Katy Perry Is Selling Her Spare Beverly Hills Home for $7.95 Million

It’s been a busy few months for Katy Perry, as she welcomed her first child, daughter Daisy Dove, with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, in August. Now the pop star is tidying up her real estate portfolio, as she’s listing her spare Beverly Hills home for sale.

Perry purchased the 4,410-square-foot Los Angeles home for $7.45 million less than two years ago, in December 2018, but she’s ready to say farewell, as she’s now listing the property for $7.95 million.

Perry hasn’t made many changes to the four-bedroom, five-bathroom house, which is located in the guard-gated Hidden Valley enclave, during her ownership, aside for a few decor updates and small redesigns, per Variety.

The living room is fitted with a fireplace and French doors. The eat-in kitchen is equipped with a center island, white cabinetry, countertop bar seating as well as a breakfast area with a fireplace. There’s also a separate, more formal dining room.

The owner’s suite occupies the entire second floor of the home, and includes a sitting area, two walk-in closets and a private veranda. The bathroom is outfitted with double vanities, a soaking tub and separate glass-enclosed shower.

The upper level of the home, above the garage, could be a second bedroom or an office with a gym, per the listing held by Hilton & Hyland broker Brett Lawyer, though per the photos, it’s currently being used as a music room of sorts.

It actually doesn’t appear that the musician ever lived in this particular home, as Perry and Bloom’s main residence is an $18 million mansion she bought in 2017, which is located just a short ways away in the very same gated community.