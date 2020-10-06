What to Know About CBD for Dogs and What to Buy

Dogs are humankind’s best friends for a reason. They keep us company when we’re lonely, they miss us when we’re gone, they celebrate when we walk through the door. They even give us kisses when we’re sad and make us feel calm when we feel anxious. It’s no surprise, then, that dog moms and dog dads would do absolutely anything to make sure our puppy pals are always feeling their best. So when your furry best friend is feeling stressed or maybe howling over an aching hip – why not try treating them with CBD products specifically made just for dogs?

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a non-psychoactive compound found in the cannabis plant. A number of studies done in recent years have shown that CBD has a variety of effective health benefits for humans, from soothing aches and pains to easing the anxieties of day to day life. For dogs, studies have shown similar results. CBD might be the answer to relieving any pain your dog may be experiencing in its joints or elsewhere, or, if you have a nervous yapper, a dose of CBD may be just the thing to help your dog finally find some peace of mind (or even sleep through the night). CBD can help with dietary issues, from relieving stomach aches to increasing the appetite of a picky eater. And it’s also been used as a treatment for seizures and some forms of cancer. We love our canine friends, so it only makes sense that dogs receive all the health benefits of this widely available and effective product.

If you’re wondering where to start looking for pup-friendly CBD products, a good place to start is with a company like Austin and Kat, one of the first companies that began making CBD products exclusively for dogs. Started by Kat Donatello in 2014 when she was looking to help her dogs, Brady and Austin, they have grown quickly to be the leading brand in independent pet stores. Today They use a combination of botanicals and supplemental ingredients for all of their functional products that are formulated to target specific pet needs like, for instance, calming and reducing stress and anxiety, hip and joint support, holistic wellness for senior dogs to ensure a happy healthspan, and support for the working, active, and young dog.

Moreover, Austin and Kat exclusively partners with Treehouse hemp. They rely on innovative chemistry, from their team of dedicated research scientists, to deliver the most potent hemp extracts available, preserving more cannabinoids than anyone else. While other oils might contain only basic CBD, the premium extract has over 11 different cannabinoids and terpenes, all of which work together to provide stronger and longer lasting effects and without which you might not get the effective results you’re looking for. Every drop of CBD oil at Austin and Kat contains 7.4 times more of these powerful cannabinoids than other brands. And all of their products are specifically formulated by their head of research and development, a former research scientist at the Mayo Clinic Hospital and the IU School of Medicine who holds a Master’s of Science in Molecular Biology and Biochemistry— so you know your dog will be in good hands.

Here are some of the best Austin and Kat products that we found to keep your four-legged friend healthy, happy, and in tip top shape.

Kat’s Original Recipe Classic Hemp Bites

These are still made to Kat’s original recipe and are a great introduction to CBD for the dog that’s never tried it before. Made with US-grown hemp, the bites also include organic coconut oil to aid in the absorption and processing of the CBD, organic turmeric and cinnamon for added antioxidants and a variety of additional health benefits, organic apples for flavor, and natural binders like organic peanut butter, oat flour, and almond meal, which are perfect for dogs with sensitivities. These cbd dog treats come in different dose amounts, 2mg, 5mg, and 10mg, so you can be sure you’re getting the right formula for your very unique pet.

Brady’s Senior Formula Functional Oil

This CBD oil is perfect for your more mature dog who may be starting to slow down in old age. This is specifically formulated for dogs 6 and over to aid cognition, eye health, immunity, and circulation. The oil is made with 450 mg CBD per bottle and contains the perfect balance of CBD-rich hemp extract with cold-pressed hemp seed and coconut oil, green-lipped mussel, oils as well as a multitude of complementary botanicals, like Reishi mushroom, Ginkgo biloba, bilberry, hawthorn berry, and turmeric. A great formula for keeping your dog spry and alert.

Bailey’s No More Wiggles Functional Hemp Treats

Like with Kat’s Original Recipe hemp treats, Bailey’s No More Wiggles are tasty and easy for your dog to consume while providing a heap of health benefits. These bites in particular are made to keep your hyperactive or overanxious pup calm and at ease, combining hemp with calming botanical ingredients like chamomile, lavender, l-tryptophan, passionflower, and valerian root. A delicious tummy-pleaser sure to result in a happy dog.

Bakko’s Hip and Joint Functional Oil

Dogs are naturally active creatures, and they’ve got four paws to prove it. Running around all day can really take its toll on hips and joints so Kat formulated a special blend to help keep our dogs’ healthy and happy. Named after a friend’s special Bernese Mountain Dog, Bakko’s Hip and Joint functional oil is a double-dosed joint mobility formula that is designed from the ground up to promote hip and joint health in addition to proper back function. It combines the most effective natural antioxidants available, including New Zealand green-lipped mussel and the powerful Astaxanthin, with the synergizing power of CBD-rich hemp extract. All of nature’s best working to give your dog the freedom of mobility it deserves.

In short, using CBD oil for dogs is just one of the many things we can do to show love to our little friends, but it can make a huge difference in your dog’s life. Even though dogs can’t always tell us what’s wrong or what they need when they need it, including a non-harmful and natural product like CBD into their routines will provide an overall boost into the quality of their health, behavior, and temperament, and protect them from the negatives of aging. Austin and Kat is known for making some of the most effective and well-regarded hemp products available; they know that every dog’s needs are unique, so all their products are highly customized specific blends so you can be certain you’re making a positive impact on your dog’s health. They have an exciting new fully customizable product launching by the end of the year that takes these formulations to an entirely different level in the pet space. Whatever your breed or age of dog, keep an eye out for their products to help keep them fit, healthy, and happy.