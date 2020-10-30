Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Just Listed Their Beverly Hills Home for $9 Million

It’s been less than two years since Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin doled out $8.5 million for a five-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion in Beverly Hills, but the couple is already looking to part with the home. The duo, who recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary, just listed the 6,132-square-foot house, which they bought in March last year, for sale.

Bieber and Baldwin are asking just under $9 million for the Los Angeles estate, which would be a very nice profit considering it doesn’t appear they did much work to the property during their short tenure at the home, per Variety.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

It seems Bieber and Baldwin decided to go the traditional route with finding a buyer, as opposed to locating an interested party via Instagram—last fall, the musician posted a series of photos of the house on his Instagram account, saying he was thinking about selling his home and that any interested parties should make him an offer. They reportedly received quite a few inquiries, but didn’t take anyone up on their offer at the time.

There are custom steelcase windows and white oak floors throughout the mansion. The eat-in kitchen is fitted with white oak cabinetry, a big marble center island, breakfast bar seating and a dining nook. There’s also a formal dining room and a living room with a marble fireplace.

Elsewhere in the home, there’s an office with built-ins, a cushy movie theater and a full wine cellar and bar, with plenty of vino display space, per the listing Douglas Elliman broker Josh Altman is sharing with Compass broker Dalton Gomez.

The owner’s suite is outfitted with a fireplace, vaulted ceilings, a sprawling custom closet and a bathroom with double vanities and a freestanding marble tub.

The backyard is equipped with an infinity pool, built-in barbecue and a cabana with a fireplace and a television.

It’s not too surprising that Bieber and Baldwin are ready to part with their very impressive starter home, as the couple recently upgraded to an even bigger house elsewhere in Beverly Hills. Last month, the duo purchased a massive seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion in the gated Beverly Park enclave, for which they paid a staggering $25.8 million.