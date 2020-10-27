Home Set: Elevated Luxury Self-Care for Fall

Versed Skin The Big Chill Winter Unwind Set
We could all use a little self-care treat right now, and this three-piece set includes a serum, eye mask and a "cooling globe" roller that we recommend placing in your freezer before use, so you get the optimal results when using it to de-puff your face. $16.99, Versed Skin.
Noize Carla-M Puffer
As much as it pains us to admit, the cold weather months are creeping closer. This gunmetal-colored puffer does make the chilly temperatures way more palatable, though. Oh, and the fill is made of 100 percent recycled plastic bottles, so you can feel good about the purchase. $238, Noize.
Prima Bath Gem
Elevate your next bubble bath soak with this CBD-infused bath gem. Aside from the natural hemp, it's filled with a blend of epsom salt, magnesium, meadowfoam and safflower seed oil, for an ultra-hydrating and relaxing bath time. $16, Prima.
Be Rooted Protect Your Energy Journal Set
Don't forget to keep supporting Black-owned brands, like this super cute stationery company that celebrates Black culture. This set includes two journals (one is travel-sized) to write down your thoughts and focus your energy. $22, Be Rooted.
The Laundress x Aromatherapy Associates Support Breathe Surface Cleaner
While taking care of household chores might not initially seem to be the most thrilling of activities, this eco-friendly surface spray from The Laundress and Aromatherapy Associates is here to change that—or at least make it way more soothing. It's infused with tea tree, peppermint and eucalyptus essential oils, to help clear your senses and create inspiration. $30, Aromatherapy Associates.
Lano Lanostick Minty
Chillier temperatures directly translate to chapped lips for many of us, and this peppermint-infused balm is a reliable choice at this time of year. It's 100 percent natural, so you don't need to worry about lips that get even drier in the long term. $17, Lano.
Senreve Interchangeable Face Mask Set
Getting bored with your usual masks? If you're looking to splurge, try this three-mask set from Senevre, with two silk options and one cotton. It comes with filters, of course, as well as a chic leather strap you can use to switch between whichever mask you're in the mood for that day. $115, Senreve.
Everlane 100% Human Hoodie
It's always best to shop with purpose, and Everlane's "100% Human" collection helps you do just that. For every product sold, the brand donates 10 percent of the sales proceeds to the ACLU. $48, Everlane.
GoopGenes Nourishing Repair Body Butter
Gwyneth Paltrow launched this body butter on her 48th birthday, but you don't need a special occasion to use the indulgent cream. It's so hydrating, which we're really loving now that temperatures are starting to drop, and even better, it keeps you moisturized for 72 hours. Plus, it even helps with brightening and tightening. $55, Goop.
Bybi Lip Kit
Yes, we're very focused on lips right now. This set includes a buffer lip scrub, to get rid of all that dead skin, as well as a plumping lip balm to use right afterwards. $18.99, Bybi.
Solvasa Beauty Crystal Energy Wand
Upgrade your face roller situation with this rose quartz wand. Just press the button to activate the roller, which pulses as you run it over your face to help reduce tension and ease puffiness. $200, Solvasa Beauty.
Grow Fragrance Candle
These candles are 100 percent plant-based and toxin free, so you don't have to worry about any harmful ingredients being released into your home. The brand is also sustainable, and after purchasing the vessel of your choice, you can reuse it and just buy new aluminum candle inserts. $34, Grow Fragrance.
Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From a rose gold face wand and metallic puffer jacket to stylish silk masks and a charitable sweatshirt, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.