How to Indulgently Update Your Skincare Routine for Fall

Don't forget to apply sunscreen every single day, even if the sun isn't beaming down on you like during the summer. We're partial to Supergoop's Glowscreen, which not only provides SPF 40 to protect you from rays, but also gives a nice glowy look to your skin thanks to hyaluronic acid and Vitamin B5. $36, Supergoop.

Chanel's cult favorite Sublimage eye cream is an indulgence, but your eyes are the most sensitive area of your face, so sometimes they deserve a bit of extra pampering. It's important to use anti-aging creams preventatively, and you can't go wrong with this particular formula, which goes on silky smooth and seriously brightens. $240, Chanel.

A good anti-aging serum should be high on your skincare list as temperatures drop; it hydrates while helping ease sun damage. "I am in love with the new Venn Hyaluronic K Serum as it adds a ton of moisture," Jessica Richards assured us. $125, Shen Beauty.

It's always a good idea to use a more nourishing cream at night than during the day. This new vegan moisturizer from Odacite includes Vitamin C for radiance, hyaluronic acid (clearly a favorite for us) to help hydrate and plump skin and antioxidant CoQ10 to support the natural nighttime skin renewal process. $118, Odacite.

The gentle but very effective combination of noni extract, rosehip oil, pomegranate and sea buckthorn oil gives such a natural, hydrating and glowy look. Apply it at the end of your skincare routine for a little extra radiance. $68, Kora Organics.

Use this multitasking mask for around five to 10 minutes about once a week and you'll see major changes in your skin. We love that this particular mask helps with firming, smoothing, moisturizing and brightening, with soothing ingredients like Vitamin C as well as cold-weather essential hyaluronic acid. It's a strong formula, so we don't recommend overusing it, especially if your skin tends to be super dry. $208.34, Pietro Simone Skincare.

Beauty queen Charlotte Tilbury's skincare products are top shelf worthy. This lighter version of her famed Magic Cream moisturizer is a personal favorite; it's perfectly hydrating for those of us with skin that tends to get a bit oily, and it also offers SPF 20 and blue light protection, which is a must for all the hours spent in front of screens. $100, Charlotte Tilbury.

"I'm loving Tatcha’s new The Rice Wash. It’s a cream cleanser that gently cleanses without stripping moisture from the skin, balances pH levels, and replenishes ceramides," Daniel Martin told us. The creamy formula won't dry out your skin as the temperatures start to drop, and it's also great for anyone with sensitive skin. $35, Tatcha.

Vicki Morav recommends the cult-favorite Biologique Recherche P50 products, and specifically this PIGM 400. "It provides gentle exfoliation thanks to a blend of acids," she explained. "It brightens pigmentation naturally with ingredients such as red algae extract, a complex of fruit flavonoids and AHAs, as well as antioxidant benefits from Vitamin B3 and wasabi extract." You'll notice a major difference in the brightness and smooth texture of your skin. $118, Vicki Morav.

Tata Harper is one of the original clean beauty brands, and there's a reason she's developed such a dedicated following over the years. Try her hydrating floral essence, filled with hyaluronic acid and natural humectants, to give your skin extra moisture and fullness during the fall. It helps fight dryness and pesky fine lines. $72, Tata Harper.

This is definitely a splurge, but if anti-aging is one of your primary concerns when it comes to your fall skincare routine, we highly recommend trying out the famed beauty brand's latest moisturizer. It's incredibly nourishing, brightening and smoothing, and you'll notice a major difference within just a few uses. It's a thicker formula, but it doesn't get heavy or sticky. $375, Cle de Peau.

Now that we've said farewell to summer, it's time to focus on fixing any damage we've inflicted on our skin from all those days we spent basking in the sun. Products with Vitamin C are great for this, and Dr. Murad is especially partial to his own brightening serum. "Unlike other Vitamin C products, our serum has an exclusive blend of gold-stabilized Vitamin C and glycolic acid that work together to help reveal dramatically brighter, healthier-looking skin," he said. $80, Murad.

We can't recommend Clark's Botanicals enough—it's not easy to find clean skincare products that actually work. Try one of the thicker creams for fall, and you won't be disappointed. “Smoothing Marine Cream layered underneath the Deep Moisture Mask is my go-to fall skin care routine," founder Francesco Clark told Observer. "The five percent sugar drive glycolic acid in the marine cream helps to clear my pores while softening fine lines and wrinkles. The Japanese green tea extract in the Deep Moisture Mask is unparalleled in reducing redness while cushioning the skin with soothing moisture, giving it the tell-tale moisture mask bounce." $105, Clark's Botanicals.

We love that this oil cleanser removes all makeup, dirt and excess oil without irritating or tugging skin. The oil, which is made with Guerlain's special black bee honey, turns into a milky cleanser once it's mixed with water, so it's super hydrating and soothing. $65, Guerlain.

Now that we’re fully into the fall season, it’s time to update more than just our wardrobes. In the same way that you switch up your fashion choices as the weather changes, you’re also going to want to adjust your skincare routine. If you’re not quite sure how to refresh your daily regimen, we’ve got you covered, as we chatted with top luxury skincare experts and got all their best recommendations for how to update your top shelf this fall.

“As the weather shifts, so do your skin’s needs and you should update your skincare ritual accordingly,” explains celeb makeup artist and Tatcha’s Global Director of Artistry and Education Daniel Martin. “From losing that summer humidity in the atmosphere, you’re going to need to retain that moisture somehow through skincare products. Depending on your skin’s needs, swap out oil-free formulas and look for a rich, yet lightweight, formula that replenishes and seals hydration to ensure your skin barrier is functioning properly,” he told Observer.

“This is the time when people are most concerned about seeing sun damage and acne, as a result of not having cell turnover, from dry skin not being exfoliated enough,” Shen Beauty founder Jessica Richards told us. She recommends focusing on skincare ingredients that are “hydrating and calming, like rosehip seed oil. Anything with blue tansy is good because it helps to reduce redness from the cold, while still hydrating.”

This year, there’s an additional skin concern people are experiencing. “People are still incredibly concerned about acne, with COVID-19 causing us to constantly wear masks,” Shen points out.

Don’t be afraid to be a little more intense with your skincare routine in the fall, but stay away from any treatments that are just too harsh. “Fall is all about shedding and renewing the skin,” says skincare expert and esthetician Vicki Morav. “Exfoliating and using replenishing and nourishing ingredients is essential for getting your skin back to normal after all the summer sun damage.” Autumn skincare routines should include steps to help repair those hours spent in the summer sun, and according to Morav, “Hyper pigmentation, dehydration as well as congestion are major concerns after all the damage accumulated over the summer from sun block, face masks, humidity and other factors.”

