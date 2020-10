Katy Perry Is Selling Her Spare Beverly Hills Home for $7.95 Million

It’s been a busy few months for Katy Perry, as she welcomed her first child, daughter Daisy Dove, with her fiancĂ©, Orlando Bloom, in August. Now the pop star is tidying up her real estate portfolio, as she’s listing her spare Beverly Hills home for sale.

Perry purchased the 4,410-square-foot Los Angeles home for $7.45 million less than two years ago, in December 2018, but she’s ready to say farewell, as she’s now listing the property for $7.95 million.

Perry hasn’t made many changes to the four-bedroom, five-bathroom house, which is located in the guard-gated Hidden Valley enclave, during her ownership, aside for a few decor updates and small redesigns, per Variety.

The living room is fitted with a fireplace and French doors. The eat-in kitchen is equipped with a center island, white cabinetry, countertop bar seating as well as a breakfast area with a fireplace. There’s also a separate, more formal dining room.

The owner’s suite occupies the entire second floor of the home, and includes a sitting area, two walk-in closets and a private veranda. The bathroom is outfitted with double vanities, a soaking tub and separate glass-enclosed shower.

The upper level of the home, above the garage, could be a second bedroom or an office with a gym, per the listing held by Hilton & Hyland broker Brett Lawyer, though per the photos, it’s currently being used as a music room of sorts.

It actually doesn’t appear that the musician ever lived in this particular home, as Perry and Bloom’s main residence is an $18 million mansion she bought in 2017, which is located just a short ways away in the very same gated community.