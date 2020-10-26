7 Books Oprah Says Will Ease Your 2020 Anxiety

Every year, with mercenary regularity, Oprah Winfrey releases her Book Club Choices: fresh titles she’s a fan of from any kind of genre that instantly receive a huge sales boost from her millions of loyal devotees. Usually, the media mogul’s choices are scintillating works of new fiction; sometimes, they’re pulpy age-turners hat would be perfectly at home in any suburban mom’s bookshelf. This year, however, Winfrey has elected to do something a little bit different. Rather than pointing readers towards new titles, she’s recommending 7 particular titles she’s identified as “The Books That Help Me Through.”

Winfrey has selected these social justice-adjacent and self-help associated titles in order to help alleviate the deep anxiety people are feeling in 2020 about politics, policing and basic survival. “In each of these books,” Winfrey said in a statement, “and for various reasons, I find comfort, beauty, inspiration, reassurance. At a time when the ground is shifting beneath us, we need to continue to find ways of living our best lives, and for me, there is no best life without books.”

Oprah’s most recent choices seem to indicate that there are literal, factual ways to be informed about what’s happening in the world, but there are also spiritual, more conceptual books to be read that can also shine a light in whatever darkness you’re encountering. Oprah is inviting her devoted readers to join her beginning today through November 30 at Oprah’s Book Club Instagram and Facebook pages, where they can all make their way through these books together.