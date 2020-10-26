Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Just Bought a $14.7 Million Beverly Hills Farmhouse

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are making moves in Los Angeles. The couple just purchased a new Beverly Hills mansion, handing over $14.7 million for the custom farmhouse-style home.

Diaz and Madden’s new seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom abode, which was designed by ANR Signature Collection, is situated at the end of long, gated driveway.

The retired actress and the Good Charlotte musician paid the full asking price for the 9,287-square-foot home, reports Variety.

The eat-in kitchen is fitted with a marble-topped center island, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar seating, with an adjacent dining area and French doors that open out to the backyard. There’s also a formal dining room, with a glass-enclosed wine room to show off the vino collection, which we assume includes plenty of Diaz’s own Avaline organic wine.

The double-height living room has beamed ceilings and a fireplace, while another, more formal living area is outfitted with an even larger fireplace. There’s also a home movie room, though the listing, held by Compass broker Ginger Glass, notes that it could be converted into an eighth bedroom, if seven just isn’t enough.

The owner’s suite features a marble-accented fireplace, as well as walk-in closets with plenty of built-ins. There are two marble bathrooms, including one with a modern standalone soaking tub and marble shower.

Outside, a pool with waterfalls is surrounded by a deck area, with various lounging, entertaining and al fresco dining nooks. There’s also a built-in barbecue, in addition to a fire pit.

The 2.7-acre compound has its own private guard house (with a bathroom), as well as a separate full-sized guest house, with its own kitchen.

Diaz and Madden, who welcomed their first child late last year, are currently living in a home elsewhere in Beverly Hills, where they’ve resided for the past 10 years. They also own an apartment in New York, and Diaz still owns a smaller property right above the Sunset Strip.