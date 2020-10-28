The Most Stylish Athleisure to Update Your Fall Workout Wardrobe

You can't go wrong with a simple black tee, especially one this soft. $36.40, Bloomingdale's.

Leggings aren't for everyone, so if you're looking for a roomier workout pant, try these insanely cozy yoga bottoms. $98, Nordstrom.

You'll truly want to live in Vuori's incredibly soft athleisure, and we're obsessed with their latest half-zip sweatshirt. $68, Vuori.

We love a good pair of trusty black leggings, but step out of your comfort zone just a tad this fall. This pair is great if you still want a dark-toned legging, but with a splash of color. $59.50, DKNY.

The whole bike shorts trend is here to stay, so why not update your autumn workout attire with a fun new pair? We're very into these stretchy black shorts, with a crossover waist, that you could also pair with a cozy sweater. $24.46, Aerie.

We recommend this delicate, strappy bralette top for a yoga, pilates or barre workout. We also think it works just as well as a fashionable addition to your usual non-workout wardrobe. $88, ENVT.

Yes it's fall, and yes we still stand by a good exercise dress, even if we're not heading to the tennis court. $118, Eleven by Venus Williams.

Freshen up your workout wardrobe with a chic matching set, like this star-accented leggings-and-bra outfit, with an ultra-flattering v-shaped waistband. $140, Laced by Laju.

Terez's unique patterns and flattering designs never disappoint, like these houndstooth leggings. If you really want to go all out, we recommend trying out the matching sports bra, too. $100, Terez.

You'll want to live in these high-waisted, stretchy and moisture-wicking leggings, which are also incredibly flattering. $68, Vici.

A warm but lightweight jacket (in a very cheerful colorway) is ideal for an outdoor workout, whether it's an intense HIIT class or a brief power walk. $56.15, HSN.

If you're looking for an alternative to your usual leggings, try out these faux-leather joggers, which have enough support to keep everything in place, but are comfy enough to wear when you're not working out. $41.96, Aerie.

This stretchy vest is specifically designed for runners; it's water-resistant and wind-resistant, to protect you while you're out for a jog. $148, Lululemon.

We never realized how much we wanted a long-sleeved cropped workout top with a built-in sports bra until this insanely stylish collab from New Balance and Staud came out. The fitted colorblock top is our new favorite look, and there are matching pants, too. $94.99, New Balance.

A pop of color is always a treat, and we love that this sustainable brand offers inclusive sizing. Each collection is meant to be wearable art, like this Nebula set in a galactic-inspired purple. $65 to $110, The Cool Ppl.

The athleisure brand teamed up with the Parisian designer to collab on the chicest of collections, including these pearl-patterned leggings. You're pretty much wearing couture for your workout, in the best way possible. $198, Ultracor.

Even though time doesn’t feel like a real thing in 2020, we’ve somehow made it to fall, which means pumpkins, apple cider and leaf-peeping. If you, like so many of us, are now fully accustomed to a near-permanent athleisure situation, perhaps it’s time to refresh your workout wardrobe.

Whether you’re a yoga loyalist, Pilates enthusiast, constant runner or perhaps just into those power walks that are also deserving of a stylish workout moment, there’s plenty of chic activewear to freshen up your look this fall. Scroll through to see a few of our favorite fashionable pieces, including a full bodysuit situation, houndstooth leggings and faux-leather joggers.