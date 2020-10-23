Where to Bet on the NFL Legally—States and Bookies

For more than two years sports betting has been legal in New Jersey state and more than twenty other states have made it legal as well in the past year. May 14th, 2018, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of making sports betting legal in any state. Sports betting has long been a thing in Europe and South America, but not until last year was it legal to bet on sports in the USA.

Sports betting is a great way of getting more out of sports games. When betting on sports, the game and it’s outcome become more important and the experience becomes more intense. You can bet on the NFL on numerous sites in legalized states. This article seeks to show which states sports betting is legal in and explain the laws and rules of sports betting in the USA.

Which states are betting legally?

Twenty states in the USA have made sports betting legal, making it so that the general public is allowed to bet on sports either in a casino or online through an online bookie. We will touch upon bookies further down.

It is important to note that even though the Supreme Court ruled in favor of sports betting, there are still many states where it is not legal. Therefore, you must make sure that the state you are currently in has made it legal to bet on sports. The law states that you do not have to live in a state where it is legal, but you have to be in a state where it is legal to make the bet. You can find a list of states that have legalized sports betting here.

Most states have sports betting on the agenda and are considering legalizing.

Online Bookmakers

There are many online bookmakers entering the sports betting market. The market for online gambling is only growing and legalization of sports betting in the USA is likely to increase the size of the market. Online bookmakers come in different variations and with different sign-on bonuses – therefore you can browse the market for bookies that have the best bonuses for you. It is important to note that different states have different bookies so you must also consider where you want your bookie to be from. You won’t have the same options of bookies in as you will in Colorado.

Other Alternatives

If your state has not legalized sports betting there are other options. One is to bet on fantasy leagues. One of the more popular fantasy leagues to bet on is the NFL. Participating in fantasy leagues is a way you can bet on the NFL, without actually ‘betting’ on the NFL. It is not quite the same as betting on the actual NFL but it is both a realistic option and a way for you to make the game a bit more exciting, nonetheless.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369)