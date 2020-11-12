The Best Astrology Sites: Accurate Online Horoscopes and Chart Readings

Astrology readings and horoscopes are a great tool for exploring what the universe has in store for you. Astrology can help you make sense of your past, better understand your present, and provide a glimpse into the future.

But when it comes to getting accurate astrology readings, where should you turn? There are dozens of websites that offer birth chart readings, but unfortunately, most of them are not accurate.

If you want to get a personalized reading that is tailored to your life, you must use an astrologist that is experienced, highly intuitive, and knowledgeable.

For the best astrology sites and the most accurate horoscopes, here are our top recommendations.

The Best Websites For Astrology Readings and Accurate Horoscopes

Psychic Source – Best For Love Readings (3 free minutes + 75% off)

Keen – Best For Online Astrology Readings (10 minutes for just $1.99)

Kasamba – Best For Accurate Horoscopes (3 free minutes + 70% off)

Psychic Source – Best Astrology Site For Love Compatibility

Psychic Source is our top choice for psychic readings, especially for astrological love compatibility. Psychic Source has been in business since 1989 and is one of the most trusted websites in the industry. This company allows you to get an accurate reading via phone call, online chat, or live video. The variety of options available makes it really easy to get a reading anytime and anywhere.

One of the things that separates Psychic Source from other astrology sites is that every advisor in their network is vetted for authenticity. When you get an astrological reading from Psychic Source, you can feel confident knowing that your advisor is truly authentic, gifted, and experienced.

In addition to Astrology, the Psychic Source website provides a range of other services as well including love readings, dream analysis, tarot, energy healing, and more.

Expert astrologers offer both structured and unstructured readings depending on the type of information you are seeking. New customers receive three free minutes with their first reading and special introductory rates that are 75% off.

If you’re looking to find clarity about the future through an organized, clean site and user experience, Psychic Source may be the perfect resource for you.

Reputable company with over 30 years in business

Categories include love, tarot, dream analysis, chakra balancing, and more

Accurate psychic readings by phone, chat, or live video

3 free minutes for all new members

Keen – Accurate Astrology Readings Online

When it comes to accurate astrology readings and horoscopes, Keen is one of the best options in the world.

Keen gives you the option of getting a psychic reading by phone, email or online chat, as well as through their mobile app. With over 1,700 men and women advisors to choose from in a variety of different categories, there are always plenty of experts available to chat with. You can easily sort all of the psychics by price, rating, and specialty to find one that suits your needs.

The astrologers from Keen offer several different types of astrology readings including natal charts, Western, Chinese, and Vedic. Every psychic is allowed to set their own price and schedule, so you’ll find a variety of different price points to suit almost any budget.

You can view your horoscope for the current day, the following day, the month, and the entire year for free. You can also sign up for the site’s free daily newsletter to receive each horoscope in your email—just provide your name, email address, and birthday.

For professional astrology readings, Keen is one of the cheapest options available. The first 10 minutes are just $1.99, which is an amazing deal. If you’re ready to see what the stars and planets say about your future, give Keen a try.

Free daily horoscopes for all 12 zodiac signs

Psychic readings via phone, chat, or email

Reputable service that has been in business since 1999

All advisors are ranked and reviewed by the community

First 10 minutes are just $1.99

Kasamba – Best For Accurate Horoscopes

Kasamba is the best astrology site for tarot card readings, horoscopes, and a range of other quality services. The site’s advisors utilize the classic 32-card draw cartomancy techniques and also read from a deck of angel cards to provide people with quality life advice.

Kasamba has been in business since 1999, and since then, this astrology site has accumulated more than 3 million customers. Qualified psychic advisors offer readings from your house through online chat or email, and you can get three minutes free with each reading to make sure you connect well with the person before you pay. New members also get a 70%-off coupon to use with their first reading.

Aside from a tarot card reading, this site offers a wide range of astrology services such as fortune-telling, dream analysis, and career forecasts. They also post detailed daily, weekly, and monthly horoscopes, and their yearly love forecasts page can help you understand the paths of your relationships throughout the upcoming year.

All of Kasamba’s astrology practices are high-quality and reliable, and plenty of positive reviews and comments indicate that this site is one of the best in the industry.

Free astrology readings for first 3 minutes

Kasamba offers both Vedic and Chinese astrology

Daily, weekly, and monthly horoscopes for all zodiac signs

Very accurate horoscope readings by expert astrologists

Rated as one of the top horoscope sites on the internet

What is an Astrology Chart Reading?

Astrology chart readings seek to understand the ways the stars, the planets, your personality, and your future interact with each other. When the best psychics or astrologers study your astrological chart, they consider the following information:

Birth chart or natal chart: Your birth/natal chart reveals the exact placement of the moon, stars, sun, and planets at the time of your birth. Your natal chart includes information such as your sun sign, which determines your most dominant personality trait, and your zodiac sign.

Zodiac signs: Astrologers determine your zodiac sign, or astrological sign, based on the date of your birth. The twelve zodiac signs are Leo, Aries, Cancer, Pisces, Scorpio, Taurus, Sagittarius, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, and Aquarius. Each sign has its own daily horoscope prediction.

Lunar phases: The moon cycles through eight phases each month, and the state of the moon during your birth plays into your personality and nature.

Planets: Each planet represents a set of characteristics that affect your personality and the decisions you make throughout your life. As the planets revolve around the sun, their placement plays a significant role in how you feel at any given time. The position of Mercury, Venus, and other heavenly bodies has a profound influence on who you are.

During a birth chart reading, an astrologer will utilize a reliable method of their choosing to uncover information about your psyche and future. They will spend a short amount of time studying your birth chart, horoscope, and zodiac sign, then describe what your chart says about your personality strengths, soul purpose, and life themes.

A lot of people believe that all astrologers can predict actual events of the future, but this is a common misconception. More often, astrology experts will see some images that represent overarching themes in your life. These images may seem like predictions of the future, but they more commonly indicate broader aspects of your psyche or nature rather than actual events.

One way that an astrologer will reveal your psyche and future is by breaking down your daily, weekly, and monthly horoscopes or readings that forecast your future. Psychics come up with horoscopes based on your zodiac sign, the lunar phase during your birth, the planet alignments, and the personality characteristics that your birth chart reveals. All of this data together paints a unique picture of who you are.

You can also ask specific questions to shape the direction the astrologer takes. You may wonder about love and relationships, fertility, health and wellness, or career advice, and the astrologer can tailor their approach to address these specific subjects. Some astrologists will even provide a free psychic reading in some instances. If you are wondering about a particular event or relationship, make sure to tell your reader ahead of time. Some people focus more on the past during readings, while others look to understand the future.

With the new wave of technology comes the increase in popularity of astrology sites and sources that allow you to access your future at your fingertips. As attested by the countless positive comments from actual users, all three of the above astrology websites offer quality chart readings from the comfort of your own house. Check out any of the links in the above list to begin uncovering what astrology and your horoscope have to say about you.

Additional Free Astrology Sites To Consider

