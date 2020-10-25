Louis Tomlinson Is Finally Moving on From His Hollywood Hills Mansion

By
Louis Tomlinson just sold his Hollywood Hills mansion. Scroll through to see inside.
Courtesy Neue Focus for Sotheby’s International Realty
He purchased the residence for $7.3 million four years ago.
Courtesy Neue Focus for Sotheby’s International Realty
Tomlinson sold the property for $6.43 million.
Courtesy Neue Focus for Sotheby’s International Realty
He previously listed the house as a pricey rental.
Courtesy Neue Focus for Sotheby’s International Realty
There are hardwood floors throughout the 6,000-square-foot home.
Courtesy Neue Focus for Sotheby’s International Realty
The living room contains a fireplace.
Courtesy Neue Focus for Sotheby’s International Realty
The kitchen is fitted with mahogany cabinetry and marble countertops.
Courtesy Neue Focus for Sotheby’s International Realty
The breakfast nook.
Courtesy Neue Focus for Sotheby’s International Realty
The formal dining room.
Courtesy Neue Focus for Sotheby’s International Realty
The house is composed of four bedrooms and five bathrooms.
Courtesy Neue Focus for Sotheby’s International Realty
The owner's suite.
Courtesy Neue Focus for Sotheby’s International Realty
A very serious bathtub situation.
Courtesy Neue Focus for Sotheby’s International Realty
There's a sleek infinity pool and spa outside.
Courtesy Neue Focus for Sotheby’s International Realty
There's also a seating area and a fire pit.
Courtesy Neue Focus for Sotheby’s International Realty
An al fresco dining moment.
Courtesy Neue Focus for Sotheby’s International Realty
The house sits on about half an acre of land.
Courtesy Neue Focus for Sotheby’s International Realty
Former boybander Louis Tomlinson has finally found a buyer for his Hollywood Hills home. The erstwhile One Direction-er initially listed the 6,000-square-foot Los Angeles mansion for a touch under $7 million last year, and after taking it on and off the market, with a few discounts thrown in along the way, he’s parted ways with the property.

The British musician, who paid $7.3 million for the estate back in 2016, ended up settling for a lower price than he’d originally hoped, as he accepted $7.3 million for the home. It’s not clear how much time he actually spent at the home, as he listed it as a rental property a mere year after acquiring the house.

Louis Tomlinson is moving on from his Hollywood Hills mansion. Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom Mediterranean-style abode features dark hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry and a marble-topped center island, with an adjacent breakfast nook.

There’s also a formal dining room, as well as a living room with wood beamed ceilings and a fireplace, per the listing held by Sotheby’s International Realty broker Eric Lavey.

The owner’s suite has access to a small balcony, as well as a walk-in closet with plenty of built-ins and a sprawling bathroom with patterned tile floors, blue cabinetry, a roomy walk-in shower and a built-in soaking tub that’s situated right in the middle of the room.

In addition, there’s a wine cellar with mirrored doors and a screening room.

The backyard is outfitted with a terrace and an al fresco dining area, plus seating spaces and a fire pit, all by the infinity edge pool and spa.

It doesn’t appear that Tomlinson has purchased any other properties on the West Coast just yet, as he reportedly spends most of his time across the pond, where, per Variety, he owns a home just outside of London.

