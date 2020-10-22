Susan Sarandon Just Sold Her Longtime Chelsea Loft for the Full $7.9M Asking Price

By
Susan Sarandon just sold her longtime New York apartment. Scroll through to see inside.
Courtesy Eitan Gamliely for Sotheby’s International Realty
Sarandon scored her exact $7.9 million asking price.
Courtesy Eitan Gamliely for Sotheby’s International Realty
She's owned the apartment for nearly 30 years.
Courtesy Eitan Gamliely for Sotheby’s International Realty
There are high ceilings and gallery walls throughout.
Courtesy Eitan Gamliely for Sotheby’s International Realty
Advertisement
Sarandon bought the apartment with her now ex, Tim Robbins, in 1991.
Courtesy Eitan Gamliely for Sotheby’s International Realty
The home spans over 6,000 square feet.
Courtesy Eitan Gamliely for Sotheby’s International Realty
The Academy Award bath, of course.
Courtesy Eitan Gamliely for Sotheby’s International Realty
Advertisement
A custom staircase connects the two floors.
Courtesy Eitan Gamliely for Sotheby’s International Realty
The home went into contract after just two weeks.
There are two wood-burning fireplaces.
Courtesy Eitan Gamliely for Sotheby’s International Realty
Advertisement
The home is composed of five bedrooms and five bathrooms.
Courtesy Eitan Gamliely for Sotheby’s International Realty
The owner's suite also has access to a private terrace.
Courtesy Eitan Gamliely for Sotheby’s International Realty
The owner's suite.
Courtesy Eitan Gamliely for Sotheby’s International Realty
Advertisement
There's an office-family room with built-in bookshelves.
Courtesy Eitan Gamliely for Sotheby’s International Realty
A sunken lounge.
Courtesy Eitan Gamliely for Sotheby’s International Realty
The main eat-in kitchen.
Advertisement
There's a second kitchen and dining room on the seventh floor.
Courtesy Eitan Gamliely for Sotheby’s International Realty
Sarandon is moving to a smaller apartment nearby.
Courtesy Eitan Gamliely for Sotheby’s International Realty
Slideshow | List
- / 18

It didn’t take long for Susan Sarandon to score an impressive sale in New York. The acclaimed actress listed her longtime Chelsea loft for $7.9 million in July, and she’s already sold the duplex apartment for the full asking price.

Sarandon actually accepted an offer for the five-bedroom, five-bathroom home a mere two weeks after she listed it for sale, and now the deal has officially closed.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

The Oscar winner purchased the apartment with her now-ex, Tim Robbins, in 1991. The former couple ended up combining two units together, and creating a sprawling space that spans over 6,000 square feet. After Sarandon and Robbins split up, the actress bought her ex out of the home, and retained ownership of the apartment.

Susan Sarandon is saying farewell to her longtime apartment. Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

An elevator opens directly into a gallery foyer on the eighth floor of the home. The upper level features a huge living space, which Sarandon and Robbins used to watch their children’s performances, per the listing shared by Sotheby’s International Realty brokers Nikki Field and Mara Flash Blum. There’s also a library and a den with a wood-burning fireplace, in addition to an eat-in kitchen and dining room.

A custom curved staircase descends to the seventh floor, where there’s a second kitchen and dining area, plus a sunken lounge, family room and a large terrace.

The owner’s suite has access to a private balcony, a dressing room and a windowed bathroom with a soaking tub.

Sarandon definitely put her own unique touch on the place, including the cobalt blue “Academy Award bath,” which houses her many accolades.

Sarandon decided to sell the apartment, which she called home for nearly three decades, because she felt it was just too large for her now that all her children are grown. She told the Wall Street Journal that she’s “sad to say goodbye to the apartment where I raised my children. I will forever remember it dearly.”

She’s not leaving New York behind, though. Sarandon said that “New York City is still my home,” and she’s just moving to a slightly smaller apartment nearby.

Filed Under: Celebrity, Lifestyle, Real Estate, slideshow, celebrity real estate, celebrity homes, real estate, Chelsea, celebrity news, Sotheby's International Real Estate

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page
[^<>()[]
[^<>()[]
[[0-9]
[[0-9]
[0-9]
[0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z]
[a-zA-Z]
[name=email-address]
[name=email-address]
[^<>()[]
[^<>()[]
[[0-9]
[[0-9]
[0-9]
[0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z]
[a-zA-Z]
[name=email-address]
[name=email-address]
[^<>()[]
[^<>()[]
[[0-9]
[[0-9]
[0-9]
[0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z]
[a-zA-Z]
[name=email-address]
[name=email-address]
[^<>()[]
[^<>()[]
[[0-9]
[[0-9]
[0-9]
[0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z]
[a-zA-Z]
[name=email-address]
[name=email-address]