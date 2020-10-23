CBD Tinctures: Top 5 Brands & Buyer’s Guide

CBD is rapidly becoming one of the most popular consumer products in the country. As time goes on, scientists and researchers are discovering the potential benefits of CBD and CBD products. This interest has kicked off an entire wave of companies competing to make high-quality affordable CBD tinctures and products that you can enjoy in the comfort of your home.

For those out of the loop, all the terms and jargon surrounding CBD can seem impenetrable at first. That is why we put together this comprehensive review of the 5 best CBD tincture brands out there. We also included a buyer’s guide so you can understand our selection process, what kinds of things to look for in CBD tincture, and the health and wellness benefits of CBD.

Without any further ado, let’s get to it.

Top CBD Tincture

CBDfx – Top Pick & Best Value CBDmd – Highest Potency Nuleaf Naturals – Best Organic Diamond CBD – Most Variety CBDistillery – Most Sustainable

How Did We Make This List?

One of the many challenges consumers face when trying to determine what tincture to purchase is how it was made. Often, when you read a product description, the creation process is not clear. For example, a brand may insist that products are all-natural, and pure. But do they use pesticides or other chemicals? The time required to research all these factors is immense. With our busy lives, we don’t always have time to fact check every little detail. And that is why our team has sat down and done all this research for you.

To curate products for our list, we have analyzed over 1000 user reviews on company sites and social media such as Facebook, Reddit and Twitter. We have also consulted with experts and influencers in the CBD industry who have personally tested over 15 brands of CBD tinctures, so you can have the most transparent insight possible.

CBD Tincture Product Info

1. CBDfx – Top Pick & Best Value

First up on our list is CBDfx. CBDfx was founded back in 2014 and is based out of the San Fernando Valley in California. The company is dedicated to making the purest most effective CBD products that both new and experienced users can enjoy. The founders Ali Esmalli and Jameson Rogers were inspired to create CBDfx after their own experiences with the product.

CBDfx stands apart in virtue of its diverse lineup of CBD products. They offer traditional tincture blends, gummies, edibles, CBD capsules, and vaping products. CBDfx creates full-spectrum blends, broad-spectrum blends, and CBD isolates.

CBDfx creates its products from locally sourced, organic hemp, grown right in the heart of the San Fernando Valley. All products are 100% vegan and do not contain any preservatives, synthetic chemicals, or synthetic colorings/dyes. They have been well-received for their high-quality products and unique lines of products for specific ailments, such as their Sleep line which contains natural melatonin to combat insomnia.

Further, all CBDfx products are made using cutting-edge supercritical CO2 extraction procedures. So you can be sure that they deliver the highest-quality products. CBDfx has been very well-received by the CBD community with countless positive reviews from several outlets. They offer free shipping to all 50 states as well. So we feel comfortable claiming that CBDfx makes some of the best CBD products on the market.

Brand and Product Highlights

Diverse range of products including tinctures, edibles, gummies, vaping products and more

All products are 100% vegan and made using supercritical CO2 extraction

Reasonable and competitive pricing

Multiple flavor profiles, including natural, lemon, berry and more

Excellent customer reviews

Free shipping to all 50 states in the US

Lab Results

20.3mg/mL CBD (1000mg Wellness Tincture)

No THC

Shipping and Return Policies

Free shipping to all 50 states

30-day refund policy for all unopened and unused products

Price

CBDfx’s products range between $0.15-$0.20 per mg CBD

Coupon

Pros

High-quality blends

Good extraction methods

Generous shipping and return policies

Locally sourced hemp

Cons

Slightly more expensive

2. CBDmd – Highest Potency

Up next is CBDmd. CBDmd was founded back in 2016 by Martin Sumichrast and Scott Coffman and is based out of North Carolina. The company offers unique blends and a good lineup of products, including tinctures and treats for pets. CBDmd has been recognized for its very affordable prices and specialty blends; for example, their line of sleep and relaxation products.

All of CBDmd’s products are made using organically grown and locally sourced hemp. They also use a sophisticated extraction method called “flash chromatography hydrocarbon extraction” which involves multiple stages of extraction to yield the purest blend. CBDmd’s full-spectrum and broad-spectrum blends also contain essential oils to add flavor and aid in relaxation. All CBDmd products are 100% vegan and contain no synthetic dyes, flavorings, or chemicals. All products are also gluten-free.

One thing that separates CBDmd from its competitors is its affordable and competitive prices. Their high-concentration blends cost a fraction of the price of other companies. Their products also do not contain THC and are third-party ISO-certified lab-tested for integrity and purity. Each product listing has a link to an accompanying lab report which you can peruse at your leisure.

CBDmd offers free shipping on all orders over $80 to all states in the US. Orders under $80 incur a flat $4.95 shipping fee, regardless of weight. They also offer an extremely generous 60-Day money back return policy for unused and unopened products.

CBDmd stands apart due to its unique extraction method and affordable products. They also offer one of the most generous return policies of CBD companies we have covered, which is why they have made our list for one of the best CBD manufacturers in the country.

Brand and Product Highlights

Unique and sophisticated extraction method is very efficient

Extremely affordable and competitive pricing

Locally source hemp from North Carolina

Multiple flavor profiles for products

Also offers products and treats for pets

Lab Results

54mg/mL (1,500mg Tincture)

No THC (<0.01 mg/mL)

Shipping and Return Policies

Free shipping to all 50 states on orders over $80. Flat $.95 rate otherwise

60-Day refund for unused and unopened products

Price

CBDmd has very affordable prices of about $0.09 per mg CBD

Coupon

Pros

High-quality extraction process

Very affordable pricing

Generous return policy

Products for humans and pets

Offers specialty blends for sleep and relaxation

Cons

Low variety of pet products

3. Nuleaf Naturals – Best Organic

Up next is Nuleaf Natural, a CBD company based out of Colorado and founded in 2014. Nuleaf Naturals is known for its extremely high potency blends and has physical partner retail locations in all 50 states, along with its large online store. Nuleaf Naturals focuses mostly on creating oils and tinctures but has recently expanded its product list to include things like gummies and edibles.

Nuleaf Naturals makes full-spectrum blends so their products contain quantities of THC. All of Nuleaf’s products contain a wide range of cannabinoids, including CBD, THC, cannabigerol (CBG), and cannabichromene (CBC), among others. The diverse array of cannabinoids work together to augment each other’s effects, a phenomenon known in scientific circles as the “entourage effect.”

Like most top-quality CBD companies, Nuleaf Naturals makes all of its products using supercritical CO2 extraction methods. Nuleaf actually uses a proprietary 2-stage extraction method, which explains their extremely high potency blends. They have potencies ranging from just 500mg to a whopping 6000mg.

All Nuleaf Natural products are made using locally grown and sourced hemp directly from farms in Colorado that use green and sustainable cultivation techniques. All products are vegan and do not contain any synthetic chemicals or dyes. Moreover, all products are third-party tested for purity. Each product listing has a link to the relevant lab reports so you can check them yourself.

Nuleaf offers free shipping on all orders. Shipping is processed through USPS and they have a 30-day money-back return policy for all unused and unopened products.

Brand and Product Highlights

Efficient two-stage CO2 extraction method

Full-spectrum blends contain a diverse cannabinoid profile

Locally sourced hemp from Colorado

Extremely high potency blends

Free shipping on all orders

30-day money-back policy for unused and unopened products

Lab Results

62.4 mg CBD per mL (1800 mg Full-Spectrum tincture)

1.17 mg THC per mL

Shipping and Return Policies

Free shipping to all 50 states on all orders

30-day return policy for unused and unopened items

Price

Nuleaf has reasonably priced products that fall between $0.11-$0.15 per mg CBD

Coupon

Pros

High-quality extraction process

High potency blends

Excellent website design and shipping experience

Free shipping on all orders is useful

Cons

Slightly more expensive than other brands

Tincture lineup is not very large

4. Diamond CBD – Most Variety

The penultimate entry in our lineup is Diamond CBD. Diamond CBD is also based out of Colorado and is one of several cannabis companies owned by Potnetwork Holdings.

Diamond CBD is unique due to its extremely large product selection. They have listings for tinctures, oils, gummies, edibles, vaping products, e-liquids, and more. The oil listings alone consist of more than 4 pages of products. All products have an accompanying lab report that you can view by scrolling to the bottom of the page.

Diamond CBD also has several specialty products, such as their Relax line of gummies and oils that are meant to promote better sleep. The concentrations of products range from 25mg to 3500mg. They also have several flavor profiles, including some unconventional ones such as honey, watermelon, and blueberry. All Diamond CBD products contain a broad array of cannabinoids and other natural molecules such as terpenes.

Diamond CBD offers free shipping on all orders over $100 and charges a flat $10 rate on all smaller orders. Their prices are extremely affordable for the quality and there is a huge selection. They also have a 30-day money-back policy for all unused and unopened products.

Brand and Product Highlights

Wide range of products

Specialty lines for certain ailments

Uses supercritical CO2 extraction for all products

Locally sourced hemp form both Colorado and Kentucky

Small concentration blends available (~100mg)

Lab Results

75.5 mg CBD per mL (1500mg full-spectrum oil)

None

Shipping and Return Policies

Free shipping to all 50 states for orders over $100. $10 flat rate on all other orders

30 money-back return policy

Price

Diamond CBD has extremely affordable products that range between $0.05-$0.12 per mg

Pros

Huge list of products

Wide range of specialty products

Unconventional flavor profiles

Very affordable pricing

Cons

Website design could use some work

5. CBDistillery – Most Sustainable

Last but certainly not least on our roundup is CBDistillery. CBDistillery is another CBD company based out of Colorado and was founded in 2016. According to their home page, CBDistillery was made with the intention to create high-quality products at a price that anyone can afford. They claim to have served over 1 million satisfied customers all around the country.

CBDistillery also uses a sophisticated supercritical CO2 extraction method. CBDistillery also adds a unique ingredient in their blends, MCT oil. MCT oil serves as a matrix for their blends and increases the bioavailability of CBD, making it more readily absorbed in the body. CBDistillery offers product sizes ranging from 500mg to 2500mg. Along with oils/tinctures, they also make edibles and gummy products.

CBDistillery’s best feature is the affordability for its products. Their tinctures and oils cost just a fraction of the price compared to other companies but do not skimp on quality. They have several hundreds of positive reviews, all of which claim their oils taste great and get the job done.

CBDistillery offers shipping to “virtually any address in the world” but shipping costs vary based on location and product weight. There is also a generous 30-Day money-back guarantee for unopened and unused products, and CBDistillery will cover the return shipping costs.

Brand and Product Highlights

Extremely affordable pricing

Large variety of products running from oils and tinctures to edibles and vaping e-liquids

Shipping to virtually any address in the world (some restrictions based on specific products)

Generous 30-day return policy. They also cover return shipping fees

Lab Results

33mg CBD per mL (1000mg full spectrum blend)

Shipping and Return Policies

Worldwide shipping. Price varies based on location and product rate. Some products are restricted for shipping in some areas

30-day return policy on all unused and unopened products

Price

Approximately $0.07 per mg CBD

Coupon

Pros

Very affordable prices

Large list of product types

15% off first online order

Shipping to any address in the world

Cons

Some product descriptions are not very clear

What Factors Did We Look at to Make This List?

Hemp Source

We make sure to only pick brands that use locally sourced, organically grown hemp. The quality of the CBD tincture depends largely on the quality of the source used to make it. Poorly grown hemp will make a bad product. We also make sure that all companies we choose do not use synthetic pesticides and only partner with growing companies that use green and sustainable techniques to grow and harvest hemp.

Extract Type

CBD products can be differentiated by the process used to make them. There are three main ways of making CBD oils and tinctures:

The simplest method to make oil is to crush the seeds and stems of the hemp plant and remove the residual plant matter. This is the easiest way to make hemp oil and you can do it in your own home with normal kitchen materials. This method is highly inefficient, although it is cheap and the most basic way to make hemp oil.

Alternatively, many companies use a solvent-based extraction method. This method involves running an organic solvent over the hemp plant, which dissolves the cannabinoids in the solvent medium. The solvent is then removed and the pure cannabis oil is left behind. The most common kind of solvent used for this method is ethanol.

The last major method for making CBD oil is called supercritical CO2 extraction. This method involves running a compressed liquid CO2 over the hemp plant, then removing the CO2, leaving behind the pure cannabis oil. Supercritical CO2 extraction is considered the gold standard for CBD tincture production and produces the highest quality CBD oil. CO2 is an organic solvent and can be fully removed from the mixture, leaving behind a pure blend of cannabinoids.

We make sure to pick companies that use supercritical CO2 extraction as this produces the highest quality products.

Potency

Apart from ingredients, potency is probably the most important part of CBD products. The potency refers to the concentration of active ingredients in each dose of CBD oil. Potency is usually measured in milligrams per milliliter (mg/mL). Most of the time, CBD companies will clearly list the potency of their blends on the label.

Lab Results

Due to a lack of regulation, we make sure to only pick companies that test their products through third-party companies that verify the integrity of the blend and make sure it has no impurities. Any company that does not provide third-party verified lab reports on their products are immediately excluded from consideration.

Price

The price of CBD oil depends mostly on the concentration of the blend. Higher concentration blends usually cost more, all other things being equal. As CBD has become more popular in recent years, the number of CBD companies has grown exponentially. This has resulted in competition and caused overall prices to drop.

CBD oils can roughly be divided into low-grade, mid-grad, and high-grade blends. Based on our research, low-grade CBD oils usually cost about $0.10-$0.15 per mg of CBD while mid-grade blends cost about $0.15-$0.25 per mg. High-grade blends are the most expensive and usually cost $0.25 per mg of CBD.

Shipping & Return Policies

We also make sure to consider the company’s shipping and return policies. Specifically, we look for companies that offer shipping to all 50 states and charge cheap shipping prices. Companies that offer free shipping score very high on this metric.

Return policies are another factor. Most reputable CBD companies have return policies for unopened and unused items. However, return time frames are usually limited to 30-60 days, though some companies have longer return periods.

Brand Reputation

Qualities we look for when gauging brand reputation include thorough product descriptions, information about the company’s extraction and manufacturing process, information about the company’s history, and overall online presence. We make sure to only choose companies that have a positive reputation and have shown that they can be trusted to deliver excellent products.

CBD Tincture Differences

CBD tinctures can be divided into 3 kinds: full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate blends.

Full-spectrum blends contain a broad range of cannabinoids, including THC. Full-spectrum blends are good because the cannabinoids work together to augment each others’ effects. This tendency for cannabinoids to work together has been called the entourage effect. Full-spectrum blends have also been found to be more effective at treating certain ailments.

One 2015 study from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem found that full-spectrum blends are more effective at combating pain than other kinds of blends. Full-spectrum tinctures also often contain other molecules such as terpenes, vitamins, proteins, and fatty acids. Many full-spectrum blends are basically multivitamins with CBD added.

Broad-spectrum blends are similar to full-spectrum blends, except they often leave out THC. THC is known for its psychoactive effects and some people do not want that in their CBD blends. CBD isolates, in contrast, contain only CBD suspended in an inert matrix, most often vegetable glycerin and glycol.

What Are the Benefits of CBD?

CBD is part of a class of organic molecules called cannabinoids. The cannabis plant contains over 100 different kinds of cannabinoids, including CBD and THC. Studies have shown that CBD has several potential therapeutic benefits. CBD has been shown to be an effective treatment for:

Nociceptive and neuropathic pain

Certain neurodegenerative conditions (e.g. Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s)

Cancer-related symptoms

Inflammation

Depression & anxiety

And more

CBD exerts its effects on the human body by interacting with cannabinoid receptors in the nervous system. Scientists have identified 2 main types of receptors labeled CB1 and CB2 receptors. These receptors form an interconnected network known as the endocannabinoid system.

Recent studies have shown that the endocannabinoid system may play a role in mediating several homeostatic processes in the body. As such, there is a growing consensus among the scientific community that several seemingly disparate chronic medical conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome, fibromyalgia, and migraines might all have a shared causal etiology in endocannabinoid deficiencies. CBD is currently under research as a therapeutic treatment for several of these issues. There is good reason to believe that CBD can be an effective treatment for inflammation and pain, and CBD is being investigated for its potential neuroprotective properties.

CBD is generally not regulated or approved for use by the FDA, except for two exceptions. Sativex and Epidolex are two CBD-spray treatments that are approved for use in treating a rare kind of epilepsy. However, many companies are currently in the process of getting CBD-based treatments approved by the FDA for medical use.

We should mention that CBD is not meant to be medicine and is not meant to replace or serve as a substitute for any medical treatments. CBD is not a known cure to any disease. Rather, CBD is a safe and effective supplement that can help manage the symptoms of various conditions.

Dosage

CBD can be consumed in a number of ways. The most common method of ingestion is tinctures and oils. These oils can be orally ingested directly or can be put into food or drink. In fact, many companies make hemp and CBD oil specifically for cooking purposes.

CBD can also be made in edible form. This method of ingestion usually takes the longest to kick in as the food must be processed by the digestive system first. Edibles tend to produce long-lasting effects though.

You can also vaporize and inhale CBD. Vaping has the most immediate effects as the substance is directly diffused into the bloodstream via the lungs.

Scientists have not reached a consensus about an appropriate CBD dosage. However, CBD experts and connoisseurs recommend starting with 1 mg per 10 lbs of body weight. So for example, if you weigh 180 lbs, then a good dosage to start on would be approximately 18mg. In general, it is best to start small and increase the dosage by 1-2 mg at a time until you achieve the desired effects.

As is the case with any kind of supplement, you should always talk to your doctor before taking CBD. Your doctor can help you find an appropriate dosage and also give tips on the proper method of administration.

Side Effects

Unlike its close cousin THC, CBD is not associated with any psychoactive effects. CBD has also been found to be non-habit forming and does not create physiological dependencies. Scientists have not yet determined a lethal dose of CBD for humans, but animal studies suggest that the LD50 for CBD in humans is extremely high. As such, it is virtually impossible that you would accidentally overdose on consumer brand CBD products unless you literally intravenously administered them 24/7 for days at a time. CBD is also not known to produce a “hangover.”

CBD is associated with a handful of mild side effects, including dry mouth, lethargy, and fatigue. Some people report experiencing mild intestinal discomfort after first taking CBD, but these symptoms usually subside after your body gets used to taking it.

One thing to keep in mind is CBD’s interaction with other drugs. There is some evidence that CBD can interact negatively with blood thinner medication. That is why it is important to consult with your doctor first before trying CBD products.

Conclusion

The world of CBD is rapidly changing, thanks to increased interest in the substance and generous capital investment from investors. As the science becomes more established, it is likely that we will see more FDA-approved CBD products hit the market. In the meantime, CBD has a lot of potential, and competition from existing companies has greatly driven down the price. The world of CBD is rapidly changing and there has never been a better time to try CBD products.