Throughout the extent of human history, there are numerous transcendent pioneers who’ve contributed so thoroughly to the community of the world that their brilliance is impossible to deny. Sure, you could apply this description to someone like Jonas Salk, the developer of the first effective polio vaccine. But you could also apply it to the subject of today’s Google Doodle: Dr. Stamen Grigorov, a Bulgarian physician and microbiologist who, in 1905, discovered the microorganism that causes the fermentation of yogurt.

Grigorov made his monumental discovery because of a present he received from his wife, who gifted him Bulgarian culinary delicacies that included yogurt. Intrigued, the scientist decided to conduct thousands of experiments with the yogurt sample until he uncovered what he had been seeking, which was the rod-shaped bacterium that ultimately made the process of fermentation possible. After the fact, the bacterium was renamed Lactobacillus bulgaricus to pay homage to the man who discovered it.

Additionally, Grigorov added to his contributions to the world’s betterment by following up his yogurt experiments with a paper in which he demonstrated the first use of penicillin fungi against tuberculosis. Grigorov published his paper in 1906, indicating that these two years were astonishingly productive and had a deeply lasting impact. The Google Doodle, which was created by the illustrator Helene Leroux, features an adorable animation cartoon fox named Kuma Lisa producing Bulgarian yogurt, which often includes a hearty mixture of fruit and nuts. In honor of Grigorov’s efforts, everyone should indulge in a bit of yogurt on this momentous day.