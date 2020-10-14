Home Set: Fashionable Favorites for October

Saylor Graham Set
You can't go wrong with a two-piece set, and we really love this adorable tweed look that you could also wear as separates. $275, Saylor.
Karen Millen Investment Notch Neck Rivet Coat
Even the most vehement summer enthusiasts will perk up about the cooling temperatures with this incredibly chic wool-blend coat. It's just structured enough and immediately pulls your whole look together. $396.20, Karen Millen.
Cariuma x Pantone Moonless Night Canvas Sneakers
Sustainable sneaker brand Cariuma just launched its second collab with Pantone, and you're going to want to scoop up a pair of the ultra-comfy, 100 percent vegan shoes before they sell out again. The colorways are all inspired by different regions around the world; this particular shade is all about the sunless days in Alaska. Plus, for every pair purchased, Cariuma plants two trees in the Brazilian rainforest. $98, Cariuma.
Park Madison Vote Tee
Raymond Santana, one of the Central Park Five who was wrongly imprisoned for five years, launched Park Madison in 2018. He created a special capsule collection encouraging voter participation in the upcoming election, with a portion of the proceeds going directly to The Innocence Project, which works to reform the U.S. criminal justice system and exonerate innocent people. It's by far the best fashion statement you'll make this year. $32.50, Park Madison.
Gemmist Shampoo and Conditioner Set
If you're looking for a new hair routine, definitely check out Gemmist. The brand lets you take a quiz to find the perfect formula unique to your hair, so you can have a completely custom shampoo and conditioner. $45, Gemmist.
Overland Emma Slippers
Even as restrictions have eased up with the pandemic, we're still spending more time than ever at home, and why not make it as enjoyable as possible with a pair of fluffy purple slippers? $99, Overland.
Timeblock Day Face Care
This all-natural skincare brand sources ingredients from the five "Blue Zones" around the world, where people reportedly live longer and happier lives. In case you were wondering, those regions are Ikaria, Greece; Okinawa, Japan; Ogliastra Region, Sardinia; Loma Linda, California; and Nicoya Peninsula, Costa Rica. Even if you can't make a move to one of these locales, we highly recommend trying out Timeblock's daytime facial moisturizer, which is filled with antioxidants and helps boost cell activity and protect skin. $299, Timeblock.
Sheertex Classic Unbreakable Tights
Ripped tights are truly the bane of our existence when it comes to winter wardrobes, but this pair happens to be incredibly durable, so you won't get any pesky runs. $59, Sheertex.
Richer Poorer Relaxed Long-Sleeve Polo
This comfortable long-sleeved top is a dependable alternative to switch it up from your same old stretched-out tee. $56, Richer Poorer.
Loum Beauty Renew and Brighten Polishing Minifacial
If you can't get to the spa or the dermatologist anytime soon, try a little at-home pampering. This minifacial contains microalgae, chamomile and grape extract and pumpkin enzymes, for a gentle yet thorough treatment that helps brighten and refresh your skin. $60, Loum.
Welcome to Home Set, a new recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From an adorable tweed set and chic new autumnal coat to sustainable sneakers and an election-worthy tee, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.