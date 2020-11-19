Away’s New Holiday Collection Is Perfect for This Year

These bags are much more hygienic than just throwing your shoes into your suitcase.

















The holiday season is nearly upon us, and while normally that might mean packing up our suitcases and heading to the airport to visit family and friends, or perhaps going off on that vacation that was planned months ago, this year things are looking a bit different.

Just because we’re not able to jet off on an exotic getaway right now doesn’t mean travel is canceled forever, though, and luggage brand Away’s new holiday launch reminds us of just that. The celeb-approved travel brand just released a limited-edition holiday collection, with an assortment of stylish (and highly photogenic) luggage, bags and accessories.

Away commissioned artist Robert Beatty to create custom illustrations for the holiday campaign; the images have an almost psychedelic quality, which is intended to be reminiscent of the rather surreal atmosphere that’s taken over the world right now.

The collection is perfect if you’re looking for the right gift for your travel-obsessed pal (or yourself, because you deserve something nice too!), but the pieces aren’t just for the jet-set lifestyle. So many of us are stuck in one place right now, and Away’s holiday drop gets that, which is why there are plenty of products that aren’t only about travel.

For those that are, however, always on the hunt for a new suitcase, Away is releasing its beloved classic polycarbonate hardcase style in new colorways, including shimmery shades and matte styles, in all the usual sizes, including the Carry-On, Bigger Carry-On, Medium and Large.

The brand is also releasing a reimagined version of its Everywhere Bag in leather, as well as two bright monochrome shades, plus the Large Everywhere Bag. There are a few new pieces, too, including the Mini Everywhere Bag, which is more like a chic yet function purse, complete with interior organizing pockets for your keys and tech essentials.

If you’re looking for other more everyday styles, there’s the Zip Backpack in two new shades, as well as the toiletry bag in both small and large sizes, plus a jewelry box and passport holder. Scroll through the slideshow above to get a peek at Away’s limited edition holiday collection.