The Most Stylish Athleisure to Update Your Fall Workout Wardrobe

By
We've made it to fall, so why not update your autumnal workout wardrobe? Scroll through to see our favorite athleisure picks right now.
Julia Cherruault for Observer

The Outnet Annika Bodysuit

A sleek black bodysuit, complete with sheer paneling, is a peak fashion activewear moment. $105, The Outnet.

Courtesy The Outnet

Ultracor x Christian Lacroix Pearl Leggings

The athleisure brand teamed up with the Parisian designer to collab on the chicest of collections, including these pearl-patterned leggings. You're pretty much wearing couture for your workout, in the best way possible. $198, Ultracor.

Courtesy Ultracor

The Cool Ppl Omega Bra & Leggings

A pop of color is always a treat, and we love that this sustainable brand offers inclusive sizing. Each collection is meant to be wearable art, like this Nebula set in a galactic-inspired purple. $65 to $110, The Cool Ppl.

Advertisement

New Balance x Staud Crop Top

We never realized how much we wanted a long-sleeved cropped workout top with a built-in sports bra until this insanely stylish collab from New Balance and Staud came out. The fitted colorblock top is our new favorite look, and there are matching pants, too. $94.99, New Balance.

Lululemon Down for It All Vest

This stretchy vest is specifically designed for runners; it's water-resistant and wind-resistant, to protect you while you're out for a jog. $148, Lululemon.

Courtesy Lululemon

Aerie Offline Hugger Crackle Jogger

If you're looking for an alternative to your usual leggings, try out these faux-leather joggers, which have enough support to keep everything in place, but are comfy enough to wear when you're not working out. $41.96, Aerie.

Courtesy Aerie
Advertisement

Vaara Poppy Colorblock Sports Bra

A seamless and flattering colorblock sports bra to add to your repertoire. $68, The Outnet.

Courtesy The Outnet

WVVY Sherpa Snap Jacket

A warm but lightweight jacket (in a very cheerful colorway) is ideal for an outdoor workout, whether it's an intense HIIT class or a brief power walk. $56.15, HSN.

Vici Repetition Legging

You'll want to live in these high-waisted, stretchy and moisture-wicking leggings, which are also incredibly flattering. $68, Vici.

Courtesy Vici
Advertisement

Champion Half-Zip Cropped Pullover

This ultra-soft cropped pullover is the ultimate classic athleisure staple for fall. $38, Champion.

Courtesy Champion

Terez Houndstooth Leggings

Terez's unique patterns and flattering designs never disappoint, like these houndstooth leggings. If you really want to go all out, we recommend trying out the matching sports bra, too. $100, Terez.

Courtesy Terez

Onzie High Neck Olive Ribbed Crop Top

Olive green is a perfect transitional color, and this ribbed high-neck crop top, with built-in bra, is supportive and stylish. $52, Onzie.

Courtesy Onzie
Advertisement

Laced by Laju Crown Chakra Set

Freshen up your workout wardrobe with a chic matching set, like this star-accented leggings-and-bra outfit, with an ultra-flattering v-shaped waistband. $140, Laced by Laju.

Courtesy Laced by Laju

Eleven by Venus Williams Rib Denim Solar Dress

Yes it's fall, and yes we still stand by a good exercise dress, even if we're not heading to the tennis court. $118, Eleven by Venus Williams.

Courtesy Eleven by Venus Williams

Vardagen Waiting in Line Sweatshirt

Throw this cropped pink sweatshirt on over a workout set. $78, Vardagen.

Courtesy Vardagen
Advertisement

ENVT Aurora Top

We recommend this delicate, strappy bralette top for a yoga, pilates or barre workout. We also think it works just as well as a fashionable addition to your usual non-workout wardrobe. $88, ENVT.

Courtesy ENVT

Aerie Offline Real Me Crossover Bike Short

The whole bike shorts trend is here to stay, so why not update your autumn workout attire with a fun new pair? We're very into these stretchy black shorts, with a crossover waist, that you could also pair with a cozy sweater. $24.46, Aerie.

Courtesy Aerie

Alo Yoga Blue Quartz Movement Bra

Brighten up your day with this icy blue bra crop top, complete with unique cut outs. $72, Alo Yoga.

Courtesy Alo Yoga
Advertisement

Donna Karan Colorblocked Leggings

We love a good pair of trusty black leggings, but step out of your comfort zone just a tad this fall. This pair is great if you still want a dark-toned legging, but with a splash of color. $59.50, DKNY.

Courtesy Donna Karan

Vuori Crescent Half-Zip

You'll truly want to live in Vuori's incredibly soft athleisure, and we're obsessed with their latest half-zip sweatshirt. $68, Vuori.

Courtesy Vuori

Sweaty Betty Gary Yoga Trousers

Leggings aren't for everyone, so if you're looking for a roomier workout pant, try these insanely cozy yoga bottoms. $98, Nordstrom.

Courtesy Nordstrom
Advertisement

Alala Cropped Tee

You can't go wrong with a simple black tee, especially one this soft. $36.40, Bloomingdale's.

Courtesy Bloomingdale's

Koral Valasca Valo Sweatshirt

A comfortable black pullover to pair with sweats or leggings. $198, Koral.

Courtesy Koral

Morgan Stewart Sport Long-Sleeved Polo

The preppy girl's guide to athleisure? A polo-style long-sleeved workout top. $59.50, LA Collective.

Courtesy LA Collective
Slideshow | List
- / 25

Even though time doesn’t feel like a real thing in 2020, we’ve somehow made it to fall, which means pumpkins, apple cider and leaf-peeping. If you, like so many of us, are now fully accustomed to a near-permanent athleisure situation, perhaps it’s time to refresh your workout wardrobe.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

Whether you’re a yoga loyalist, Pilates enthusiast, constant runner or perhaps just into those power walks that are also deserving of a stylish workout moment, there’s plenty of chic activewear to freshen up your look this fall. Scroll through to see a few of our favorite fashionable pieces, including a full bodysuit situation, houndstooth leggings and faux-leather joggers.

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Fashion, slideshow, Fashion, Donna Karan, athleisure, Lululemon, workouts, Style

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page
[^<>()[]
[^<>()[]
[[0-9]
[[0-9]
[0-9]
[0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z]
[a-zA-Z]
[name=email-address]
[name=email-address]
[^<>()[]
[^<>()[]
[[0-9]
[[0-9]
[0-9]
[0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z]
[a-zA-Z]
[name=email-address]
[name=email-address]
[^<>()[]
[^<>()[]
[[0-9]
[[0-9]
[0-9]
[0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z]
[a-zA-Z]
[name=email-address]
[name=email-address]
[^<>()[]
[^<>()[]
[[0-9]
[[0-9]
[0-9]
[0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z]
[a-zA-Z]
[name=email-address]
[name=email-address]