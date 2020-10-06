Rob Lowe Sold His Montecito Mansion for $45.5 Million

Rob Lowe sold his sprawling Montecito mansion for $45.5 million. Scroll through to see inside.















It took two years, but Rob Lowe found a buyer for his Montecito mansion. The actor and his wife, Sheryl Lowe, entirely custom-built the sprawling 20-room home, known as Oakview, on a 3.4-acre plot of land they purchased for an undisclosed amount in 2005.

Lowe first listed the house for a staggering $47 million in 2018, but eventually lowered his expectations a touch, down to $42.5 million. He then took the six-bedroom, 8.5-bathroom Santa Barbara residence off the market altogether, but now he’s scored a buyer in an off-market deal, and he ended up netting more than the most recent asking price.

Lowe has now sold the house for around $45.5 million in an off-market transaction, as first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The East Coast architecture of the 10,000-square-foot mansion is inspired by Lowe’s childhood home in Virginia.

There are vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, crown moldings and bay windows throughout the house. The formal living room features a fireplace and three sparkling chandeliers, with direct access to the covered patio. There’s also a “piano bar” with another fireplace and full wet bar.

The eat-in kitchen is fitted with white cabinetry, a large center island, stainless steel appliances and marble countertops, with bar seating as well as a breakfast area. There’s also a formal dining room with a fireplace.

The owner’s suite contains yet another fireplace, a window seat and a bathroom with a built-in marble tub and separate shower, as well as a walk-in closet with a marble island.

Just in case there’s not enough room for everyone inside the massive main residence, there’s both a guesthouse and a pool house on the estate.

There’s a pool, spa and fire pit outside, in addition to a tennis court with two observation areas. A covered outdoor living area is outfitted with a fireplace.

The Lowes previously said that they’re selling the palatial home because their two children are grown and they’re now empty nesters, though it’s not yet clear where they’re heading next. Perhaps they’ll buy another home in the celeb-filled enclave, with its roster of famous faces including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres and Ariana Grande.