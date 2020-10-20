Rashida Jones and Away Just Launched a Dreamy Limited Edition Travel Collection

The collection is inspired by Jones' love of the outdoors and her home in Ojai.

It's actually the second time Jones has designed a collection with Away.

Rashida Jones and Away Luggage just launched an exclusive limited edition collection. Scroll through to get a sneak peek at the chic new collab.













Actress Rashida Jones has been keeping busy the past few months. Her latest film, Sofia Coppola’s On the Rocks, recently came out, and now Jones is launching a brand-new collection with cult-favorite luggage brand Away.

The limited edition collab is inspired Jones’ own home in Ojai. The California native’s love of the dreamy sunsets, mountain vistas and brightly colored wildflowers in the area, all in shades of deep purple, blue, brown, beige and burnt orange, is all seen throughout the collection.

Every piece in the stylish collab is made using canvas and vegan leather. The drop features Away’s beloved polycarbonate suitcase in two exclusive new colorways; a blue-navy ombré dubbed Summit and a pearlescent red, named Copper.

Summit is offered in Away’s four classic suitcase sizes, The Carry-On ($275); Bigger Carry-On ($295); Medium ($325) and Large ($345), while Copper is available in The Carry-On ($325) and Bigger Carry-On ($345). All of the suitcases feature a custom interior design inspired by Ojai’s mountain views, in purple with red accents, which happens to perfectly coordinate with the $45 newly launched purple-and-red Elderberry packing cubes.

Aside your favorite Away rolling suitcases, the launch also includes three brand-new lifestyle pieces, including The Duffle, a canvas bag with vegan leather trim, custom interior lining and interior organizing pockets, complete with specific space for a laptop, that costs $225. The bag is designed with a strap so it will slide over your Away suitcase of choice, but it works just as well on its own, perhaps for a weekend staycation getaway, which seems to be where travel is headed for the time being.

There’s also the new canvas Belt Bag ($125), which has vegan leather trim and comes with two removable pouches, a detachable tassel charm and interior slots for credit cards and your phone. Oh, and an adjustable belt, of course.

Finally, there’s the Tablet Case ($95), which has spots for all your tech essentials and is specifically designed to fit right inside the laptop sleeve of your any larger Away bag.

This is actually Jones’ second collab with Away; she launched her first collection with the brand back in 2017, so perhaps she’ll consider a third once this one sells out.

The Rashida Jones for Away Ojai-inspired collection is available to shop now. Scroll through the slideshow above to get a sneak peek at the stylish new collab, and indulge your need for serious fall wanderlust right now.