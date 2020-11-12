Away Is Launching a Brand New Core Travel Collection Just in Time for the Holidays

Away just launched its newly expanded holiday collection. Scroll through to see all the chic new travel pieces.

















The holidays are almost upon us, and cult-favorite luggage brand Away is releasing a major product drop just in time for the festive season. The celeb-approved brand is expanding its core collection in a big way, by nearly doubling its current bags and accessories offerings.

Travel has definitely changed over the past few months amid the coronavirus pandemic, and even though you might not be boarding a plane anytime soon, Away’s latest launch isn’t just about suitcases. Instead, it takes into account our changing definitions of travel, with a slew of new lifestyle accessories that work just as well for your next jet-set adventure as they do for your everyday routine.

Away has always planned to expand its core collection beyond just luggage and travel bags, but the COVID-19 crisis is what made the brand decide to “accelerate our development timeline,” Cuan Hanly, Away’s Senior Vice President of Product Design and Merchandise, told Observer. “We’re thrilled that we can deliver these new versatile styles for our community at a time when they will serve the ever-evolving needs of travelers, both now and into the future.”

The new collection includes three new backpack styles in a range of colors, a nylon-and-leather zip tote bag, a laptop bag and a messenger bag, all of which are made of water-resistant materials, with special organizational pockets for tech necessities like your computer or tablet, as well as a little space for your water bottle. They’re all outfitted with a strap so they easily slide onto Away’s signature rolling luggage.

Away is also launching a garment bag, and is bringing back its sling bag (also known as a glorified fanny pack) from its chalet collection, as well as the shoe cubes that were initially released as part of an exclusive collaboration with Serena Williams.

The brand is releasing both a zip-around travel wallet, with compartments for cash, cards, receipts and travel documents, as well as a leather card holder, a simple fold wallet and a passport holder. In addition to the small and large toiletry bags, Away is now launching a hanging toiletry bag, for when you need a bit more space.

“We know the holidays are going to look and feel differently this year, and that travel means something unique to each individual,” Hanly explained. “We are confident that there is an Away piece for everyone across our new collections, whether it’s a gift for a loved one excited about a future trip or something to help you travel home safely this holiday season.”

Scroll through the slideshow above to get a sneak peek at the newly expanded Away collection, and maybe get some gift inspo for your favorite travel enthusiast—and you might pick out something for yourself, too.