required in order to be determined whether CBG is effective in treating all these health conditions.

Where to Buy CBG Oil

Even though it’s a relatively new product, CBG oil is available for sale. There are some CBD brands in the USA that have it in their online stores and its use is legal. Here is a review of the top 10 CBG oil for sale combined with a short description of each CBD brand that sells the product. Hopefully, this list of the best CBG oil will help you choose the right product for you.

BEST QUALITY FOR PRICE CBG OIL

Key Features

Organic non-GMO hemp from Colorado

1:1 ratio CBD & CBG

500mg CBG + 500mg CBD

Third-party lab tested

Price: $69.00

For the best results, it is recommended that you buy CBG oil that has the same concentration as CBD in a 1:1 ratio. Such a product is the CBG oil by Try The CBD that contains 500mg of CBD and 500mg CBG, MCT oil as the base oil, and only natural terpenes added. In that way, this CBG oil is good for beginners and for experienced CBD users.

If you choose to buy the CBG oil by Try The CBD you won’t regret it. This CBD brand offers only high-quality products, uses non-GMO organically grown hemp to extract cannabinoids, and doesn’t add any artificial additives. In order to be transparent, they send all their products to third-party labs to verify their safety, quality, and purity. Certificates of analysis for each product are published on their official website which you can see here.

Try The CBD is a Colorado-based brand that is on top of our list for a reason. At their store, you can find different types of CBD products and get the best quality at an affordable price. What’s even better is that they have a special discount for certain categories of users such as students, low-income families, veterans, military, and people with disabilities.

Medterra

Key Features

1:1 ratio CBD+CBG

Two potencies 1000mg and 2000mg

Citrus flavored

Third-party lab tested

Price: $79.00 – $129.00

Medterra is a renowned CBD brand that uses organic hemp and natural ingredients to make its products. Their CBG oil is a blend of CBD and CBG in a 1:1 ratio available in two different strengths. You can choose from the 1000mg CBG oil and the stronger one that contains 2000mg CBG+CBD.

If you choose this product you can enjoy the flavor of citrus and MCT oil with the CBG+CBD blend. Medterra also uses third-party labs to test their products for safety and quality and their results can be found on their official website.

Taking into consideration all the positive reviews from satisfied customers on their website it’s safe to conclude that Medterra deserves to be this high on our list of the best CBG oil. You can rest assured that the CBG oil by Medterra contains no THC as they use only broad-spectrum CBD for all their products.

CBDistillery

Key Features

CBD+CBG oil tinctures 1:1

Two potencies 1000mg and 2000mg

US hemp authority certified

Third-party lab tested

Price: $75.00 – $125.00

Next on our list is another reputable CBD brand – CBDistillery. They pride themselves on selling only high-quality products made from organic hemp extracts. The CBG oil by CBDistillery is available in two potencies – 1000mg and 2000mg of CBD+CBG blend. In other words, if you choose the stronger option you would get 1000mg of CBD and 1000mg of CBG in one product.

Their CBG oil tinctures are tested by a third-party lab and are safe to use. This product contains MCT coconut oil as the base oil, natural terpenes, and the CBD+CBG blend. There are no additional ingredients.

CBDistillery is a Colorado-based brand that offers various CBD products in their store and has many satisfied customers that buy their products regularly.

Industrial Hemp Farms

Key Features

CBG extract only

500mg CBG oil tinctures

THC-free

Third-party lab tested

Price: $19.99

Unlike the top 3 CBG oils on our list, the CBG oil by Industrial Hemp Farms presents a pure CBG oil. To be more precise, this product contains only CBG extract combined with MCT oil without any CBD or THC in its compound.

The CBG oil by Industrial Hemp Farms contains 500mg of CBG extract in a 60ml bottle. It is very affordable and good for any type of CBD user whether they are just starting or they’ve already incorporated CBD in their wellness routine.

This CBD brand, just as all reputable brands, tests all their products through an independent lab to verify their quality and safety. At Industrial Hemp Farms you can choose from a wide range of CBD products that can fit your needs.

Extract Labs

Key Features

1:1 ratio CBG to CBD

1000mg CBG + 1000mg CBD

Whole plant full-spectrum

Third-party lab tested

Price: $95.00

Extract Labs offers a CBG oil that contains the whole-plant full-spectrum CBD extract. Each CBG oil is made from 1000mg CBG and 1000mg CBD blended with organic coconut oil. These cannabinoids are in a 1:1 ratio to make an ideal balance. This is a new and improved formula with double potency as opposed to the old one by Extract Labs which was made from 500mg CBD and 500mg CBG.

This CBG oil is made from organic hemp grown in Colorado that proves its quality. Moreover, CBG oil and all other products by Extract Labs are tested by independent labs for safety and quality. All certificates of analysis are available on their website.

LeafyWell

Key Features

1000mg CBG oil

Blueberry flavor

Organic hemp made in Colorado

Third-party lab tested

Price: $109.99

The CBG oil by LeafyWell contains full-spectrum CBG extract which means that is not made from pure CBG isolate. One bottle of LeafyWell CBG oil tinctures contains 1000mg of CBG oil and it has one flavor – blueberry. It is made with MCT oil as the base oil and is enhanced with natural terpenes.

LeafyWell uses organic hemp to extract CBG and this plant has been grown and harvested in Colorado. There is no sugar added, or any artificial additives, all ingredients are 100% natural. Also, the fact that this is a full-spectrum CBG oil means that it is more potent than the CBG isolates.

Lazarus Naturals

Key Features

1:1 CBG:CBD Tincture

Two potencies: 750mg and 3000mg

Full-spectrum hemp extract and CBG isolate

Third-party lab tested

Price: $24.00 – $70.00

There are two types of CBG oil tinctures at Lazarus Naturals. You can choose from the CBG isolate or the CBG+CBD blend which is a full-spectrum extract. Both types of oil tinctures are available in two potencies – one that contains 750mg of extract and the other much more potent is 3000mg CBG extract.

The CBG oil by Lazarus Naturals is vegan and gluten-free with no artificial flavors, preservatives, or sweeteners. The base is MCT coconut oil and it is enhanced with terpenes. All products by this CBD brand including the CBG oil are tested by a third-party lab to verify the safety and quality of the products.

Steve’s Goods

Key Features

20:1 CBD + CBG oil tinctures

Four flavors: Blueberry Oil, Maui Pineapple, Watermelon, OG Hemp

Six potencies: 250mg to 2500mg

Third-party lab tested

Price: $29.99 – $174.99

Not only that you can choose from four different flavors of this CBG oil, but at Steve’s Goods you can also buy other CBG products such as CBG Isolate Slab and CBG Isolate Powder. However, unlike the rest of the CBG oil tinctures from the list, the CBG oil by Steve’s Goods contains CBD+CBG in a 20:1 ratio. This means that there is a smaller amount of CBG in these tinctures.

There is an opportunity for you to choose different potencies as well, apart from flavors and they offer six different potencies from 250mg to 2500mg of CBG blend. The main ingredients of this CBG oil are MCT coconut oil, THC-free hemp extract, natural terpene blend, and various flavors.

Cannabidiol Life

Key Features

1000mg CBG isolate

2,000mg+/- of total hemp extract

Three flavors: no terpenes, Blue Dream, Watermelon OG

Third-party lab tested

Price: $159.95

At Cannabidiol Life you can find two types of CBG products – CBG Isolate and CBG Oil tinctures. The CBG oil contains 2,000mg+/- of total hemp extract per bottle, 1000mg of which is CBG extract. This product contains natural MCT oil derived from Coconuts and is vegan and gluten-free.

There are three different flavors of Cannabidiol Life CBG oil and those are Blue Dream, Watermelon OG, and natural-flavored or CBG oil without terpenes. This CBG Oil is extracted from the highest quality industrial hemp in Colorado.

CBDfx

Key Features

2:1 CBD + CBG Oil

Broad-spectrum hemp extract

Four potencies: 500mg, 1000mg, 2000mg, and 4000mg

Third-party lab tested

Price: $39.99 – $169.99

CBDfx is a well-known brand that offers CBD+CBG oil tinctures with broad-spectrum hemp extract. In other words, this product contains no THC and it has a CBD+CBG blend in a 2:1 ratio. There are four potencies of the CBDfx CBG oil starting from 500mg CBD with 250mg CBG up to 4000mg of CBD that contains 2000mg of CBG.

This product contains Curcumin and Coenzyme Q10, two antioxidant nutrient powerhouses that provide therapeutic effects. Other than that, the CBG oil contains MCT oil, Cannabinoid Rich Hemp Extract, and Stevia. CBDfx uses organic hemp grown in the USA and tests all products through a third-party lab.

How to Identify a High-Quality CBG Oil

Naturally, after reading this list of the best CBG oil available on the market you may wonder how did we compile it. What criteria were taken into consideration? Knowing how to identify a high-quality CBG or CBD product can be helpful for anyone who is interested in trying these types of products in their combat against certain health conditions. In that way, the chances of someone tricking you into buying a low-quality product are slim to none.

There are many reputable CBD brands on the market that sell quality CBD products, so recognizing them is not that hard. It’s important to only find the answers to the following questions:

Where does the CBG extract originate from?

Are all products tested by a third-party lab?

What CBG-extraction methods are being used in the process?

Does the company use only natural ingredients?

What do the customers’ reviews say about this company?

A high-quality CBG product can only be made if the CBD company uses organically-grown hemp following legal farming practices. What’s even more important is that there are certificates of analysis provided by third-party labs that would verify the quality and safety of the products. These need to confirm that the products contain as much CBG extract as stated on the label and that there aren’t any additional ingredients that aren’t mentioned by the company.

The safest method of extracting cannabinoids from the hemp plant is the CO2 extraction method, so you need to make sure that the brand uses this method. Lastly, what the users have to say about the CBD brand may be the most important because satisfied customers would gladly give positive reviews. Even more motivated would be those who had a negative experience with a certain brand to express their feelings and share their thoughts on the quality of the product. It goes without saying that you should always choose a company that has less negative reviews.

How to Use CBG Oil

CBG oil is mostly available in the form of oil tinctures for sublingual use. In other words, you can use CBG oil orally by dropping a few drops in your mouth under the tongue. It usually needs to be held for 15 to 20 seconds under the tongue before swallowing.

Alternatively, CBG oil can be added to your favorite food or drink unless a certain CBD brand specified that the CBG oil is intended for sublingual use only. For better results, you can even combine your CBG oil with another CBD product such as CBD gummies, capsules, or soft gels.

What’s the Recommended Dosage

When it comes to CBD products, there isn’t a general recommended dosage that would be suitable for everyone. All users need to determine that for themselves depending on the condition they are treating, the metabolic rate, the potency of the product, and their tolerance. Not everyone reacts the same to CBG oil, so if you are just trying this product out then it’s advised that you start with a low dosage. This means that it would be ideal to take one drop per day for a start and examine how your body reacts to it. Once you feel that you have reached your comfort zone it’s time to increase the dosage. Start with a lower potent CBG oil as well, as a stronger one may not be good for you.

Possible Side Effects of CBG Oil

Although CBG oil is generally safe, just as it’s the case with many medications or supplements there may be some possible side effects. What’s worth mentioning is that these side effects are much milder than those that may be a result of cancer treatment medication or similar pills. In other words, CBG oil is as safe as all other CBD products.

Similarly, if you take a higher dose of CBG oil you may feel a slight headache or nausea. If this happens to you consider getting a CBG oil with a lower concentration or CBG or decrease your dosage. Keep in mind that CBG oil may interact with some drugs, therefore if you are on a prescribed therapy don’t forget to consult with your doctor before taking CBG oil.

Final Thoughts

CBG together with CBD and all other cannabinoids is still under a lot of research to determine their true power. Nevertheless, the numerous happy and satisfied users who claim that these products with hemp extracts have helped them in the fight against many diseases speak volumes about the effects of CBG and CBD. For those who are curious to try it and not sure where to find it, this review may come in handy in understanding more about the powers of CBG oil. Still, it’s of prime importance to first do thorough research on the topic and then find the most suitable product.