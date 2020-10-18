Calvin Harris Sold His Hollywood Hills Compound to Charli XCX for $5.1 Million

It’s been over a year since Calvin Harris (real name: Adam Wiles) first listed his Hollywood Hills home for sale, and now he’s finally found a buyer for the estate. The Scottish DJ didn’t net much of a profit in the $5.1 million sale of the four-bedroom, six-bathroom compound, but it’s still just a touch above the $5.05 million he paid fellow DJ Steve Angello for the property back in late 2017. It is, however, a notable amount lower than the $5.75 million for which he was originally hoping.

It turns out that yet another musician is moving into the 6,010-square-foot house, as Variety reports that the new owner is none other than Charli XCX.

The Los Angeles home features walls of glass and high ceilings throughout. The dramatic double-height great room is fitted with wood-beamed ceilings and a large fireplace.

The eat-in kitchen is equipped with new appliances, black cabinetry and a center island, with a breakfast area that opens right out into the backyard.

The two-story owner’s suite is configured with a sitting area and a fireplace on the lower level, as well as a walk-in closet with built-ins and a sprawling bathroom with a built-in soaking tub and a separate glass-enclosed walk-in shower.

There’s also an office and a separate dining room, in addition to a two-story guest house with a kitchen, living area and a recording studio.

Every single living space in the home has direct access to the deck, which is set up with various lounging and entertaining areas. There’s also a pool outside.

Harris, who sold his other Hollywood Hills home for $7 million earlier this year, still owns a $15 million Beverly Hills mansion, which he uses as his primary residence. He also owns an empty plot in Bel Air, for which he paid $14 million two years ago, and where he is reportedly planning on building another sprawling mansion.