The Legalization of Sports Betting in New Jersey and New York

Sports betting is not a new thing to the world, but it is a new thing for most states in the United States. The US Supreme Court made a ruling on May 4th, 2018, that legalization of sports betting should be left up to individual states. The ruling stated that it was unconstitutional to have a federal law prohibiting sports betting for states. So what does this mean? This means that individual states now can decide whether or not it should be legal to bet on sports in their state. Since this Supreme Court ruling, twenty states now have legalized sports betting and more states are having the debate.

Sports betting is an exciting way to make the games more thrilling and the outcome of the game more personal. This is why so many people decide to try sports betting – for the rush, exhilaration and adrenaline of making sports more personal, as well as to showcase their knowledge of the teams and the sport.

Which bookies are legal in New Jersey and New York?

On June 14th, 2018, New Jersey legalized sports betting, only a little over a year after New York did. Soon after these developments, many sportsbooks entered the US market to get a piece of the action. The sports betting market has grown exponentially over the last ten years and now with the US market opening for good, the market is seeing more potential.

Some of the biggest bookies in the world have set up shop in New Jersey and New York. One of these is Bet365. Bet365 is currently the largest online bookie when it comes to sports betting. Globally, the company is active in almost every country and is the favored bookie for many players worldwide. Also, Golden Nugget is a bookie that is used by many and primarily in the US. To see a list of all the bookies in New York and New Jersey, you can go to Casinotop, where every bookie is listed with reviews and ratings. To see a list of all the bookies in New York and New Jersey, you can go to CasinoTopsOnline.com, where every bookie is listed with reviews and ratings.

What does the law say?

The Supreme Court ruled that it is unconstitutional to have a federal law prohibiting sports betting and therefore it was up to the individual states. What does this mean for the consumer and residents in the US? The law states that you do not need to have residence in a state where it is legal to bet on sports but you have to be in a state where sports betting is legal to make the bet. This means that you can be living in Alabama, where it is currently illegal to bet on sports, but be physically in New Jersey and still bet. However, you cannot make bets from Alabama or any other state where it is illegal.

Online and Offline Betting

States that have allowed sports betting have allowed both online sports betting and sports betting in casinos.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369)