5 Best Online Tarot Card Reading Sites of 2020

We all reach a time in our lives where we could use a little extra guidance, especially in times of uncertainty. That’s why thousands of people everyday turn to tarot readings for insight, guidance, and clarity.

Whether you have questions about your love life, need help making an important decision, or have burning questions that are keeping you up at night, a tarot card reading can give you the answers you need to make the best possible decisions.

When it comes to getting an online tarot card reading, where should you turn? With so many options to choose from, picking a good tarot reader can be a difficult task. But hopefully this can help!

My name is Lindsey Tucker and I’ve been getting online tarot readings for the past 7 years. I’ve tried almost every psychic reading service you can imagine including California Psychics, Kasamba, Keen, Oranum, and many more.

The truth is that some sites have AMAZING tarot experts, while others are really inaccurate and a total waste of time (especially the free tarot sites).

If you want the best tarot readings, the cheapest rates, and free minutes, here are my top recommendations.

Psychic Source

Psychic Source is my top choice for the best tarot card readings. This company has been in business since 1989, providing highly accurate psychic readings by chat, phone, and live video. I’ve been using Psychic Source for years and they’ve always been very friendly, compassionate, and accurate.

If you visit the Psychic Source website, you’ll find many different specialties and categories to choose from. They have everything from tarot readings, dream analysis, love readings, energy healing, astrology, and more. For your convenience, all psychics can easily be sorted by subject expertise, divination tools used, customer rating, and price.

The reason why Psychic Source has the best psychic readings is because every psychic in their network goes through a thorough screening process to ensure they’re 100% real and authentic. Their strict quality standards is one of the things that separates Psychic Source from another companies that offer psychic readings.

Compared to other psychic sites, Psychic Source is also very affordable. First-time customers get 3 free minutes with their first reading and rates as low as $0.66 per minute.

Here’s what I like most about Psychic Source:

Advisors are thoroughly screened and tested for ability and authenticity

Choose between phone readings, online chat sessions, and live video chat

Rates as low as $0.66 per minute + 3 free minutes

100% satisfaction guarantee – LOVE your reading or it’s free!

Keen Psychics

When seeking direction from a tarot reader, Keen is one of the best places to help find your way in life.

Keen recently celebrated its twentieth anniversary, and guests love their services. Offering guidance since 1999, Keen features a choice of 1,700 psychics with a wide variety of specialties to choose from.

In addition to tarot card reading, they offer spiritual and psychic readings with guidance on your love life, astrology, finances, and life in general. Keen offers a wide range of filtering options so you can choose an advisor who meets your particular needs. You can sort their list of advisors by category, price, customer rating, and more.

When life gets busy and starts feeling a bit out of control, that’s probably when you need a tarot reading from Keen.com the most. And thanks to their cheap rates (10 minutes for just $1.99), you can try one of their talented psychics without spending an arm and a leg.

Here is what I like most about Keen:

All psychics have their own profile page where you can see reviews and ratings left by previous customers.

Variety of filtering options to narrow down your search of the best psychic

Large variety of specialties to select from

You can connect for a reading by phone, online chat session, or psychic app

Your tarot reading will be completely private and confidential

A tarot reading from Keen starts at only $1.99 for 10 minutes.

AskNow

If you’re searching for answers on your love life, career, or a variety of other areas, AskNow features gifted psychics and who can help.

Tarot card readings are only one of the many ways to find insight on the site. AskNow specializes in guidance on relationships, love, finances, career matters, and destiny.

Asknow has been providing psychic advice since 2005, and they have glowing reviews from customers all around the world. For your convenience, you can connect to one of their gifted psychics for a phone reading or chat session 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

All of the advisors are thoroughly screened for accuracy and ability. You can review their profiles to find one who meets your needs, learning more about their specialties, past ratings, previous experience, and individual personalities.

Here is what I like most about Asknow:

Get a 15 minute psychic reading for just $10 and 5 free minutes with one of their master psychics

Customers can connect by phone call or online chat reading

Mobile app for psychic readings from any device

Experts in a variety of categories including love, money, relationships, and career

Kasamba

If you have unanswered questions in your life and need some psychic advice, Kasamba has more than two decades of experience with more than three million customers.

The site offers a range of services in addition to reading tarot. They also help customers find their way through psychic services, astrology, fortune-telling, dream analysis, and consultations on love, relationships, careers, and finance.

Create an account and reach out for your instant connection today. You can choose flexible payment options and assign a credit card or PayPal account to your Kasamba profile. This will let you pre-pay for your session with a tarot expert, but you can also pay with a card after your tarot reader completes your session.

Here is what I like most about Kasamba:

New customers get 50% off their first session

You get 3 free minutes at the start of every reading

One of the only services that offer tarot readings via email

Some of their tarot card readers have decades of experience

What Is a Tarot Card Reading?

If you’re new to tarot cards, you may want to learn a little more about tarot card reading before choosing your site.

You can think of a tarot card reading as a way to tell your life story, including the parts that haven’t happened yet. The reading won’t be quite as specific as your favorite book, but it will be all about you. You’re the story’s main character, though the tarot story probably includes details about the people and circumstances around you.

Tarot Card Decks

According to SFWeekly.com, a tarot card deck contains two different types of cards: the major arcana and the minor arcana.

The major arcana deals with life’s big issues and big themes. If you’ve seen tarot cards used for a tarot reading in movies or TV, you’ve probably seen tarot cards from the major arcana, like the Fool, the Lovers, the Devil, or Death.

The minor arcana consists of four suits, similar to standard playing cards. These tarot cards deal with events of our daily lives, though they’re anything but boring. The circumstances connected with these tarot cards may have momentous effects.

There are many different tarot card decks available, and each deck and reader are unique. The reader will set the cards out in different patterns using varying numbers of cards. It all depends on the information you seek.

The mix of major and minor arcana, and the specific cards from each deck, will allow the reader to share detailed insights on your history, current situation, and future potential during your tarot reading.

Advice for Your Tarot Card Readings

You will likely get the most satisfying tarot reading if you go into the process with an open mind and a more positive spirit. Instead of thinking, “Why don’t I ever get that promotion at work?” try, “What can I do to move to the next level?”

Tarot card readings are about YOU and your story. Make sure you’re the focal point of your reading. At the same time, you should try to avoid any preset ideas that you’re on the right path and others are in the wrong.

You should go into tarot card readings with open-ended queries in mind. With all their potential, tarot cards do not have the ability to provide definitive YES or NO answers. A tarot card reading’s real power lies in providing you with the insight to guide you to make your own solid life choices.

Is Online Tarot Better Than Getting A Reading In-Person?

A tarot expert knows that effective, quality sessions are highly personal and depend on the vibe between tarot reader and client. Can you really get that intimate connection and accuracy from online tarot card readers?

Absolutely. When searching for in-person tarot card readings, you’re limited by your location. Online, you have a vast array of readers to choose from across the United States or around the world.

To help you find online psychics that you can trust, make sure to browse the profile pages of several different tarot readers before choosing the one you want to talk to. Their profile page will reveal important information such as their level of experience, specialties, and price.

Online tarot readers are also convenient. You can get a tarot reading at any time that fits your busy schedule. Someone will be there, whether during your lunch hour at work, while you’re waiting for your kids at soccer practice, or from your couch or kitchen table.

Wherever you have a laptop, tablet, or smartphone and some free time to focus on you, you can get a tarot card reading.

Here are the different types of psychic readings you can get online or over the phone:

Dream interpretation

Relationship advice

Divination

Energy healing

Love compatibility

Horoscopes

Astrology

Tarot

Angel cards

How Accurate Are Live Tarot Readings Over The Phone?

Online tarot readers are convenient, but some people think they lack a personal touch. Can an onscreen tarot reading really help you find the insight and clarity you’re looking for?

Just like an in-person tarot reading, the accuracy of card readings depends on the expertise of the tarot reader and the connection the two of you have.

By checking out our guide and viewing the profiles on the sites, you can search for a psychic with significant experience with tarot cards and the particular subject of your concern.

With online tarot, you have more flexibility to search for a quality reader who can give you the most detail and accuracy. You’re not limited to tarot readers within driving distance. You have an entire world of gifted professionals at your fingertips.

Are Free Tarot Readings Legitimate?

The price points you can find online make it affordable for anyone to access the best tarot readings. So, if affordable tarot readers are good, free ones are even better, right?

Not so fast. Plenty of websites offer free tarot readings, but that doesn’t mean those tarot card readings are high-quality.

Many free tarot readings are based on an auto-generated script. These sessions will not be unique to you or your situation, so they’ll lack the nuance, detail, and personal insight you desire.

For an accurate tarot reading that puts you at the center of the story, check out the sites above for the answers you seek.