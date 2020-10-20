Cariuma Just Launched the Most Stylish, Sustainable and Comfy High-Top Sneakers Yet

For every pair of sneakers sold, the sustainable brand plants two trees in the Brazilian rainforest.

Cariuma is launching a new high-top version of its beloved IBI sneaker. Scroll through to get a sneak peek at the Brazilian brand's latest shoe.











Sneakers are more of a style staple than ever, but certain pairs stand a step above others. Brazilian brand Cariuma only popped up on the shoe scene two years ago, but the sustainable designs quickly gained a devoted following that included actual tens of thousands of eager customers signing up for waitlists for the fashionable, eco-friendly and ultra-comfortable shoes.

While all of Cariuma’s sustainable shoes have been popular, the brand’s bamboo-knit IBI sneaker is what really created a major craze. The style quickly amassed a waitlist of about 16,000 people over the past 12 months, and now Cariuma is releasing a brand-new high-top version of the beloved IBI.

The design team spent 15 months creating the ergonomic IBI High sneaker; it’s made so that weight is distributed equally in the shoe, and has zero pressure points for maximum comfort, and is super breathable and supportive.

The new high-top, which costs $129 and come in five colorways, is vegan, lightweight and carbon-neutral, and is made entirely of bamboo and recycled materials, including a newly upgraded biofoam insole lined with recyclable cork and organic mamona oil.

Cariuma used a two-piece bamboo knit to make the upper part of the shoe in order to minimize the environmental impact. The shoe is also designed to be water-repellant, with an environmentally-friendly surface coating to keep your feet dry in case you happen upon any inclement weather.

It’s more important than ever to be environmentally conscious when it comes to your fashion choices, and Cariuma makes it easy to be fashionable and sustainable. For every pair of Cariuma sneakers sold, the brand also plans two trees in the Brazilian rainforest, so you can feel good about your purchase.

The IBI High is now available to preorder on Cariuma’s website. Scroll through the sideshow above to get a sneak peek of the sustainable, comfortable and stylish new shoe.