Prince William and Kate Are Looking for a New Housekeeper at Kensington Palace

If you’ve ever dreamed of working for Prince William and Kate Middleton, now’s your chance, as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are looking to hire a new housekeeper at their Kensington Palace residence in London.

The job listing notes that this is a permanent role, and that Prince William and Kate are seeking an “experienced” person for the position. The role involves managing all of the Kensington Palace housekeeping operations, and while it’s based in London, the listing also says that the employee “must” be able to travel.

Perhaps that means that the new housekeeper will travel with Prince William and Kate when they head to their other royal residences, like Anmer Hall, where they’re currently enjoying some family time with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The ideal applicant must be organized, take pride in what they do and show initiative, and will “pro-actively deputize for the Senior Housekeeper,” helping out in their absence, according to the job listing, which is now up on the royal household website under vacancies for the “Household of TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.”

The candidate should be able to manage a “varied workload” and “work flexibly.” Perhaps most importantly, the job listing declares that “maintaining confidentiality and exercising discretion at all times is paramount.” It’s not exactly surprising that the royals are only seeking employees that are able to keep quiet about the royals’ personal lives and what goes on in the palace, so any regal gossip-inclined applicants need not apply.

The salary starts at just under $25,000, according to the Mirror. If you’re interesting in applying for the royal housekeeper role at Kensington Palace, make sure you get in your resume ASAP, as the application process closes on November 7.