Susan Sarandon Just Sold Her Longtime Chelsea Loft for the Full $7.9M Asking Price

Susan Sarandon just sold her longtime New York apartment.















It didn’t take long for Susan Sarandon to score an impressive sale in New York. The acclaimed actress listed her longtime Chelsea loft for $7.9 million in July, and she’s already sold the duplex apartment for the full asking price.

Sarandon actually accepted an offer for the five-bedroom, five-bathroom home a mere two weeks after she listed it for sale, and now the deal has officially closed.

The Oscar winner purchased the apartment with her now-ex, Tim Robbins, in 1991. The former couple ended up combining two units together, and creating a sprawling space that spans over 6,000 square feet. After Sarandon and Robbins split up, the actress bought her ex out of the home, and retained ownership of the apartment.

An elevator opens directly into a gallery foyer on the eighth floor of the home. The upper level features a huge living space, which Sarandon and Robbins used to watch their children’s performances, per the listing shared by Sotheby’s International Realty brokers Nikki Field and Mara Flash Blum. There’s also a library and a den with a wood-burning fireplace, in addition to an eat-in kitchen and dining room.

A custom curved staircase descends to the seventh floor, where there’s a second kitchen and dining area, plus a sunken lounge, family room and a large terrace.

The owner’s suite has access to a private balcony, a dressing room and a windowed bathroom with a soaking tub.

Sarandon definitely put her own unique touch on the place, including the cobalt blue “Academy Award bath,” which houses her many accolades.

Sarandon decided to sell the apartment, which she called home for nearly three decades, because she felt it was just too large for her now that all her children are grown. She told the Wall Street Journal that she’s “sad to say goodbye to the apartment where I raised my children. I will forever remember it dearly.”

She’s not leaving New York behind, though. Sarandon said that “New York City is still my home,” and she’s just moving to a slightly smaller apartment nearby.