Shop the Lifestyle Brands That Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Koral Breast Cancer Awareness Collection Lustrous Infinity High-Rise Legging
Throughout October, the chic athleisure brand is donating 15 percent of the proceeds from new pink collection to F Cancer, a nonprofit organization focused on breast cancer prevention, early detection and support. $80, Koral.
PopSockets PopWallet+ Doll Face
PopSockets' Poptivism products are the way to go if you want to purchase any new phone accessories, and for October, the brand is donating 50 percent of sales from its new BCA Poptivism collection to organizations including Susan G. Komen, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Personal Ink and more. $25, PopSockets.
Venus et Fleur Small Le Plein Bouquet
The luxury floral company launched a limited edition "Think Pink" collection for October, with 20 percent of the proceeds from every purchase of any pink rose or pink suede arrangement donated to City of Hope, a cancer treatment and research foundation. $519, Venus et Fleur.
Cult Gaia Ark Nano Crossbody Pink Bag
Founder Jasmin Larian created a five-piece capsule collection for BCA month, including this adorable pink bag, and is donating 70 percent of the purchase price to the Women's Cancer Research Fund from now through December. $298, Cult Gaia.
Splendid x National Breast Cancer Foundation Amour Sweatshirt
For every sweatshirt purchased, Splendid is donating a care blanket to the NBCF to support women dealing with breast cancer, as well as donating funds for Hope Kits and sponsoring NBCF's Snapshots of Hope program. $128, Splendid.
Jiggy Boobs Puzzle
Jiggy relaunched its ultra-popular "Boobs" puzzle for BCA month, and is donating 20 percent of the proceeds to the Breast Cancer Research Fund. $40, Jiggy.
Awe Inspired Hope Necklace
Founder Jill Johnson is a three-time cancer survivor, and created this limited-edition rose gold pendant engraved with "hope" in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. She's donating 20 percent of the proceeds to CancerCare. $150, Awe Inspired.
Bffs and Babes B-Aware Tie-Dye Tote
50 percent of the proceeds from every purchase of this adorable pink tie-dye tote is donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. $32, Bffs and Babes.
Primally Pure Pink Geranium Deodorant
For October, the brand is donating 50 percent of the sales proceeds for this super gentle, nontoxic deodorant to Lipstick Angels, a nonprofit that provides beauty services for hospitalized cancer patients. $22, Primally Pure.
Brahmin Caroline BCA Collection Purse
Stylish leather goods brand Brahmin brought back its adorable pink collection (including this lovely rose-hued purse) for the month of October, and is donating a portion of the proceeds to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. $345, Brahmin.
Rails Breast Cancer Awareness Ramona Warrior Pink Tie-Dye Sweatshirt
Rails partnered with Susan G. Komen on this pink tie-dye set, and is donating to the foundation for every style sold. $138, Rails.
Gorjana Power Gemstone Rhodochrosite Bracelet
Throughout all of October, the jewelry brand is donating 50 percent of the proceeds from every purchase of its power gemstone rhodochrosite bracelet to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. $38, Gorjana.
Dr.Jart+ Ceramidin Cream Pink Ribbon Edition
The skincare company launched a special pink edition of its Ceramidin cream for BCA Month, and is donating 100 percent of the proceeds from every cream sold to Estee Lauder Companies' Breast Cancer Campaign. $48, Dr. Jart.
APL Techloom Tracer in Soft Pink
For the next year, APL is donating 20 percent of the sales price from every pair of these limited edition sneakers to the Women's Cancer Research Fund, which is a part of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. $230, APL.
Hey Dewy Blush Portable Humidifier
We already love this portable facial humidifier (especially the new blush shade), and now the brand is donating 10 percent of proceeds this month to The Breasties, a nonprofit that offers support to young women affected by breast and reproductive cancers. $39, Hey Dewy.
Brabar Soft Day bra
For all of October, Brabar is donating 50 percent of net proceeds from every item in its pink collection to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. $36, Brabar.
Moonglow Pink Moon Collection Crepuscule Cuff
This jewelry brand lets you customize your bauble with a specific moon phase. Throughout October, they're donating five percent of sales from the Pink Moon Collection to the Pink Fund, a nonprofit organization that provides 90 days of non-medical cost-of-living expenses to breast cancer patients. $79, Moonglow.
Sticky Be Socks Be Brave
We love super grip socks even if we're not working out, and throughout the month, Sticky Be Socks is donating 15 percent of all its sales from the Be Brave collection to The Breasties. $15, Sticky Be Socks.
Rael Organic Cotton Tampons
For every box of tampons purchased during October, Rael is donating a box to I Support the Girls, an organization that collects and distributes essential items to women and girls in need. $7, Rael.
Asutra Share the Love Kit
Self-care brand Asutra is donating 10 percent of all sales from its rose collection, including this wellness kit with a rose quartz facial roller, body oil and body scrub, to the Lynn Sage Foundation, to support breast cancer research. $60, Asutra.
Ruthie Davis #WordsofEncouragement Sandal
20 percent of the sales from these hot pink stilettos goes towards the National Breast Cancer Foundation. $498, Ruthie Davis.
Sterling Forever Jewelry Hope Breast Cancer Awareness Necklace
100 percent of the October proceeds from the sale of this delicate necklace is donated to The Breasties. $55, Sterling Forever Jewelry.
Treadbands Warrior Pink Treadband and Scrunchie
10 percent of the sales profits from the Breast Cancer Collection are donated to the National Breast Cancer Research Foundation. $22, Treadbands.
Bobeau Celine V-Neck Cozy Top in Polka Heart
The Los Angeles-based brand is donating 80 percent of the October sales proceeds from this heart-covered tee to Bright Pink, an organization that focuses on preventative care for breast and ovarian cancer. $48, Bobeau.
Vitamin A Kennedy Jogger
Vitamin A is donating $5 from each purchase of any item in its new Sunkissed Eco-Soft Lounge Set to the BCRF. $110, Vitamin A.
Pharaoun Anais Cocktail Ring
Founder Sergio Andrés Mendoza's wife passed away from breast cancer in 2018, and he created the Anais ring in her honor. He's donating 100 percent of the purchase price from every sale of this ring to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. $145, Pharaoun.
Built Brands BCA Sweatshirt
The protein bar company launched a limited edition merch collection for BCA, with 100 percent of proceeds donated to breast cancer initiatives. $19.95, Built Brands.
Athena Club All Day Deo in Scent 2
50 percent of the October sales proceeds from every purchase of this aluminum-free, natural deodorant will be donated to Bright Pink, an organization that helps to inform young women about breast and ovarian cancer awareness. $11, Athena Club.
Pretty Little Thing x Coppafeel Pink PJ Set
PLT is donating all profits from its BCA collection to Coppafeel, a U.K.-based charity that works to raise awareness for breast cancer. $35, Pretty Little Thing.
Veldskoen Pink Heritage Collection Shoes
The sustainably-made shoes come in a special pink shade for October, and 15 percent of the proceeds are donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. $135.99, Veldskoen.
Myro+ Pack-a-Punch Kit
The natural deodorant brand is donating 20 percent of the sales proceeds from their new formula, in a fitting pink case, to Susan G. Komen. $17, Myro.
Kendra Scott Elisa Satellite Pendant Necklace
The jewelry designer, who is on the board of the BCRF, is donating 20 percent of sales from this collection to the BCRF for October. Scott also donates 50 percent of sales from her permanent breast cancer awareness collection to both BCRF and Inheritance of Hope. $50, Kendra Scott.
Naked Cashmere Love Scarf for Breast Cancer
The brand launched a 100 percent cashmere capsule collection with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, and is donating $50 to the BCRF for purchases including this adorable scarf. $195, Naked Cashmere.
Senreve Blush Card Wallet
Senreve is donating 20 percent of the net proceeds from a selection of their pink collection of products to the World Cancer Research Fund throughout October. $95, Senreve.
October isn’t just about pumpkin spice lattes and Halloween decorations. It’s also Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time to support breast cancer research and donate to charities raising awareness and looking for a cure for the disease.
Tons of chic beauty, fashion and lifestyle have launched special products for BCA Month, with a portion of proceeds donated to organizations and nonprofits that work to raise awareness, fund screenings and treatment and help those affected by the disease.
It’s always better to shop for a purpose, and you can’t go wrong with a pink-themed purchase this October. Scroll through to see a few of our favorite stylish pieces to buy and support breast cancer awareness.