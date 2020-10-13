Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Are Listing Their Montecito Mansion for $39.9M

Frequent home flipper Ellen DeGeneres is making moves yet again. The comedian and entertainer and her wife, Portia de Rossi, are listing their Bali-inspired Montecito mansion for sale, after less than two years of ownership.

DeGeneres and de Rossi purchased the Santa Barbara spread for $27 million in January 2019, and after an expansion and renovation, are hoping to flip the property for a staggering $39.9 million.

DeGeneres and de Rossi added onto the estate, dubbed Salt Hill, earlier this year, when they purchased a $1.9 million adjacent property, and have now created a sprawling 9.3-acre compound, reports Variety.

The nearly 8,200-square-foot main house is composed of four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, with walls of glass and open spaces throughout. The great room features a fireplace and a wood ceiling, with living and dining areas.

The kitchen is fitted with black marble countertops and an island, as well as wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances.

Walls of glass open to a covered porch, with a built-in fire pit and plenty of room for al fresco dining and entertaining.

There’s also a 1,400-square-foot guest house, a cabana and a security office. In addition, there’s a pickleball court, another fire pit with lots of lounging and seating areas, a pond and a truly gorgeous infinity pool that looks out onto the ocean.

DeGeneres, who was recently accused of fostering an alleged toxic environment and hostile workplace on the set of her talk show, is known for constantly buying and selling homes on the West Coast, and in particular in Montecito and Los Angeles. A few months ago, she and de Rossi sold one of their Santa Barbara homes to Ariana Grande for $6.75 million. As of now, however, the couple, who have flipped a number of houses around Los Angeles, are still holding onto the Beverly Hills mansion they purchased from Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo for $45 million last year.