Away’s New Holiday Collection Is Perfect for This Year

By
Away just launched the perfect holiday travel collection. Scroll through for a peek at the new pieces.
Courtesy Away
Away enlisted artist Robert Beatty to design custom illustrations for the campaign.
Courtesy Away
The illustrations have a surrealist quality.
Courtesy Away
The collection is also very giftable.
Courtesy Away
Make sure to pick out something for yourself, too.
Ah, 2020.
Courtesy Away
The brand released its classic polycarbonate suitcase in two new shiny shades.
Courtesy Away
Including this blue.
Courtesy Away
Plus two new matte shades.
Courtesy Away
The olive.
Courtesy Away
All the bags have the signature laptop pocket, of course.
Courtesy Away
They updated the classic Everywhere Bag.
Courtesy Away
There's a pocket for everything.
Courtesy Away
The mini Everywhere bag is perfect as a daytime purse.
Courtesy Away
A very organized suitcase.
Courtesy Away
Packing cubes are key.
Courtesy Away
The backpack comes in two new limited edition colors for the holidays.
Courtesy Away
These bags are much more hygienic than just throwing your shoes into your suitcase.
The new toiletry bags are so good.
Courtesy Away
The jewelry case.
Courtesy Away
The passport case.
Courtesy Away
The holiday season is nearly upon us, and while normally that might mean packing up our suitcases and heading to the airport to visit family and friends, or perhaps going off on that vacation that was planned months ago, this year things are looking a bit different.

Just because we’re not able to jet off on an exotic getaway right now doesn’t mean travel is canceled forever, though, and luggage brand Away’s new holiday launch reminds us of just that. The celeb-approved travel brand just released a limited-edition holiday collection, with an assortment of stylish (and highly photogenic) luggage, bags and accessories.

Travel is a little different this year… Courtesy Away

Away commissioned artist Robert Beatty to create custom illustrations for the holiday campaign; the images have an almost psychedelic quality, which is intended to be reminiscent of the rather surreal atmosphere that’s taken over the world right now.

The collection is perfect if you’re looking for the right gift for your travel-obsessed pal (or yourself, because you deserve something nice too!), but the pieces aren’t just for the jet-set lifestyle. So many of us are stuck in one place right now, and Away’s holiday drop gets that, which is why there are plenty of products that aren’t only about travel.

This is travel, for now. Courtesy Away

For those that are, however, always on the hunt for a new suitcase, Away is releasing its beloved classic polycarbonate hardcase style in new colorways, including shimmery shades and matte styles, in all the usual sizes, including the Carry-On, Bigger Carry-On, Medium and Large.

The brand is also releasing a reimagined version of its Everywhere Bag in leather, as well as two bright monochrome shades, plus the Large Everywhere Bag. There are a few new pieces, too, including the Mini Everywhere Bag, which is more like a chic yet function purse, complete with interior organizing pockets for your keys and tech essentials.

A mask is the most important accessory. Courtesy Away

If you’re looking for other more everyday styles, there’s the Zip Backpack in two new shades, as well as the toiletry bag in both small and large sizes, plus a jewelry box and passport holder. Scroll through the slideshow above to get a peek at Away’s limited edition holiday collection.

