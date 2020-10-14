Home Set: Fashionable Favorites for October

Cariuma x Pantone Moonless Night Canvas Sneakers

Sustainable sneaker brand Cariuma just launched its second collab with Pantone, and you're going to want to scoop up a pair of the ultra-comfy, 100 percent vegan shoes before they sell out again. The colorways are all inspired by different regions around the world; this particular shade is all about the sunless days in Alaska. Plus, for every pair purchased, Cariuma plants two trees in the Brazilian rainforest. $98, Cariuma.