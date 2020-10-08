CBD Products—Top 7 & Buyer’s Guide (Updated 2020)

Cannabidiol, or simply CBD, is a natural remedy for many health conditions. A recent surge of funding and interest has uncovered a wide array of health benefits that CBD can provide.

Research has suggested that CBD usage can benefit people who suffer from anxiety, insomnia, pain, and more.

Since the CBD industry has grown into a massive market, thousands of different products are available to consumers. CBD is available in oils, gummies, creams, vape juice, and even bath bombs. With so many different products to choose from, it can be difficult to determine which one is right for you.

To help you make the right decision, we’ve compiled a shortlist of some of the best CBD products to suit your specific needs. But first, we’ll get into what exactly is CBD and how it affects the body.

Summary of products that top our list

The following products are categorized into different mediums, and each one is the best brand for that medium.

Best CBD Oil – cbdMD

Best CBD Gummies – CBDfx

Best CBD Cream & Lotion – Joy Organics

Best CBD Capsules – Green Roads

Best CBD Terpenes – DiamondCBD

Best CBD Vape Juice – CBDfx

Best CBD Bath Bomb & Salts – DiamondCBD

A common problem with reviews of CBD products is that they do not take a well-balanced approach. To combat this issue we’ve taken extensive steps to cover as many aspects as possible. Our in depth analysis covers a wide range of data points including brand track record, integrity, procedures, policies, values and more. We have scoured every corner of the internet for reviews to make sure each and every product meets our expectations.

Best CBD products

Top Rated CBD Oil: cbdMD

CbdMD is a company that produces various CBD products (creams, oils, capsules, etc.) for both humans and animals. They use a standardized formula to create a quantitative and constant blend of cannabinoids and terpenes to create the best effect possible.

CbdMD is the only CBD company on the New York Stock Exchange, which is a remarkable achievement for a CBD supplement company. Their hemp is high-quality and sourced in the USA. They then process that raw hemp in state-of-the-art labs to create a superior CBD product. The whole process is carefully watched from start to finish to make sure that every product is of the highest quality.

Product highlights/features

Almost all bottles can be purchased in four flavors: natural, berry, orange, and mint.

Wide range of CBD concentration to meet your specific needs.

Locally sourced, high-quality hemp.

Their products are broad-spectrum, so you’ll be getting the benefits of other cannabinoids along with the ones CBD provides.

Lab results

This company uses extensive third-party lab testing from ISO-approved labs. They test for consistent CBD levels and for presence of additives. Their website allows you to enter your batch number online, where you can then view the test result for each batch. As a consumer, this level of transparency makes you feel safe with each product you’re using.

Shipping and returns

You can get 2-3 day free shipping on orders over $79.99 almost anywhere in the USA. CbdMD will guarantee your satisfaction or give you a full refund on their order within 60 days of purchase.

Price

These oils come in 30 mL bottles and the concentration of CBD inside varies from 300 mg, all the way to 7500 mg. The 300 mg bottle is the cheapest at $29.99, which you would pay 10 cents per mg. Their most expensive bottle contains 7500 mg CBD and is sold at $339.99, and that’s 4.5 cents per mg of CBD so although it is more expensive, it has a better value.

Coupon

When shopping online, you can use coupon code BLISS to take 20% off your entire purchase.

Why should you buy this product?

These oils come at a great value and they have different CBD concentrations to meet your needs. Each product batch is lab-tested to make sure you get a quality product and have a consistent shopping experience.

Best CBD Gummies: CBDfx

CBDfx was founded in 2014 and has grown to be the 5th largest privately-held CBD vendor in the world. All of their hemp is cultivated without the use of pesticides, organically, and GMO-free.

They extract CBD from their hemp by using the CO2 method, resulting in a solvent-free solution that is guaranteed to be the highest quality. They’ve got mentions from Men’s Health, Today, and The Hollywood Reporter just to name a few.

Product highlights/features

Their gummies are infused with additional substances depending on which one you buy. They have ones with multivitamins, biotin, melatonin, and more.

Supercritical CO2 extraction ensures that no solvents are in the final product.

Broad-spectrum products.

Vegan friendly.

Overwhelmingly positive reviews.

Lab results

Each batch is tested eight times to test for impurities and consistency. CBDfx also posts all their lab results publicly, so you can be sure the product you use will be safe and of high quality.

Shipping and returns

They offer free 5-10 day shipping and do give you the option to upgrade to priority mail. Unopened items can be returned within 30 days of purchase.

Price

The gummies they sell have a CBD concentration of 5mg per pill, and you get 60 gummies per bottle. At $49.99 a bottle, that equals out to be around 16 cents per mg, but it’s well worth the cost.

Coupon

Use coupon code BLISS20 to receive up to 20% off your order.

Why should you buy this product?

These gummies go through rigorous testing to ensure product quality and the hemp is sourced sustainably. Plus, they have gummies with added vitamins and minerals so you can get the maximum health benefit.

Best CBD Cream & Lotion: Joy Organics

Joy Organics is a family-founded company located in Austin, TX. Their mission is to use innovation and excellence to develop high-quality CBD products with top-notch service. Joy Organics is also a board member of the U.S. Hemp Roundtable, which is a group of dozens of the leading CBD companies determined to create safe CBD products through ethical and sustainable means.

Joy Organic’s hemp is sourced from the U.S. and grown in a way to discourage herbicide and pesticide use. They’ve partnered with farms to make sure that only the highest quality hemp is grown for its raw material.

Their labs are cGMP compliant so that every step of the manufacturing process is standardized and regulated. Using CO2 extraction, Joy Organic ensures that all its products are solvent-free and as pure as can be.

Product features/highlights

The cream is made with organic beeswax, CBD oil, and aromatic essential oils to help soothe sore muscles and skin.

Uses supercritical CO2 extraction.

Sustainable farming practices.

Regulated manufacturing process.

Lab results

Joy Organics uses both in-house and third-party testing to leave no room for error. Each product sold has a batch number that can be traced back to its lab result.

Shipping and returns

Shipping is free and they promise a 30 day money-back guarantee.

Price

You can purchase CBD cream, sticks, and lotion from their product line at an affordable price. The salve is priced at $54.95 and has a concentration of 500 mg per ounce. At around 10 cents per mg, this is a great value.

For $32.95 you could purchase their cream, which has a CBD concentration of 250 mg per ounce (13 cents per mg).

Coupon

Use coupon code BLISS15 when shopping online to get up to 15% off.

Why should you buy this product?

Not only is this company cGMP compliant, but they are committed to sourcing their hemp in the most sustainable way possible. Every step of the manufacturing process is closely watched so you can get the best quality product.

Best CBD Capsules: Green Roads

Green Roads was founded in 2013 and has worked its way up to be the largest privately-owned seller of CBD in the USA. Their mission for quality control and consumer transparency has made their products one of the safest and most reliable on the market.

The gel capsules Green Roads offers are CBD isolates, so there is no risk of ingesting any THC. Their hemp is sourced in the USA and they require a certificate of origin, certificate of analysis, and ensure all their farmers grow according to industrial hemp standards. Green Roads uses sophisticated extraction methods, including CO2 extraction, to make sure that all their product yields are clean and pure.

Product highlights/features

CBD isolate so you know exactly what the effects will be.

Strict process on sourcing hemp.

Green Roads’ capsule product line consists of three options: pure CBD, CBD with GABA and 5-HTP to help you relax, and CBD with melatonin to help you get a good night’s rest.

Supercritical CO2 extraction.

Each product is completely free of artificial colors and flavors so you can be sure that you’re only ingesting beneficial natural substances.

Lab results

Every batch is laboratory tested by third-parties and made available to the public.

Shipping and returns

If you spend over $50 you get free shipping on your order. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $9.95.

They promise a 30 day money-back guarantee.

Price

Each product is priced at $49.99 and offers 30 soft gels with 25 mg of CBD per pill. At around 6 cents per pill, this is a great value.

Coupon

Enter code BLISS15 when checking out to get 15% off your order.

Why should you buy this product?

Green Roads is a transparent company and their sourcing of hemp and extraction process promise a pure product. Plus, the price is hard to beat.

Best CBD Terpenes: DiamondCBD

DiamondCBD is a leading manufacturer of CBD. Their goal is to produce the finest and purest CBD products available with help from their team of doctors and scientists. DiamondCBD is committed to sustainable farming practices, and every batch is lab-tested to guarantee quality, consistency, and purity.

What makes DiamondCBD’s CBD tinctures so special is that they blend terpenes into it. The natural terpenes found in hemp contribute to its unique scent, flavor, and color. DiamondCBD’s product line boasts over 25 different terpene oils. Each one has a distinctive flavor profile.

Product highlights/features

Source their raw hemp from Kentucky, and Colorado.

DiamondCBD uses CO2 extraction to produce only pure CBD oil.

By including terpenes in the tinctures, DiamondCBD brings the unique flavor and scent profiles of hemp to its products, creating a distinct and memorable experience.

The tinctures offered are CBD isolates, essentially reducing the chance of ingesting THC to zero, as well as full-spectrum extractions.

Lab results

Every batch is lab-tested and you can use the batch number on the product to trace the product to its result.

Shipping and returns

This company offers free two-day shipping on all orders over $100 and has a 30-day return policy.

Price

The DiamondCBD product line starts at $11.99 for 25 mg of CBD per 30 mL (0.83 mg/ml) and goes all the way up to 1500 mg per 30 mL (50 mg/mL). They also offer a Blue CBD product line which starts at $35.99 for 250 mg of CBD per 30 mL (8.3 mg/mL) and goes up to 1500 mg per 30 mL (50 mg/mL).

Why should you buy this product?

The added terpenes in these tinctures really make the product stand out. You can get complex, natural flavors that you can’t get everywhere else.

Best CBD Vape Juice: CBDfx

CBDfx makes the list again, but this time it’s for their high-quality vape juices. Their product line offers a variety of flavors ranging from gelato to strawberry kiwi. All you have to do is add the vape juice directly into your e-pen and you’re all set, it’s the process as regular vaping but with the added benefit of CBD.

Product highlights/features

CBDfx also offers some vape juices with terpenes in it, so you can enjoy the flavor of your favorite hemp strain legally.

Aside from vape juice, CBDfx also offers vape additives, which are liquid CBD solutions that you can mix in with the vape juices you already have.

These are CBD isolates, and you can get terpene blends as well.

Vapor is a safer alternative to smoke.

Variety of flavors.

Lab results

Each batch is tested eight times to test for impurities and consistency. CBDfx also posts all their lab results publicly, so you can be sure the product you use will be safe and of high quality.

Shipping and returns

Shipping is free for 5-10 day delivery but you can upgrade to express shipping as well. All unopened products can be returned within 30 days of purchase.

Price

Prices start out at $44.99 for 500 mg of CBD per 30 mL (16.67 mg/mL) and go up to $74.99 for 1000 mg of CBD per 30 mL (33.3 mg/mL). For a vape additive, prices start at $19.99 for 60 mg in 30 mL containers (2 mg/ml) and stop at $74.99 for a 500 mg 30 mL container (16.67 mg/mL).

Coupon

Use coupon code BLISS20 to receive 20% off your order.

Why should you buy this product?

If you already vape, why not get the added benefits of CBD? Plus there are different flavors and concentrations to choose from.

Best CBD Bath Bombs & Salts: DiamondCBD

DiamondCBD doesn’t only have the best terpene tinctures, they also have the best line of bath bombs and salts. These bath bombs are made with a blend of CBD isolate and premium natural quality ingredients.

Bath salts are similar to bath bombs, but where bath bombs will fizz to fill your tub, bath salts simply dissolve into the water. Bath Salts have also been shown to help sore muscles and joints and help boost circulation. There’s no better way to unwind after a long day than soaking in a warm tub surrounded by heavenly aromas.

Product highlights/features

Bombs are CBD isolate.

If you have sensitive skin, not only are these bath bombs completely safe to use, they could provide dermatological benefits.

They come in many scents, including vanilla, citrus, and sandalwood.

DiamondCBD’s bath salts also come in a full-spectrum option, so you can benefit from other cannabinoids in addition to the CBD.

Lab results

Each batch is lab-tested to assure quality and consistency. Each product can be traced back to its lab result.

Shipping and returns

DiamondCBD offers free two-day shipping on orders over $100 and has a 30-day return policy.

Price

You can purchase either one bath bomb or 140 grams of bath salts both for $11.99. Both will contain 100 mg of CBD per unit, but you can upgrade the bath salts to 500 mg for $47.99 or 1000 mg for $89.99.

Why should you buy this product?

If you’re sore all over it’s not practical to cover yourself in a cream, while a bath bomb/salts can cover the entire surface area of your body. Bath bombs/salts are also a unique way to enjoy the benefits of CBD.

Factors To Select The Best CBD Products

Hemp source

The CBD market is large, and because of this, some manufacturers take short-cuts to gain a competitive edge. We made sure that all of these products are sourced from 100% organic, natural, and non-GMO hemp.

We also picked brands that buy hemp from farms that practice sustainable growing methods and avoid using harmful pesticides.Extract type

CBD products can either be an isolate, full-spectrum, or broad-spectrum. Additionally, CBD products can have terpenes in them, which are natural substances also found in hemp that add flavor, color, and scent.

The upside to using broad-spectrum and full-spectrum CBD products is what’s called the entourage effect. The entourage effect means that all the different cannabinoids in the product will work together to provide each health benefit that the different cannabinoids have on the body.

Isolates – CBD is a cannabinoid in hemp, but it’s not the only one. There are 113 different cannabinoids in hemp that all react differently with the body’s endocannabinoid system. If a CBD product is an isolate, then CBD will be the only cannabinoid in that product.

Full-spectrum – If a CBD product is full-spectrum, this means that all the cannabinoids found within the hemp source will also be found in the product. This includes trace elements of THC, the psychoactive chemical in hemp, but in amounts smaller than 0.3%. The amount of THC present in the CBD product will not be enough to have psychoactive effects but can offer the other health benefits that THC provides.

Broad-spectrum – Broad-spectrum CBD products are much like full-spectrum, with the only difference being that no THC is in the mixture at all.

Extraction process

There are three ways to extract CBD oil from hemp, all of which vary in efficiency and purity of the oil.

The easiest way to do it is oil infusion. First, the hemp must be heated up to decarboxylate the materials. This step is important because there are chemicals within the plant that must be activated for them to have their effect. Once heated, you add a carrier oil to the plant material and simmer it until the oil is infused with the CBD in the hemp. Strain the mixture, and you’re left with CBD infused oil. This is a method that can be done by anyone without the use of fancy equipment. While easy to do, this method is the least efficient at extracting the most CBD from the plant that you can get. Oil also cannot be distilled from the mixture, so the final product will be an oil-based one. The second method uses CO2 to extract the CBD from the plant. CO2 is a special chemical because it can easily exist in solid, liquid, and gas forms under different temperatures and pressures. This process often takes place in a closed-loop extractor that has various chambers. To start with, solid CO2 is placed in one chamber of the extractor with the plant material. Then, a change in pressure within the machine liquidizes the CO2, and that liquid infuses with the CBD and extracts it from the plant. A final change in pressure turns the CO2 to gas, which leaves the pure CBD separated from the plant material without any CO2 in it. This method is one of the most popular, is efficient, and has a high yield. The third method is similar to CO2 extraction but uses a different liquid solvent to separate the CBD from the hemp. Substances like butane, ethanol, or isopropyl alcohol are used to extract the CBD oil from the plant, and the liquid solvent/plant mixture is then distilled to remove the solvent and leave only the CBD oil. While cheaper than CO2 extraction, this method can carry other impurities from the plant into the final product.

Potency and quantity of CBD in the product

Most CBD brands will have a variety of products with different amounts of CBD in each one. The best brands will give you the most bang for your buck, and offer cheaper prices for the amount of CBD within each product.

Top value brands will have a happy medium of both price and quantity of CBD in the product.

The amount of CBD within the product is important as this is directly correlated with how potent the product will be. More CBD means more potential benefits per dose.

To determine potency, all you have to do is find the ratio of CBD to total volume per dose. This will tell you the concentration of CBD is in the product. Higher concentrations will be more expensive but are sometimes necessary for the user to get the desired effects.

Other ingredients

While some brands will offer products with just CBD, some may mix in other substances that have additional health benefits. Ideally, you want to ingest natural supplements unless otherwise prescribed by a doctor.

One example of this is infusing melatonin into the product. Melatonin is a safe supplement that is naturally produced in the brain, and it functions by regulating when we go to sleep.

The body’s natural circadian rhythm will tell the brain to produce melatonin, and this makes us sleepy. People who suffer from insomnia often use melatonin as a natural way to help them fall asleep.

Lab results

Since the CBD industry is unregulated by the FDA, many companies will use third-party lab testing companies to test the content and purity of the product being sold. Brands with solid reputations will often make the process and results of the testing transparent so you can be sure the product is safe.

Shadier companies will often skirt around this process or use special wording to make their test results appear better than they actually were. It is important to buy from a brand that takes its testing seriously.

Manufacturer standards

Any CBD company with a high standard will closely regulate the manufacturing process at every step along the way, starting with the quality of seed and appropriate farming practices. From there, a solid brand will use only the most sophisticated methods for CBD extraction, making sure no residual solvents are present in the final product.

CBD brands with a good reputation will lab-test every batch and make the results of those tests available online. If they are confident in their product, they will usually offer a money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied.

Brand transparency

If a company uses good business practices, they won’t be afraid to make their manufacturing process available to the product. By informing consumers of their hemp source, extraction process, and all the ingredients in the final product, brands can let consumers decide for themselves on whether or not they are worth buying from. Making lab results available to the public also shows that a brand is confident in the quality of their product.

Reviews

Reviews will tell you if the product is of high-quality, if they received the product as advertised, and if a company can make good on its promise regarding shipping and returns.

People who aren’t satisfied are likely to leave a review, so it’s worth seeing what they have to say. Obviously, a few bad reviews amongst overwhelmingly positive reception doesn’t mean that the product is worth buying, so it’s useful to read both the good and the bad.

Benefits of CBD

Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of 113 different cannabinoids found within the hemp plant. Cannabinoids are naturally found in some plants, and some are even produced by the human body.

Your body has cannabinoid receptors in the brain and nervous system, which will react with whatever cannabinoids are ingested or consumed. Each cannabinoid reacts with the body differently, which can result in various effects.

CBD is a special cannabinoid that, after being isolated, was found to have health benefits to the body. CBD and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) are the two most well-studied chemicals found within hemp. Since cannabis is a schedule 1 drug, testing has been limited until somewhat recently, which is why we are just now seeing CBD usage grow in popularity.

CBD can be used medicinally in the following ways:

Easing anxiety

Battling insomnia

Treating pain

Alleviating cancer-related symptoms

Benefitting heart health

Protecting neurocognitive functions

As an anti-seizure supplement

Many people claim that CBD can fight acne, treat depression, fight anorexia, and more. The list truly does go on and on.

Have Medical Studies Been Done On CBD?

The most conclusive study to date is published in Nature scientific journal and focuses solely on the effects of CBD in treating patients with rare forms of epilepsy. The FDA has only approved CBD to treat those disorders, but multiple other studies that have taken place suggest that clinical use of CBD could have other benefits.

For example, 2019 study published in The American Journal of Psychiatry suggests that CBD could reduce drug cravings in those recovering from opioid addiction.

The FDA loosened some restrictions on CBD testing in 2015, but it’s still a bit of a legal gray area and five years is not enough time for any drug to go through the rigorous testing process that eventually ends up in mass drug production. There have been some recent bipartisan efforts in Congress to push for loosening of restrictions so hopefully one day soon more clinical trials can begin.

The endocannabinoid system (ECS) is made up of neurological receptors that travel throughout the spine and central nervous system, including the brain. The ECS has a range of regulating physiological and cognitive functions, such as pregnancy and fertility, appetite, immune system, mood, memory, and pain sensation.

How to use CBD and possible side effects

As you can see from the products above, CBD comes in many different forms for different methods of administration.

Smoke or vapor – While pure CBD is typically not smoked, it can be inhaled when smoking marijuana and enter the body effectively. It is more common to add CBD to vape juice and inhale it that way, as to avoid inhaling smoke and possibly suffering from the harmful chemicals that result from combustion

Orally – This is probably the most common way CBD is administered and one of the safest. You can ingest CBD that comes in the form of oil, edibles, and capsules.

Sprayed onto the lining inside your cheek – This is slightly different from oral administration, as the CBD is sprayed on the inside of the cheek, and the CBD enters the body through the lining of your mouth rather than through your stomach. The technical term for this is buccal administration.

Topically – While this method has the least amount of scientific data to support it, anecdotal evidence does suggest that applying CBD creams directly on the skin can help sore muscles and pain below the skin. Some people use it this way to treat arthritis.

The method of administration that is best for you depends on what problem you are trying to solve. Neurocognitive issues like anxiety probably aren’t best resolved with skin creams.

Side effects of CBD usage are normally very mild symptoms such as dry mouth, fatigue, dizziness, and low blood pressure. Signs of liver damage have been reported in some cases but it’s considered to be uncommon.

Be sure, if you have a liver condition, consult with your health care provider before you start using CBD. You should always remember that CBD is not a viable substitution for serious medical conditions, and it is recommended you follow whatever treatment plan is prescribed to you by a health care official.

Conclusion

From oils to vape juice to bath bombs, it’s easy to get lost in the vast sea that is the CBD industry. However, you can rest assured you’ll be getting your money’s worth by using the above guide. It’s important to find a company that sources their hemp in a sustainable and responsible manner.