Reformation and Blueland Just Launched a Chic and Sustainable Cleaning Kit

Sustainable brands Reformation and Blueland are partnering up on a limited edition cleaning kit. Scroll through to get a peek at the exclusive collab.











Tidying up at home might not be the most glamorous of chores, but sustainable brands Reformation and Blueland are ready to make your cleaning routine a bit more stylish. The cult-favorite fashion brand is partnering up with cleaning supplies company Blueland on a new limited edition laundering and cleaning kit, that’s both fashionable and environmentally-friendly.

The nontoxic, plastic-free Routine Clean Kit costs $50, and is comprised of Blueland’s signature cleaning products, with newly revamped, Ref-designed versions of the cleaning brand’s reusable bottles and tins, in a minimalist black-and-white monochrome color palette.

Each Reformation x Blueland kit comes with 40 laundry tablets, powder dish soap, multi-surface cleaner and hand soap, as well as a coordinating container for each product, including the Forever Laundry Tin, Forever Dish Soap Shaker, Forever Spray Bottle and Forever Hand Soap Bottle. This is Blueland’s first-ever collaboration with another brand, and to celebrate the launch, Blueland is also releasing a brand-new hand soap scent, with notes of fig and forest, that they’ve dubbed Pretty Earthy.

“Like Blueland, Reformation has always kept sustainability at the forefront of what they do,” Blueland founder and CEO Sarah Paiji Yoo told Observer. “It was important to us to work with a partner who really prioritized the planet from beginning to end and put sustainability and transparency at the core of its business.”

Fashion and cleaning products might not immediately seem like the most natural association, but the collaboration made perfect sense for the two brands. “We loved the unexpectedness of bringing together cleaning products and fashion, based on our shared values of putting the planet first,” Paiji Yoo explained. “Both our brands are carbon neutral, use responsible packaging and are focused on preventing ocean plastic pollution and diverting waste from landfills through our products.”

It’s more important than ever to focus on the environmental impact of our daily habits. For Reformation, the ability to make laundering clothing more sustainable and less environmentally harmful is a major goal. “Believe it or not, up to two-thirds of the total environmental impact of a Reformation purchase actually happens after you take it home,” Kathleen Talbot, Reformation’s Chief Sustainability Officer and VP of Operations, told Observer. “Partnering with Blueland allows us to expand on our mission, offering consumers an easy way to lead more holistically sustainable lives and lower their environmental impact within their homes.”

The limited edition kit just launched online at Reformation and Blueland. Scroll through the slideshow above to get a sneak peek at the stylish and sustainable new products.