Reformation and Blueland Just Launched a Chic and Sustainable Cleaning Kit

By
Sustainable brands Reformation and Blueland are partnering up on a limited edition cleaning kit. Scroll through to get a peek at the exclusive collab.
Courtesy Blueland x Reformation
It's time to upgrade your cleaning routine.
Courtesy Blueland x Reformation
The kit includes 40 laundry tablets, powder dish soap, multi-surface cleaner and hand soap, as well as a coordinating container for each product.
Courtesy Blueland x Reformation
It's Blueland's first-ever collab with another brand.
Courtesy Blueland x Reformation
Both brands are carbon neutral and use responsible packaging.
Courtesy Blueland x Reformation
The newly revamped products are intentionally designed in a monochrome color palette.
Courtesy Blueland x Reformation
Reformation designed a new iteration of each reusable container.
Courtesy Blueland x Reformation
The kits are clean and nontoxic.
Courtesy Blueland x Reformation
Each kit costs $50.
Courtesy Blueland x Reformation
All the products are free of phosphates, chlorine bleach, parabens, VOCs, ammonia, triclosan and phthalates.
Courtesy Blueland x Reformation
Reformation wants to make laundering clothing more sustainable.
Courtesy Blueland x Reformation
Blueland is launching a brand-new hand soap scent in honor of the collab.
Courtesy Blueland x Reformation
Tidying up at home might not be the most glamorous of chores, but sustainable brands Reformation and Blueland are ready to make your cleaning routine a bit more stylish. The cult-favorite fashion brand is partnering up with cleaning supplies company Blueland on a new limited edition laundering and cleaning kit, that’s both fashionable and environmentally-friendly.

The nontoxic, plastic-free Routine Clean Kit costs $50, and is comprised of Blueland’s signature cleaning products, with newly revamped, Ref-designed versions of the cleaning brand’s reusable bottles and tins, in a minimalist black-and-white monochrome color palette.

Just your average cleaning ensemble. Courtesy Blueland x Reformation

Each Reformation x Blueland kit comes with 40 laundry tablets, powder dish soap, multi-surface cleaner and hand soap, as well as a coordinating container for each product, including the Forever Laundry Tin, Forever Dish Soap Shaker, Forever Spray Bottle and Forever Hand Soap Bottle. This is Blueland’s first-ever collaboration with another brand, and to celebrate the launch, Blueland is also releasing a brand-new hand soap scent, with notes of fig and forest, that they’ve dubbed Pretty Earthy.

“Like Blueland, Reformation has always kept sustainability at the forefront of what they do,” Blueland founder and CEO Sarah Paiji Yoo told Observer. “It was important to us to work with a partner who really prioritized the planet from beginning to end and put sustainability and transparency at the core of its business.”

The kits are only available for a limited time. Courtesy Blueland x Reformation

Fashion and cleaning products might not immediately seem like the most natural association, but the collaboration made perfect sense for the two brands. “We loved the unexpectedness of bringing together cleaning products and fashion, based on our shared values of putting the planet first,” Paiji Yoo explained. “Both our brands are carbon neutral, use responsible packaging and are focused on preventing ocean plastic pollution and diverting waste from landfills through our products.”

It’s more important than ever to focus on the environmental impact of our daily habits. For Reformation, the ability to make laundering clothing more sustainable and less environmentally harmful is a major goal. “Believe it or not, up to two-thirds of the total environmental impact of a Reformation purchase actually happens after you take it home,” Kathleen Talbot, Reformation’s Chief Sustainability Officer and VP of Operations, told Observer. “Partnering with Blueland allows us to expand on our mission, offering consumers an easy way to lead more holistically sustainable lives and lower their environmental impact within their homes.”

The limited edition kit just launched online at Reformation and Blueland. Scroll through the slideshow above to get a sneak peek at the stylish and sustainable new products.

