CBD Edibles—Top 5 & Buyer’s Guide (Updated 2020)

CBD is rapidly becoming known as a versatile and effective supplement that may help relieve a wide variety of symptoms and conditions, from insomnia to anxiety, even inflammation, aches, and pains. It is quickly gaining popularity because it offers so many benefits without any psychoactive effects.

There are a lot of CBD edibles on the market, in all different types. There are edibles made with extracts, isolates, full-spectrum and broad-spectrum. There are low dose gummies, high dose chocolates, and sauces and fruit chips. With all these choices, things can seem incredibly complicated, but we want to help with that by taking a lot of the stress out of choosing the right CBD edible.

To help narrow down the sometimes overwhelming number of choices, we have put together this list of the top CBD edibles on the market, and a comprehensive look at each one. We hope this will help you make a well-informed and educated decision about which CBD products are best for you.

Top CBD Edibles: An Overview

While there are countless edibles out there if you are really on a time crunch and can’t read our full breakdown right now, here are the top offerings we found.

How Did We Make Our List?

When we decided to make this list, we wanted to make sure we had the best information possible. Not only did we test and evaluate over 15 different CBD edibles, but we then analyzed the integrity of the brand websites to verify that not only are they easy to use, but secure as well. Additionally, we created a Facebook survey with over 300 participants that gave us their input on what the best CBD edibles were across more than 15 products.

This gave us amazing data on what the top brands were to begin with, and why people liked them and used them. This is incredibly important, because even if a brand looks great, if nobody likes their products or uses them, there is little point to investigating their claims.

Research like this also allowed us to gain in-depth knowledge of the best of the best, and how each brand stacked up against another. They have all of their products tested by an independent lab and have reports published right on their website for most products being sold currently.

What Are The Best Edibles Available?

Gummies are exactly what they sound like. Just like the old favorite gummy bears, CBD gummies come in a variety of shapes and flavors, both traditional and sour versions. They will be based on the overall amount of CBD that was used to create the package. Gummies are great options for those who need a very easy way to manage low and continuous doses in a portable and manageable way. They are easily stored with other snacks and are easy to eat at home, at work, or on the go. They need no preparation or special dosing.

Highlights

Nothing beats the practicality of gummy bears. The same dose every time, without the fuss of measuring. Gummies have taken the CBD space by storm. With a huge variety of flavors and sizes, it’s no wonder these are a consumer favorite. Ranging from just $4.99 all the way up to $74.99, the flexible prices are worth mentioning. Did we mention discounts? Many of these items have 40-50% off coupons which are available. For those who are on the fence with what product to select, this answers that question.

Pros

Readily affordable CBD option

THC-Free

Made with full-spectrum hemp extract

Gummies are a great option when dosage versatility is needed

Cons

No break on shipping

Buy CBD Gummies here

CBD honey is a great way to get your CBD in ways that most people never thought possible. The brand we liked most, has CBD honey available in two forms. The first is a “honey pot” which is a tub of honey in the form you are likely most familiar with. This can be used for cooking, sweetening batters and doughs that you would like to infuse with CBD, or absolutely any time you might need several doses of CBD honey.

The second form they have are called “honey sticks” which are an ultra-portable version of the CBD honey, conveniently packed in single-serving sticks that have 10mg of CBD in them. These are ideal for sweetening a cup of tea or coffee, drizzling on a salad, or any time you need a natural pick-me-up.

Highlights

Honey is a product you will find in every home. So why not try it out with a CBD added? A great alternative to alcohol-based or oil-based tinctures, CBD Honey is mixed in such a way that it stays homogenized. Just when you thought this couldn’t sound any better, these products are sold in a wide variety of flavors like cherry, peach, grape, raspberry and even pink lemonade! 3rd party ISO/ICE accredited lab testing is performed for all batches. This ensures every single gummy made has the correct potency. The price point is quite attractive, starting at just $9.99. Considering all that comes with this product it’s a real steal.

Pros

Portable

Sweet

Can be used as an ingredient when cooking or baking

Cons

Honey sticks are individually wrapped, creating a lot of waste

Buy CBD Honey here

CBD chocolate and chocolate-flavored edibles are perfect for getting your CBD and satisfying that sweet tooth. Not only are they just as portable as gummies or honey sticks, but they have that chocolate taste that nothing else can compete with. There is no substitute for chocolate, and sometimes you just have to have a bag of chocolate edibles on standby, for when that craving hits you! Since cannabinoids are soluble in lipids like milk chocolate and even peanut butter, CBD chocolates are the ideal delivery vehicle for your needs. If you are used to gummies, chocolates are a wonderful way to break up that routine a bit and get some variety in your snacking.

Highlights

There’s no denying it, the chocolate flavor is delicious. This high strength CBD product is made from premium-quality hemp in a full-spectrum extract form. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the full synergistic entourage effect without any THC. Prices start at $19.99

Pros

A deep rich chocolate flavor

High potency

Cons

Only one variety of chocolate flavor available

Buy CBD Chocolate here

When you want some versatility in your CBD edibles, sauces are where it’s at! Not only can you get standards like everyone’s favorite hazelnut spread, but you can get a huge variety of hot sauces, marinades, and BBQ sauces, even olive oil, steak sauce, and ketchup! While these are not designed to be portable, they do come in convenient tubs, so if you need to bring them to a potluck, break room, or neighborhood barbeque there is no problem doing it. The sauces can add a whole new dimension to getting your CBD. All of the hot sauces have 250mg per bottle, and all of the other sauces are in tubs with 500mg. These are the perfect way to increase your edibles repertoire and break out of the same old routine.

Highlights

Consuming a dose of CBD while enjoying a regular everyday meal was once a dream but is now a reality. You won’t find many better tasting options than this application. Whether you’re a fan of sweet or savory, a heat enthusiast or even health conscious, there’s a sauce for you. The versatility of this product is simply endless. Prices range from $13-$18 respectively.

Pros

Artisan sauces made to order

Delicious flavors that can be used in any number of ways when cooking

Ability to incorporate quite high doses into meals

Cons

Only available in one small 8oz size

Buy CBD Sauce here

CBD dried fruit is another great way to add lots of variety to your CBD menu. Due to the small pieces and overall container dosages, these fruits are perfect for snacks on their own, or microdosing CBD for light pain or anxiety. Not only can they be eaten by themselves and delicious dried fruit, but they are also great for mixing into your favorite trail mix or snack mix.

This is handy for getting your CBD both out on active adventures, but also while you are snacking at your desk at work. Another great way to enjoy CBD dried fruits is by incorporating them into your cooking. Have a particularly rough day? Make a nice dinner that incorporates some fruit and perhaps an infused sauce, and you have a high-dose dinner that will make sure you get lots of restful sleep without any harmful side effects.

Highlights

For those of us who avoid anything with artificial additives we are in luck. A newly trending product, CBD Fruit is as healthy as you can get. Providing a magnitude of benefits such as antioxidants, phytonutrients and vitamins, the positive impact this product has on the body is quite significant. A wide array of fruit and potencies provide a lot of options. Fruit is still a very reliable choice. As the fruit is dried you do not need to worry about a short shelf-life. Prices range from $5-$25.

Pros

The versatility of dried fruit

Delicious snack

Easily titrated dosage

Even dried ginger is available

Cons

Need to be kept cool and dry to not begin to spoil.

Buy CBD Dried Fruit here

Factors To Select The Best CBD Edible Categories

Hemp Source: There are many sources of hemp, and only the best hemp should be used in CBD extraction, to ensure the highest quality results. All hemp contains CBD, but much of it does not contain it in the quality or potencies required to make top-grade edibles. Not only are there different grades of hemp, but there are also various countries around the world that are producing hemp, and not all of them have an eye towards safety and quality, some even using harsh pesticides or fertilizers. A quality hemp source is paramount.

Extract Types:There are several ways that CBD can be extracted from hemp. Each of the ways separates the CBD oil from the plant matter, making it available at that point for incorporation into food or drink. Each type has its pros and cons. The three types of extraction are:

Supercritical CO2 Extraction – This is one of the absolute cleanest ways to extract the cannabinoids from hemp. It uses supercooled carbon dioxide to separate the oils from the plant matter, then it simply evaporates, leaving no chemical or solvent residue. This is the most expensive method by far, but it also produces the highest quality extraction currently possible with zero solvents needed and no by-products left behind.

Olive Oil Extraction – This is a very healthy way to perform cannabinoid extraction when the result is going to be useful in edibles or infused foods. This is because cannabinoids are oil and lipid-soluble, so it can be extracted directly into the oil, which is then a convenient vehicle for edibles since it can be incorporated into foods and recipes with little trouble.

Solvent Extraction – While extremely cost-effective, solvent extraction is not ideal when healthier alternatives are available. Solvent extraction uses solvents like butane to separate the cannabinoids from the plant matter, but then the solvent needs to be evaporated. This is often done with large vacuum chambers, but it is nearly impossible to remove all of the solvents no matter what methods are used. This leads to leftover solvent being consumed in one form or another.

Potencies: This is going to be unique to each product. It consists of the amount of CBD per volume or mass. For liquids, like sauces, this will be expressed in milligrams per milliliter, or simply mg/mL, and for gummies and snacks and other dry goods, it is measured in milligrams per gram or mg/g. For example, if you have a 1,000mg jar of gummies with 500g of gummies in the jar, you have gummies with a potency of 2mg/g. Now with the average gummy about 3 grams, that would be approximately 6mg total CBD content per gummy.

Ingredients: Ingredients are important to consider. We tried to stay away from excessive artificial ingredients, though, for CBD edibles, there are some natural preservation agents and flavorings to be expected. Always check the label to ensure that there are no ingredients you may have allergic reactions to.

When it comes to the addition of CBD, most products will state that they are either broad-spectrum, full-spectrum, or CBD isolate. Spectrum, both full and broad, means there are amounts, either known or unknown, of other cannabinoids. This can be beneficial sometimes since cannabinoids are highly synergistic, but it can also mean that you are paying for an amount of CBD that you may or may not be getting due to the presence of other cannabinoids.

Lab Results: Lab results are crucial to establishing transparency in products like these. The availability of lab results for specific products or product batches is an invaluable tool for verifying the CBD purity, potency, and quality. The main thing to look for is that the testing was done by an independent 3rd party agent, not in-house testing. Since CBD is not yet regulated by the FDA, there are wide variances in standards of manufacturing and production, so ensuring that the final product is tested by an impartial lab is crucial.

Taste: This is a huge factor in supplements like CBD edibles. CBD (and most companion cannabinoids) have a slightly bitter taste that tends to linger since it is from oil. Nobody wants to pay good money to have to force themselves to eat edibles that taste bad, and some brands do not pay close enough attention to the taste of the final product. We made sure all the edibles on our list taste absolutely amazing. Even when not specifically mentioned, many of the items we highlight here have multiple flavors available.

Price: Price is a factor that will vary quite a bit, even within a brand or product line. Price is generally reflective of the quality and the potency. In a lot of cases, you get what you pay for so many customers are willing to pay a premium price for a higher-quality product. Finding a fantastic CBD edible at a reasonable price can be difficult but there are several delicious and potent products that you can choose from.

The cost of your CBD edibles can depend on a few different things. The type of edible, potency, and taste all factor into how much you will be spending on your treats. Typically speaking, gummies are going to be on the lower end of the cost spectrum, as they are easy to produce in large amounts. You’ll find sauces and obscure medicated snacks on the opposite end. This is not to say that one type is better than another, just that some are more likely to be found at a lower price point. Particularly when dealing with CBD edibles, since things like the CBD sauce are handcrafted and produced to order.

Brand Transparency: Brands that are open and honest about their business practices and the sourcing of the hemp used for extraction of CBD. Many brands use cheap, low-quality hemp that does not produce effectively potent CBD oil. One of the best ways to retain customers is to earn their trust. Having a good product, ethical business practices, and being honest will build the consumer’s confidence in the company, and in turn, it will build trust.

Reputable companies are transparent with their customers, providing documentation on their products and clearly label their inventory. Brand transparency also includes shipping and return policies. You should know from the get-go what to expect when it comes to getting the product you purchased and what options you have if you are unsatisfied or there are problems with your order.

Website Experience: Since you will generally be buying your CBD edibles online, it is important that the website experience be intuitive and straightforward. Information should be easy to find, and general navigation should be simple and attractive. One of the biggest reasons consumers stray away from a brand or website is due to poor user experience. Customers should be able to enter a site and be able to navigate from the get-go. The menu, ordering, and checkout process should be simple enough for anyone of any technical skill level to handle.

How Does CBD Help?

Though research is still ongoing, and our knowledge of the full extent of CBD is still in its infancy, there are already mounting studies and evidence that CBD may be effective in helping the body in a plethora of ways. The human body has a regulatory system called the Endocannabinoid System, or the ECS. The body creates its own endocannabinoids, that perform various functions when they bind to various receptors.

One of the most well-known uses of these is the endocannabinoids contained in a nursing mother’s milk, which helps stimulate the appetite of her baby. There are other endocannabinoids as well, that are not as well understood yet. The ECS helps to regulate pain, sleep, appetite, and even immunity response.

Studies available through the National Institute of Health show potential benefits of CBD to possibly include surgical pain relief. There is also evidence that CBD may be effective in inflammation reduction and relieving pain resulting from sciatica. This effect may even extend to sufferers of chronic pain and those who have developed arthritis.

FAQ

How Do I Use CBD Edibles?

It is really as simple as you eat them! If you have made the decision to use CBD as a supplement, you just need to make a choice of what type you would like to try. Some people are able to dose whenever they need it, so they can consider portability as a factor in their choice. Other people can only dose at meals perhaps, or in the mornings and evenings only. This can dictate what sort of edibles will be best for you. It will also depend greatly on what you are using it for.

If you use it to help manage a chronic condition, then you might find that periodic or at-will dosing to be useful. This means your ideal options would be the snack type dosing, like gummies, honey sticks, or dried fruits, eaten whenever you feel you need to. On the other hand, if you use it for sporadic or specific issues, like morning aches or trouble sleeping, then you may just need one or two doses per day, taken at specific times.

For example, if you need a little help getting moving in the morning with your achy joints, then a honey stick or two with your morning coffee or tea, or a bagel or toast with some infused hazelnut spread might be just the ticket. If you need a little help settling down and unwinding from the day, in order to get some quality sleep, making a nice high-dose dinner with one or two of the infused sauces might be perfect. This way not only are you eating a healthy dinner, but you are also getting your CBD, allowing you to focus on relaxing and getting ready for bed.

How Do I Find The Right Dose?

High doses of more than 1,000mg a day are well-tolerated by an overwhelming majority of people. The combination of your body weight and symptom severity, combined with your metabolism and body chemistry will make your dosage unique to you.

A great place to start for mild symptoms is anywhere between 1mg and 1.5 mg per 25 pounds of body weight, so if you weighed 150 pounds, your dosage may be in the area of 6-8mg as needed. For more moderate dosages, for the same weight, you may want to start out around 2-3mg per 25 pounds, so that same 150-pound person might need up to 18-20mg. A severe dose may be anything from 3-4mg per 25 pounds and up.

Based on your symptoms, and what you are trying to manage, initially you will be monitoring yourself for dosage and frequency. You will need to know what sort of dosage you will need to manage your condition, but then you need to know how long your condition will be managed so you know when you will need to be ready to dose again.

Keep track of your dosage levels, and how often you need them when you first start. You may find that a single dose of 10mg in the morning is plenty for the day, or you may find that 10mg is only enough to help you make it to lunchtime. You may decide that you need 5mg every three hours during the peak of the day to manage your symptoms. It is important to listen to your body and only consume when you feel you need it so that you do not build up an unnecessary tolerance to a particular dosage range.

Are There Any Side Effects?

The science of cannabinoids is still very new. There are several studies done every year that investigate cannabinoid properties and end up digging a little deeper into their mechanisms of operation and the effects of their absence or abundance. There have been dozens of studies so far, but what we know about them is dwarfed by what we do not know. This encompasses the prospect of long-term side effects, meaning there could end up being some, but the likelihood is small.

Some people will have a sensitivity to CBD, while not the same as an allergy, there can be some serious symptoms of that sensitivity, including diarrhea, dry mouth, and drowsiness. It may also interact with medications like blood thinners, so if you take such medications you will want to talk to your prescribing doctor about CBD before you begin taking it, even in small amounts.

That being said, there have not been any severe side effects associated with CBD use so far. Many cannabinoids, CBD included, are simply not toxic enough to be very dangerous. There is little danger of overdose due to both this lack of toxicity, and the tendency of cannabinoids to be self-titrating in their usage. This simply means that people stop when they feel they have had enough, and this often precludes any dangerous conditions.

Wrapping Up

When it comes down to it, there is no one best solution when you are shopping around for CBD edibles to help you manage pain, inflammation, or even insomnia. No matter what you need CBD edibles for, there is an option for you.

If you need CBD to help you manage a chronic condition like fibromyalgia or arthritis, for example, then your needs are going to revolve around consistency and steady dosing to keep symptoms at bay. If your situation is similar to this, consider a moderate morning dose when you wake up, perhaps some honey or hazelnut spread with breakfast, then a low to medium dose gummy every few hours during the day, with another moderate dose before bed to ensure restful sleep and pain management.

If you find your needs are more sporadic and sudden, then you should definitely find some gummies that work for you with respect to dosage, so that you will always have a dose ready and will not be left without if you have a sudden flare up. This can be particularly useful for those who suffer from sudden inflammations or anxiety. You may also want to consider a larger morning dose, so that you can hold off having to dose on gummies right away.

If you find that your symptoms are aligned more with one time of day, like morning aches or insomnia, you can likely forego the portability, and focus on dosing in the early morning or with dinner so that your condition is easily managed with minimal disruption of your daily routine or meal plan.